Node Thermal Printer

Node.js module for EPSON and STAR thermal printers command line printing.

Installation

$ npm install node-thermal-printer

Linux specific

Linux requires build-essentials

sudo apt-get install build-essential

Features

const ThermalPrinter = require ( "../node-thermal-printer" ).printer; const PrinterTypes = require ( "../node-thermal-printer" ).types; let printer = new ThermalPrinter({ type : PrinterTypes.STAR, interface : 'tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx' , characterSet : 'SLOVENIA' , removeSpecialCharacters : false , lineCharacter : "=" , options :{ timeout : 5000 } }); let isConnected = await printer.isPrinterConnected(); let execute = await printer.execute(); let raw = await printer.raw(Buffer.from( "Hello world" )); printer.print( "Hello World" ); printer.println( "Hello World" ); printer.openCashDrawer(); printer.cut(); printer.partialCut(); printer.beep(); printer.upsideDown( true ); printer.setCharacterSet( "SLOVENIA" ); printer.setPrinterDriver( Object ) printer.bold( true ); printer.invert( true ); printer.underline( true ); printer.underlineThick( true ); printer.drawLine(); printer.newLine(); printer.alignCenter(); printer.alignLeft(); printer.alignRight(); printer.setTypeFontA(); printer.setTypeFontB(); printer.setTextNormal(); printer.setTextDoubleHeight(); printer.setTextDoubleWidth(); printer.setTextQuadArea(); printer.setTextSize( 7 , 7 ); printer.leftRight( "Left" , "Right" ); printer.table([ "One" , "Two" , "Three" ]); printer.tableCustom([ { text : "Left" , align : "LEFT" , width : 0.5 }, { text : "Center" , align : "CENTER" , width : 0.25 , bold : true }, { text : "Right" , align : "RIGHT" , cols : 8 } ]); printer.code128( "Code128" ); printer.printQR( "QR CODE" ); await printer.printImage( './assets/olaii-logo-black.png' ); print.clear(); print.getText(); print.getBuffer(); print.setBuffer(newBuffer); print.getWidth();

How to run examples (Set to EPSON)

Network printer

node examples/example.js tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx

Pritner name via Printer module

node examples/example.js 'printer:My Printer'

Local port or file

node examples/example.js '\\.\COM1'

Interface options

Value Descripton tcp://192.168.0.99:9100 Network printer with port printer:auto Auto select raw system printer via Printer or Electron printer module printer:My Printer Name Select system printer by name via Printer or Electron printer module \\.\COM1 Print via local port or file

System Printer Drivers

When using a system printer, you need to provide the driver. Use electron-printer or printer driver:

const ThermalPrinter = require ( "node-thermal-printer" ).printer; const PrinterTypes = require ( "node-thermal-printer" ).types; const electron = typeof process !== 'undefined' && process.versions && !!process.versions.electron; let printer = new ThermalPrinter({ type : PrinterTypes.EPSON, interface : 'printer:My Printer' , driver : require (electron ? 'electron-printer' : 'printer' ) });

Use a custom printer driver:

const ThermalPrinter = require ( "node-thermal-printer" ).printer; const PrinterTypes = require ( "node-thermal-printer" ).types; let printer = new ThermalPrinter({ type : PrinterTypes.EPSON, interface : 'printer:My Printer' , driver : MyCustomDriver }); printer.setPrinterDriver(MyCustomDriver)

Network printing example

const ThermalPrinter = require ( "node-thermal-printer" ).printer; const PrinterTypes = require ( "node-thermal-printer" ).types; let printer = new ThermalPrinter({ type : PrinterTypes.EPSON, interface : 'tcp://xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx' }); printer.alignCenter(); printer.println( "Hello world" ); await printer.printImage( './assets/olaii-logo-black.png' ) printer.cut(); try { let execute = printer.execute() console .error( "Print done!" ); } catch (error) { console .log( "Print failed:" , error); }

2D Barcode Examples

Example settings are the default when not specified.

printer.code128( "Code128" , { width : "LARGE" , height : 80 , text : 2 }); printer.printQR( "QR Code" , { cellSize : 3 , correction : 'M' , model : 2 }); printer.pdf417( "PDF417" , { rowHeight : 3 , width : 3 , correction : 1 , truncated : false , columns : 0 }); printer.maxiCode( "MaxiCode" , { mode : 4 , });

1D Barcode Example

var data = "GS1-128" var type = 74 var settings = { hriPos : 0 , hriFont : 0 , width : 3 , height : 168 } printer.printBarcode(data, type, settings);

Epson Barcode Reference

# Type Possible Characters Length of Data 65 UPC-A 0 - 9 11, 12 66 UPC-E 0 - 9 6 – 8, 11, 12 67 JAN13 0 - 9 12, 13 68 JAN8 0 - 9 7, 8 69 Code39 0 – 9, A – Z, SP, $, %, *, +, -, ., / 1 – 255 70 ITF (Interleaved 2 of 5) 0 – 9 2 – 254 (even number) 71 CODABAR (NW-7) 0 – 9, A – D, a – d, $, +, −, ., /, : 2 – 255 72 CODE93 00h – 7Fh 1 – 255 73 CODE128 00h – 7Fh 2 - 255 74 GS1-128 NUL – SP(7Fh) 2 – 255 75 GS1 DataBar Omnidirectional 0 – 9 13 76 GS1 DataBar Truncated 0 – 9 13 77 GS1 DataBar Limited 0 – 9 13 78 GS1 DataBar Expanded 0 – 9, A – D, a – d, SP, !, ", %, $, ', (, ), *, +, ,, -, ., /, :, ;, <, =, >, ?, _, { 2 - 255

STAR Barcode Reference

var data = "TEST" var type = 7 var settings = { characters : 1 , mode : 3 , height : 150 , } printer.printBarcode(data, type, settings);

Type

# Type 0 UPC-E 1 UPC-A 2 JAN/EAN8 3 JAN/EAN13 4 Code39 5 ITF 6 CODE128 7 CODE93 8 NW-7

Settings characters

# Description 1 No added under-bar characters. Executes line feed after printing a bar code 2 Adds under-bar characters. Executes line feed after printing a bar code 3 No added under-bar characters. Does not execute line feed after printing a bar code 4 Adds under-bar characters. Does not execute line feed after printing a bar code

Settings mode

# UPC-E, UPC-A, JAN/EAN8, JAN/EAN13, Code128, Code93 Code39, NW-7 ITF 1 Minimum module 2 dots Narrow: Wide = 2:6 dots Narrow: Wide = 2:5 dots 2 Minimum module 3 dots Narrow: Wide = 3:9 dots Narrow: Wide = 4:10 dots 3 Minimum module 4 dots Narrow: Wide = 4:12 dots Narrow: Wide = 6:15 dots 4 Narrow: Wide = 2:5 dots Narrow: Wide = 2:4 dots 5 Narrow: Wide = 3:8 dots Narrow: Wide = 4:8 dots 6 Narrow: Wide = 4:10 dots Narrow: Wide = 6:12 dots 7 Narrow: Wide = 2:4 dots Narrow: Wide = 2:6 dots 8 Narrow: Wide = 3:6 dots Narrow: Wide = 3:9 dots 9 Narrow: Wide = 4:8 dots Narrow: Wide = 4:12 dots

Docs

Tested printers:

Star TSP700

Rongta RP80US

Rongta RP326-USE

EPSON TM-T88V

Posman BTP-R880NP (Type "epson")

Character sets

PC437_USA

PC850_MULTILINGUAL

PC860_PORTUGUESE

PC863_CANADIAN_FRENCH

PC865_NORDIC

PC851_GREEK

PC857_TURKISH

PC737_GREEK

ISO8859_7_GREEK

WPC1252

PC866_CYRILLIC2

PC852_LATIN2

SLOVENIA

PC858_EURO

WPC775_BALTIC_RIM

PC855_CYRILLIC

PC861_ICELANDIC

PC862_HEBREW

PC864_ARABIC

PC869_GREEK

ISO8859_2_LATIN2

ISO8859_15_LATIN9

PC1125_UKRANIAN

WPC1250_LATIN2

WPC1251_CYRILLIC

WPC1253_GREEK

WPC1254_TURKISH

WPC1255_HEBREW

WPC1256_ARABIC

WPC1257_BALTIC_RIM

WPC1258_VIETNAMESE

KZ1048_KAZAKHSTAN

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG.md