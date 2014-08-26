openbase logo
node-theseus

by adobe-research
0.2.6 (see all)

wrapper of the node command for debugging scripts with Theseus

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

node-theseus

node-theseus is a command for launching Node.js scripts for debugging with Theseus.

Theseus is part of a collaboration between the User Interface Design Group at MIT CSAIL and Adobe Research.

Install

  1. Install the Theseus extension in Brackets
  2. npm install -g node-theseus

Use

  1. Start Node.js with node-theseus [yourapp.js]
  2. Open yourapp.js in Brackets

The process will continue to run even after your program finishes so that you can connect to it with Theseus.

The --theseus-port=number option starts theseus on that port. The default port is process.env.THESEUS_PORT || 8888

The --theseus-verbose option prints light debugging output. --theseus-verbose=2 prints heavy debugging output. Those options may be useful for troubleshooting the connection with Theseus.

The --theseus-exclude=glob option excludes the given file path glob from being instrumented. For example, --theseus-exclude='*.js' will exclude all the *.js files in the current directory.

The --theseus-include-modules option causes files in node_modules to also be instrumented. They aren't by default for performance reasons.

The --theseus-max-invocations-per-tick=number option changes the number of function invocations to record for a single tick before pausing trace collection until the next tick. The default is 4096. This limit prevents Theseus from using a ridiculous amount of memory for programs that are occasionally computationally intensive by detecting the intense computation and not recording all of the details.

Development

  1. In your development directory, run:

    git clone git://github.com/adobe-research/fondue
git clone git://github.com/adobe-research/node-theseus

  2. Install each project's dependencies:

    cd fondue; npm install; cd ..
cd node-theseus; npm install; cd ..

  3. Use the development version of fondue in node-theseus, then install node-theseus globally using npm link, which installs symlinks to the development directory instead of copying the files:

    cd node-theseus
npm link ../fondue
npm link

License

node-theseus is MIT licensed.

