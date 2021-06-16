Node.js module for EPSON and STAR thermal printers command line printing.
$ npm install node-thermal-printer
Linux requires build-essentials
sudo apt-get install build-essential
const ThermalPrinter = require("../node-thermal-printer").printer;
const PrinterTypes = require("../node-thermal-printer").types;
let printer = new ThermalPrinter({
type: PrinterTypes.STAR, // Printer type: 'star' or 'epson'
interface: 'tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx', // Printer interface
characterSet: 'SLOVENIA', // Printer character set - default: SLOVENIA
removeSpecialCharacters: false, // Removes special characters - default: false
lineCharacter: "=", // Set character for lines - default: "-"
options:{ // Additional options
timeout: 5000 // Connection timeout (ms) [applicable only for network printers] - default: 3000
}
});
let isConnected = await printer.isPrinterConnected(); // Check if printer is connected, return bool of status
let execute = await printer.execute(); // Executes all the commands. Returns success or throws error
let raw = await printer.raw(Buffer.from("Hello world")); // Print instantly. Returns success or throws error
printer.print("Hello World"); // Append text
printer.println("Hello World"); // Append text with new line
printer.openCashDrawer(); // Kick the cash drawer
printer.cut(); // Cuts the paper (if printer only supports one mode use this)
printer.partialCut(); // Cuts the paper leaving a small bridge in middle (if printer supports multiple cut modes)
printer.beep(); // Sound internal beeper/buzzer (if available)
printer.upsideDown(true); // Content is printed upside down (rotated 180 degrees)
printer.setCharacterSet("SLOVENIA"); // Set character set - default set on init
printer.setPrinterDriver(Object) // Set printer drive - default set on init
printer.bold(true); // Set text bold
printer.invert(true); // Background/text color inversion
printer.underline(true); // Underline text (1 dot thickness)
printer.underlineThick(true); // Underline text with thick line (2 dot thickness)
printer.drawLine(); // Draws a line
printer.newLine(); // Insers break line
printer.alignCenter(); // Align text to center
printer.alignLeft(); // Align text to left
printer.alignRight(); // Align text to right
printer.setTypeFontA(); // Set font type to A (default)
printer.setTypeFontB(); // Set font type to B
printer.setTextNormal(); // Set text to normal
printer.setTextDoubleHeight(); // Set text to double height
printer.setTextDoubleWidth(); // Set text to double width
printer.setTextQuadArea(); // Set text to quad area
printer.setTextSize(7,7); // Set text height (0-7) and width (0-7)
printer.leftRight("Left", "Right"); // Prints text left and right
printer.table(["One", "Two", "Three"]); // Prints table equaly
printer.tableCustom([ // Prints table with custom settings (text, align, width, cols, bold)
{ text:"Left", align:"LEFT", width:0.5 },
{ text:"Center", align:"CENTER", width:0.25, bold:true },
{ text:"Right", align:"RIGHT", cols:8 }
]);
printer.code128("Code128"); // Print code128 bar code
printer.printQR("QR CODE"); // Print QR code
await printer.printImage('./assets/olaii-logo-black.png'); // Print PNG image
print.clear(); // Clears printText value
print.getText(); // Returns printer buffer string value
print.getBuffer(); // Returns printer buffer
print.setBuffer(newBuffer); // Set the printer buffer to a copy of newBuffer
print.getWidth(); // Get number of characters in one line
Network printer
node examples/example.js tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx
Pritner name via Printer module
node examples/example.js 'printer:My Printer'
Local port or file
node examples/example.js '\\.\COM1'
|Value
|Descripton
tcp://192.168.0.99:9100
|Network printer with port
printer:auto
|Auto select raw system printer via Printer or Electron printer module
printer:My Printer Name
|Select system printer by name via Printer or Electron printer module
\\.\COM1
|Print via local port or file
When using a system printer, you need to provide the driver. Use electron-printer or printer driver:
const ThermalPrinter = require("node-thermal-printer").printer;
const PrinterTypes = require("node-thermal-printer").types;
const electron = typeof process !== 'undefined' && process.versions && !!process.versions.electron;
let printer = new ThermalPrinter({
type: PrinterTypes.EPSON,
interface: 'printer:My Printer',
driver: require(electron ? 'electron-printer' : 'printer')
});
Use a custom printer driver:
const ThermalPrinter = require("node-thermal-printer").printer;
const PrinterTypes = require("node-thermal-printer").types;
let printer = new ThermalPrinter({
type: PrinterTypes.EPSON,
interface: 'printer:My Printer',
driver: MyCustomDriver
});
// you can also set the driver after init:
printer.setPrinterDriver(MyCustomDriver)
const ThermalPrinter = require("node-thermal-printer").printer;
const PrinterTypes = require("node-thermal-printer").types;
let printer = new ThermalPrinter({
type: PrinterTypes.EPSON,
interface: 'tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx'
});
printer.alignCenter();
printer.println("Hello world");
await printer.printImage('./assets/olaii-logo-black.png')
printer.cut();
try {
let execute = printer.execute()
console.error("Print done!");
} catch (error) {
console.log("Print failed:", error);
}
Example settings are the default when not specified.
printer.code128("Code128", {
width: "LARGE", // "SMALL", "MEDIUM", "LARGE",
height: 80, // 50 < x < 80
text: 2 // 1 - No text
// 2 - Text on bottom
// 3 - No text inline
// 4 - Text on bottom inline
});
printer.printQR("QR Code", {
cellSize: 3, // 1 - 8
correction: 'M', // L(7%), M(15%), Q(25%), H(30%)
model: 2 // 1 - Model 1
// 2 - Model 2 (standard)
// 3 - Micro QR
});
printer.pdf417("PDF417", {
rowHeight: 3, // 2 - 8
width: 3, // 2 - 8
correction: 1, // Ratio: 1 - 40
truncated: false, // boolean
columns: 0 // 1 - 30, 0 auto
});
printer.maxiCode("MaxiCode", {
mode: 4, // 2 - Formatted/structured Carrier Message (US)
// 3 - Formatted/structured Carrier Message (International)
// 4 - Unformatted data with Standard Error Correction.
// 5 - Unformatted data with Enhanced Error Correction.
// 6 - For programming hardware devices.
});
var data = "GS1-128" // Barcode data (string or buffer)
var type = 74 // Barcode type (See Reference)
var settings = { // Optional Settings
hriPos: 0, // Human readable character 0 - 3 (none, top, bottom, both)
hriFont: 0, // Human readable character font
width: 3, // Barcode width
height: 168 // Barcode height
}
printer.printBarcode(data, type, settings);
|#
|Type
|Possible Characters
|Length of Data
|65
|UPC-A
|0 - 9
|11, 12
|66
|UPC-E
|0 - 9
|6 – 8, 11, 12
|67
|JAN13
|0 - 9
|12, 13
|68
|JAN8
|0 - 9
|7, 8
|69
|Code39
|0 – 9, A – Z, SP, $, %, *, +, -, ., /
|1 – 255
|70
|ITF (Interleaved 2 of 5)
|0 – 9
|2 – 254 (even number)
|71
|CODABAR (NW-7)
|0 – 9, A – D, a – d, $, +, −, ., /, :
|2 – 255
|72
|CODE93
|00h – 7Fh
|1 – 255
|73
|CODE128
|00h – 7Fh
|2 - 255
|74
|GS1-128
|NUL – SP(7Fh)
|2 – 255
|75
|GS1 DataBar Omnidirectional
|0 – 9
|13
|76
|GS1 DataBar Truncated
|0 – 9
|13
|77
|GS1 DataBar Limited
|0 – 9
|13
|78
|GS1 DataBar Expanded
|0 – 9, A – D, a – d, SP, !, ", %, $, ', (, ), *, +, ,, -, ., /, :, ;, <, =, >, ?, _, {
|2 - 255
var data = "TEST" // Barcode data (string or buffer)
var type = 7 // Barcode type (See Reference)
var settings = { // Optional Settings
characters: 1, // Add characters (See Reference)
mode: 3, // Barcode mode (See Reference)
height: 150, // Barcode height (0≤ height ≤255)
}
printer.printBarcode(data, type, settings);
|#
|Type
|0
|UPC-E
|1
|UPC-A
|2
|JAN/EAN8
|3
|JAN/EAN13
|4
|Code39
|5
|ITF
|6
|CODE128
|7
|CODE93
|8
|NW-7
|#
|Description
|1
|No added under-bar characters. Executes line feed after printing a bar code
|2
|Adds under-bar characters. Executes line feed after printing a bar code
|3
|No added under-bar characters. Does not execute line feed after printing a bar code
|4
|Adds under-bar characters. Does not execute line feed after printing a bar code
|#
|UPC-E, UPC-A, JAN/EAN8, JAN/EAN13, Code128, Code93
|Code39, NW-7
|ITF
|1
|Minimum module 2 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 2:6 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 2:5 dots
|2
|Minimum module 3 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 3:9 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 4:10 dots
|3
|Minimum module 4 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 4:12 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 6:15 dots
|4
|Narrow: Wide = 2:5 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 2:4 dots
|5
|Narrow: Wide = 3:8 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 4:8 dots
|6
|Narrow: Wide = 4:10 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 6:12 dots
|7
|Narrow: Wide = 2:4 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 2:6 dots
|8
|Narrow: Wide = 3:6 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 3:9 dots
|9
|Narrow: Wide = 4:8 dots
|Narrow: Wide = 4:12 dots
See CHANGELOG.md