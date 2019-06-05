openbase logo
node-testrail

by Stewart Taylor
0.0.12 (see all)

A TestRail API wrapper for Node.js

Readme

Node-TestRail

"npm badge"

Node-TestRail is an api wrapper for TestRail. It contains an easy way to interact with all of the API commands for version 2 of the testrail API.

http://docs.gurock.com/testrail-api2/start

How to use (Examples)

var TestRail = require("node-testrail");

var testrail = new TestRail("https://example.testrail.com/", "email@example.com", "password");

testrail.addResult(TEST_ID, STATUS_ID, COMMENT, VERSION, ELAPSED_TIME, DEFECTS, ASSIGNEDTO_ID, function(body) {
    console.log(body);
});

testrail.getUserByEmail(EMAIL, function(user) {
    console.log(user);
});

testrail.getTest(TEST_ID, function(test) {
    console.log(test);
});

All the helper functions can be found under src within testrail.coffee

Available Commands

CASES
getCase(case_id, callback)

getCases(project_id, suite_id, section_id, callback)

addCase(section_id, title, type_id, project_id, estimate, milestone_id, refs, callback)

updateCase(case_id, title, type_id, project_id, estimate, milestone_id,refs, callback)

deleteCase(case_id, callback)
Case FIELDS
getCaseFields(callback)
Case TYPES
getCaseTypes(callback)
Configurations
getConfigs(project_id, callback)
Milestones
getMilestone(milestone_id, callback)

getMilestones(project_id, callback)

addMilestone(project_id, name, description, due_on, callback)

updateMilestone(milestone_id, name, description, due_on, is_completed, callback)

deleteMilestone(milestone_id, callback)
PLANS
getPlan(plan_id, callback)

getPlans(project_id, callback)

addPlan(project_id, name, description, milestone_id, callback)

addPlanEntry(plan_id, suite_id, name, assignedto_id, include_all, callback)

updatePlan(plan_id, name, description, milestone_id,callback)

updatePlanEntry(plan_id, entry_id, name, assignedto_id, include_all, callback)

closePlan(plan_id, callback)

deletePlan(plan_id, callback)

deletePlanEntry(plan_id, entry_id, callback)
PRIORITIES
getPriorities(callback)
PROJECTS
getProject(project_id, callback)

getProjects(callback)

addProject(name,announcement,show_announcement, callback)

updateProject(project_id, name, announcement, show_announcement, is_completed, callback)

deleteProject(project_id, callback)
RESULTS
getResults(test_id, callback, limit)

getResultsForCase(run_id, case_id, limit, callback)

addResult(test_id, status_id, comment, version, elapsed, defects,assignedto_id, callback)

addResults(run_id, results, callback)

addResultForCase(run_id, case_id, status_id, comment, version, elapsed,defects, assignedto_id, callback)

addResultsForCases(run_id, results, callback)
RESULT FIELDS
getResultFields(callback)
RUNS
getRun(run_id, callback)

getRuns(run_id, callback)

addRun(projectID,suite_id,name,description, milestone_id, callback)

updateRun(runID,name,description, callback)

closeRun(run_id,callback)

deleteRun(run_id,callback)
STATUSES
getStatuses(callback)
SECTIONS
getSection(section_id, callback)

getSections(project_id, suite_id, callback)

addSection(project_id, suite_id, parent_id, name,  callback)

updateSection(section_id, name, callback)

deleteSection(section_id, callback)
SUITES
getSuite(suite_id, callback)

getSuites(project_id, callback)

addSuite(project_id,name, description, callback)

updateSuite(suite_id,name, description, callback)

deleteSuite(suite_id, callback)
TESTS
getTest(test_id, callback)

getTests(run_id, callback)
USERS
getUser(user_id, callback)

getUserByEmail(email, callback)

Thank you for using this module and feel free to contribute.

License

MIT

