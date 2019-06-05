Node-TestRail is an api wrapper for TestRail. It contains an easy way to interact with all of the API commands for version 2 of the testrail API.

How to use (Examples)

var TestRail = require ( "node-testrail" ); var testrail = new TestRail( "https://example.testrail.com/" , "email@example.com" , "password" ); testrail.addResult(TEST_ID, STATUS_ID, COMMENT, VERSION, ELAPSED_TIME, DEFECTS, ASSIGNEDTO_ID, function ( body ) { console .log(body); }); testrail.getUserByEmail(EMAIL, function ( user ) { console .log(user); }); testrail.getTest(TEST_ID, function ( test ) { console .log(test); });

All the helper functions can be found under src within testrail.coffee

Available Commands

CASES

getCase (case_id, callback) getCases (project_id, suite_id, section_id, callback) addCase (section_id, title, type_id, project_id, estimate, milestone_id, refs, callback) updateCase (case_id, title, type_id, project_id, estimate, milestone_id,refs, callback) deleteCase (case_id, callback)

Case FIELDS

getCaseFields (callback)

Case TYPES

getCaseTypes (callback)

Configurations

getConfigs (project_id, callback)

Milestones

getMilestone (milestone_id, callback) getMilestones (project_id, callback) addMilestone (project_id, name, description, due_on, callback) updateMilestone (milestone_id, name, description, due_on, is_completed, callback) deleteMilestone (milestone_id, callback)

PLANS

getPlan (plan_id, callback) getPlans (project_id, callback) addPlan (project_id, name, description, milestone_id, callback) addPlanEntry (plan_id, suite_id, name, assignedto_id, include_all, callback) updatePlan (plan_id, name, description, milestone_id,callback) updatePlanEntry (plan_id, entry_id, name, assignedto_id, include_all, callback) closePlan (plan_id, callback) deletePlan (plan_id, callback) deletePlanEntry (plan_id, entry_id, callback)

PRIORITIES

getPriorities (callback)

PROJECTS

getProject (project_id, callback) getProjects (callback) addProject (name,announcement,show_announcement, callback) updateProject (project_id, name, announcement, show_announcement, is_completed, callback) deleteProject (project_id, callback)

RESULTS

getResults (test_id, callback, limit) getResultsForCase (run_id, case_id, limit, callback) addResult (test_id, status_id, comment, version, elapsed, defects,assignedto_id, callback) addResults (run_id, results, callback) addResultForCase (run_id, case_id, status_id, comment, version, elapsed,defects, assignedto_id, callback) addResultsForCases (run_id, results, callback)

RESULT FIELDS

getResultFields (callback)

RUNS

getRun (run_id, callback) getRuns (run_id, callback) addRun (projectID,suite_id,name,description, milestone_id, callback) updateRun (runID,name,description, callback) closeRun (run_id,callback) deleteRun (run_id,callback)

STATUSES

getStatuses (callback)

SECTIONS

getSection (section_id, callback) getSections (project_id, suite_id, callback) addSection (project_id, suite_id, parent_id, name, callback) updateSection (section_id, name, callback) deleteSection (section_id, callback)

SUITES

getSuite (suite_id, callback) getSuites (project_id, callback) addSuite (project_id,name, description, callback) updateSuite (suite_id,name, description, callback) deleteSuite (suite_id, callback)

TESTS

getTest (test_id, callback) getTests (run_id, callback)

USERS

getUser (user_id, callback) getUserByEmail (email, callback)

Thank you for using this module and feel free to contribute.

License

MIT