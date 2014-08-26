node-theseus is a command for launching Node.js scripts for debugging with Theseus.
Theseus is part of a collaboration between the User Interface Design Group at MIT CSAIL and Adobe Research.
npm install -g node-theseus
node-theseus [yourapp.js]
yourapp.js in Brackets
The process will continue to run even after your program finishes so that you can connect to it with Theseus.
The
--theseus-port=number option starts theseus on that port. The default port is
process.env.THESEUS_PORT || 8888
The
--theseus-verbose option prints light debugging output.
--theseus-verbose=2 prints heavy debugging output. Those options may be useful for troubleshooting the connection with Theseus.
The
--theseus-exclude=glob option excludes the given file path glob from being instrumented. For example,
--theseus-exclude='*.js' will exclude all the
*.js files in the current directory.
The
--theseus-include-modules option causes files in
node_modules to also be instrumented. They aren't by default for performance reasons.
The
--theseus-max-invocations-per-tick=number option changes the number of function invocations to record for a single tick before pausing trace collection until the next tick. The default is 4096. This limit prevents Theseus from using a ridiculous amount of memory for programs that are occasionally computationally intensive by detecting the intense computation and not recording all of the details.
In your development directory, run:
git clone git://github.com/adobe-research/fondue
git clone git://github.com/adobe-research/node-theseus
Install each project's dependencies:
cd fondue; npm install; cd ..
cd node-theseus; npm install; cd ..
Use the development version of fondue in node-theseus, then install node-theseus globally using
npm link, which installs symlinks to the development directory instead of copying the files:
cd node-theseus
npm link ../fondue
npm link
node-theseus is MIT licensed.