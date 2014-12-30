easy-to-install processor for the v8 profiler log

This is little more than a repackaging of the "tick processor" that ships with the v8 source code.

Installation

$ npm install -g node-tick-processor

Usage

Run your script with profiling enabled, to generate the v8.log file $ node --prof myscript.js

file In the same directory, run this script $ node-tick-processor



For help, add the --help flag.

Contributing

checkout your own copy of the source (or make a fork first)

edit header.js as desired

as desired run ./rebuild.sh

submit changes in a github issue (or pull request)

License

The parts of this project that are checked into the node-tick-processor git repository are released into the Public Domain by Drew Folta.

The parts of this project that come from the v8 git repository are licensed according to the licensing agreement found in that repository.