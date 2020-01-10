thumbnail all the things

node-thumbnail creates a queue of images and converts them asynchronously into thumbnails. node-thumbnail has no binary dependencies --- only javascript.

Command-line usage

thumb [ options ] source/ path dest/ path

options:

-h, -v, -s SUFFIX, -p PREFIX, -d, -t TYPE , -w, -c NUM, -o, -s, -i, -q,

API

You can use this library with callbacks, or with promises.

callbacks

var thumb = require ( 'node-thumbnail' ).thumb; thumb({ source : 'source/path' , destination : 'dest/path' , concurrency : 4 }, function ( files, err, stdout, stderr ) { console .log( 'All done!' ); });

default options:

defaults = { prefix : '' , suffix : '_thumb' , digest : false , hashingType : 'sha1' , width : 800 , concurrency : < num of cpus > , quiet: false, // if set to 'true', console.log status messages will be supressed overwrite: false, skip: false, // Skip generation of existing thumbnails basename: undefined, // basename of the thumbnail. If unset, the name of the source file is used as basename. ignore: false, // Ignore unsupported files in "dest" logger: function(message) { console.log(message); } };

Note you must specify at least source and destination

promises

The options that you can pass in are the same as above.

thumb({ source : 'src' , destination : 'dest' }).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Success' ); }).catch( function ( e ) { console .log( 'Error' , e.toString()); });

Installation

npm install node-thumbnail

License

BSD, short and sweet