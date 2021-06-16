openbase logo
ntp

node-thermal-printer

by Klemen Kastelic
4.1.2

This npm package was made to control epson and star thermal printers

Overview

Readme

Node Thermal Printer

Node.js module for EPSON and STAR thermal printers command line printing.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Klemen1337/node-thermal-printer

Installation

$ npm install node-thermal-printer

Linux specific

Linux requires build-essentials

sudo apt-get install build-essential

Features

const ThermalPrinter = require("../node-thermal-printer").printer;
const PrinterTypes = require("../node-thermal-printer").types;

let printer = new ThermalPrinter({
  type: PrinterTypes.STAR,                                  // Printer type: 'star' or 'epson'
  interface: 'tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx',                       // Printer interface
  characterSet: 'SLOVENIA',                                 // Printer character set - default: SLOVENIA
  removeSpecialCharacters: false,                           // Removes special characters - default: false
  lineCharacter: "=",                                       // Set character for lines - default: "-"
  options:{                                                 // Additional options
    timeout: 5000                                           // Connection timeout (ms) [applicable only for network printers] - default: 3000
  }
});

let isConnected = await printer.isPrinterConnected();       // Check if printer is connected, return bool of status
let execute = await printer.execute();                      // Executes all the commands. Returns success or throws error
let raw = await printer.raw(Buffer.from("Hello world"));    // Print instantly. Returns success or throws error
printer.print("Hello World");                               // Append text
printer.println("Hello World");                             // Append text with new line
printer.openCashDrawer();                                   // Kick the cash drawer
printer.cut();                                              // Cuts the paper (if printer only supports one mode use this)
printer.partialCut();                                       // Cuts the paper leaving a small bridge in middle (if printer supports multiple cut modes)
printer.beep();                                             // Sound internal beeper/buzzer (if available)
printer.upsideDown(true);                                   // Content is printed upside down (rotated 180 degrees)
printer.setCharacterSet("SLOVENIA");                        // Set character set - default set on init
printer.setPrinterDriver(Object)                            // Set printer drive - default set on init

printer.bold(true);                                         // Set text bold
printer.invert(true);                                       // Background/text color inversion
printer.underline(true);                                    // Underline text (1 dot thickness)
printer.underlineThick(true);                               // Underline text with thick line (2 dot thickness)
printer.drawLine();                                         // Draws a line
printer.newLine();                                          // Insers break line

printer.alignCenter();                                      // Align text to center
printer.alignLeft();                                        // Align text to left
printer.alignRight();                                       // Align text to right

printer.setTypeFontA();                                     // Set font type to A (default)
printer.setTypeFontB();                                     // Set font type to B

printer.setTextNormal();                                    // Set text to normal
printer.setTextDoubleHeight();                              // Set text to double height
printer.setTextDoubleWidth();                               // Set text to double width
printer.setTextQuadArea();                                  // Set text to quad area
printer.setTextSize(7,7);                                   // Set text height (0-7) and width (0-7)

printer.leftRight("Left", "Right");                         // Prints text left and right
printer.table(["One", "Two", "Three"]);                     // Prints table equaly
printer.tableCustom([                                       // Prints table with custom settings (text, align, width, cols, bold)
  { text:"Left", align:"LEFT", width:0.5 },
  { text:"Center", align:"CENTER", width:0.25, bold:true },
  { text:"Right", align:"RIGHT", cols:8 }
]);

printer.code128("Code128");                                 // Print code128 bar code
printer.printQR("QR CODE");                                 // Print QR code
await printer.printImage('./assets/olaii-logo-black.png');  // Print PNG image

print.clear();                                              // Clears printText value
print.getText();                                            // Returns printer buffer string value
print.getBuffer();                                          // Returns printer buffer
print.setBuffer(newBuffer);                                 // Set the printer buffer to a copy of newBuffer
print.getWidth();                                           // Get number of characters in one line

How to run examples (Set to EPSON)

Network printer

node examples/example.js tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx

Pritner name via Printer module

node examples/example.js 'printer:My Printer'

Local port or file

node examples/example.js '\\.\COM1'

Interface options

ValueDescripton
tcp://192.168.0.99:9100Network printer with port
printer:autoAuto select raw system printer via Printer or Electron printer module
printer:My Printer NameSelect system printer by name via Printer or Electron printer module
\\.\COM1Print via local port or file

System Printer Drivers

When using a system printer, you need to provide the driver. Use electron-printer or printer driver:

const ThermalPrinter = require("node-thermal-printer").printer;
const PrinterTypes = require("node-thermal-printer").types;
const electron = typeof process !== 'undefined' && process.versions && !!process.versions.electron;

let printer = new ThermalPrinter({
  type: PrinterTypes.EPSON,
  interface: 'printer:My Printer',
  driver: require(electron ? 'electron-printer' : 'printer')
});

Use a custom printer driver:

const ThermalPrinter = require("node-thermal-printer").printer;
const PrinterTypes = require("node-thermal-printer").types;

let printer = new ThermalPrinter({
  type: PrinterTypes.EPSON,
  interface: 'printer:My Printer',
  driver: MyCustomDriver
});

// you can also set the driver after init:
printer.setPrinterDriver(MyCustomDriver)

Network printing example

const ThermalPrinter = require("node-thermal-printer").printer;
const PrinterTypes = require("node-thermal-printer").types;

let printer = new ThermalPrinter({
  type: PrinterTypes.EPSON,
  interface: 'tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx'
});

printer.alignCenter();
printer.println("Hello world");
await printer.printImage('./assets/olaii-logo-black.png')
printer.cut();

try {
  let execute = printer.execute()
  console.error("Print done!");
} catch (error) {
  console.log("Print failed:", error);
}

2D Barcode Examples

Example settings are the default when not specified.

printer.code128("Code128", {
    width: "LARGE",          // "SMALL", "MEDIUM", "LARGE",
    height: 80,              // 50 < x < 80
    text: 2                  // 1 - No text
                             // 2 - Text on bottom
                             // 3 - No text inline
                             // 4 - Text on bottom inline
});

printer.printQR("QR Code", {
    cellSize: 3,             // 1 - 8
    correction: 'M',         // L(7%), M(15%), Q(25%), H(30%)
    model: 2                 // 1 - Model 1
                             // 2 - Model 2 (standard)
                             // 3 - Micro QR
});

printer.pdf417("PDF417", {
    rowHeight: 3,            // 2 - 8
    width: 3,                // 2 - 8
    correction: 1,           // Ratio: 1 - 40
    truncated: false,        // boolean
    columns: 0               // 1 - 30, 0 auto
});

printer.maxiCode("MaxiCode", {
    mode: 4,                 // 2 - Formatted/structured Carrier Message (US)
                             // 3 - Formatted/structured Carrier Message (International)
                             // 4 - Unformatted data with Standard Error Correction.
                             // 5 - Unformatted data with Enhanced Error Correction.
                             // 6 - For programming hardware devices.
});

1D Barcode Example

var data = "GS1-128"     // Barcode data (string or buffer)
var type = 74            // Barcode type (See Reference)
var settings = {         // Optional Settings
  hriPos: 0,             // Human readable character 0 - 3 (none, top, bottom, both)
  hriFont: 0,            // Human readable character font
  width: 3,              // Barcode width
  height: 168            // Barcode height
}

printer.printBarcode(data, type, settings);

Epson Barcode Reference

#TypePossible CharactersLength of Data
65UPC-A0 - 911, 12
66UPC-E0 - 96 – 8, 11, 12
67JAN130 - 912, 13
68JAN80 - 97, 8
69Code390 – 9, A – Z, SP, $, %, *, +, -, ., /1 – 255
70ITF (Interleaved 2 of 5)0 – 92 – 254 (even number)
71CODABAR (NW-7)0 – 9, A – D, a – d, $, +, −, ., /, :2 – 255
72CODE9300h – 7Fh1 – 255
73CODE12800h – 7Fh2 - 255
74GS1-128NUL – SP(7Fh)2 – 255
75GS1 DataBar Omnidirectional0 – 913
76GS1 DataBar Truncated0 – 913
77GS1 DataBar Limited0 – 913
78GS1 DataBar Expanded0 – 9, A – D, a – d, SP, !, ", %, $, ', (, ), *, +, ,, -, ., /, :, ;, <, =, >, ?, _, {2 - 255

STAR Barcode Reference

var data = "TEST"        // Barcode data (string or buffer)
var type = 7             // Barcode type (See Reference)
var settings = {         // Optional Settings
  characters: 1,         // Add characters (See Reference)
  mode: 3,               // Barcode mode (See Reference)
  height: 150,           // Barcode height (0≤ height ≤255)
}

printer.printBarcode(data, type, settings);

Type

#Type
0UPC-E
1UPC-A
2JAN/EAN8
3JAN/EAN13
4Code39
5ITF
6CODE128
7CODE93
8NW-7

Settings characters

#Description
1No added under-bar characters. Executes line feed after printing a bar code
2Adds under-bar characters. Executes line feed after printing a bar code
3No added under-bar characters. Does not execute line feed after printing a bar code
4Adds under-bar characters. Does not execute line feed after printing a bar code

Settings mode

#UPC-E, UPC-A, JAN/EAN8, JAN/EAN13, Code128, Code93Code39, NW-7ITF
1Minimum module 2 dotsNarrow: Wide = 2:6 dotsNarrow: Wide = 2:5 dots
2Minimum module 3 dotsNarrow: Wide = 3:9 dotsNarrow: Wide = 4:10 dots
3Minimum module 4 dotsNarrow: Wide = 4:12 dotsNarrow: Wide = 6:15 dots
4Narrow: Wide = 2:5 dotsNarrow: Wide = 2:4 dots
5Narrow: Wide = 3:8 dotsNarrow: Wide = 4:8 dots
6Narrow: Wide = 4:10 dotsNarrow: Wide = 6:12 dots
7Narrow: Wide = 2:4 dotsNarrow: Wide = 2:6 dots
8Narrow: Wide = 3:6 dotsNarrow: Wide = 3:9 dots
9Narrow: Wide = 4:8 dotsNarrow: Wide = 4:12 dots

Docs

Tested printers:

  • Star TSP700
  • Rongta RP80US
  • Rongta RP326-USE
  • EPSON TM-T88V
  • Posman BTP-R880NP (Type "epson")

Character sets

  • PC437_USA
  • PC850_MULTILINGUAL
  • PC860_PORTUGUESE
  • PC863_CANADIAN_FRENCH
  • PC865_NORDIC
  • PC851_GREEK
  • PC857_TURKISH
  • PC737_GREEK
  • ISO8859_7_GREEK
  • WPC1252
  • PC866_CYRILLIC2
  • PC852_LATIN2
  • SLOVENIA
  • PC858_EURO
  • WPC775_BALTIC_RIM
  • PC855_CYRILLIC
  • PC861_ICELANDIC
  • PC862_HEBREW
  • PC864_ARABIC
  • PC869_GREEK
  • ISO8859_2_LATIN2
  • ISO8859_15_LATIN9
  • PC1125_UKRANIAN
  • WPC1250_LATIN2
  • WPC1251_CYRILLIC
  • WPC1253_GREEK
  • WPC1254_TURKISH
  • WPC1255_HEBREW
  • WPC1256_ARABIC
  • WPC1257_BALTIC_RIM
  • WPC1258_VIETNAMESE
  • KZ1048_KAZAKHSTAN

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG.md

