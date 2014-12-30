openbase logo
ntp

node-tick-processor

by Drew Folta
0.0.2 (see all)

easy-to-install processor for the v8 profiler log

Overview

Readme

node-tick-processor

easy-to-install processor for the v8 profiler log

This is little more than a repackaging of the "tick processor" that ships with the v8 source code.

Installation

$ npm install -g node-tick-processor

Usage

  • Run your script with profiling enabled, to generate the v8.log file
    • $ node --prof myscript.js
  • In the same directory, run this script
    • $ node-tick-processor

For help, add the --help flag.

Contributing

  • checkout your own copy of the source (or make a fork first)
  • edit header.js as desired
  • run ./rebuild.sh
  • submit changes in a github issue (or pull request)

License

The parts of this project that are checked into the node-tick-processor git repository are released into the Public Domain by Drew Folta.

The parts of this project that come from the v8 git repository are licensed according to the licensing agreement found in that repository.

