node-theseus is a command for launching Node.js scripts for debugging with Theseus.

Theseus is part of a collaboration between the User Interface Design Group at MIT CSAIL and Adobe Research.

Install

Install the Theseus extension in Brackets npm install -g node-theseus

Use

Start Node.js with node-theseus [yourapp.js] Open yourapp.js in Brackets

The process will continue to run even after your program finishes so that you can connect to it with Theseus.

The --theseus-port=number option starts theseus on that port. The default port is process.env.THESEUS_PORT || 8888

The --theseus-verbose option prints light debugging output. --theseus-verbose=2 prints heavy debugging output. Those options may be useful for troubleshooting the connection with Theseus.

The --theseus-exclude=glob option excludes the given file path glob from being instrumented. For example, --theseus-exclude='*.js' will exclude all the *.js files in the current directory.

The --theseus-include-modules option causes files in node_modules to also be instrumented. They aren't by default for performance reasons.

The --theseus-max-invocations-per-tick=number option changes the number of function invocations to record for a single tick before pausing trace collection until the next tick. The default is 4096. This limit prevents Theseus from using a ridiculous amount of memory for programs that are occasionally computationally intensive by detecting the intense computation and not recording all of the details.

Development

In your development directory, run: git clone git: git clone git: Install each project's dependencies: cd fondue; npm install; cd .. cd node-theseus; npm install; cd .. Use the development version of fondue in node-theseus, then install node-theseus globally using npm link , which installs symlinks to the development directory instead of copying the files: cd node-theseus npm link ../fondue npm link

License

node-theseus is MIT licensed.