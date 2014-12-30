easy-to-install processor for the v8 profiler log
This is little more than a repackaging of the "tick processor" that ships with the v8 source code.
$ npm install -g node-tick-processor
v8.log file
$ node --prof myscript.js
$ node-tick-processor
For help, add the
--help flag.
header.js as desired
./rebuild.sh
The parts of this project that are checked into the node-tick-processor git repository are released into the Public Domain by Drew Folta.
The parts of this project that come from the v8 git repository are licensed according to the licensing agreement found in that repository.