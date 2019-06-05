Node-TestRail is an api wrapper for TestRail. It contains an easy way to interact with all of the API commands for version 2 of the testrail API.
http://docs.gurock.com/testrail-api2/start
var TestRail = require("node-testrail");
var testrail = new TestRail("https://example.testrail.com/", "email@example.com", "password");
testrail.addResult(TEST_ID, STATUS_ID, COMMENT, VERSION, ELAPSED_TIME, DEFECTS, ASSIGNEDTO_ID, function(body) {
console.log(body);
});
testrail.getUserByEmail(EMAIL, function(user) {
console.log(user);
});
testrail.getTest(TEST_ID, function(test) {
console.log(test);
});
All the helper functions can be found under src within testrail.coffee
getCase(case_id, callback)
getCases(project_id, suite_id, section_id, callback)
addCase(section_id, title, type_id, project_id, estimate, milestone_id, refs, callback)
updateCase(case_id, title, type_id, project_id, estimate, milestone_id,refs, callback)
deleteCase(case_id, callback)
getCaseFields(callback)
getCaseTypes(callback)
getConfigs(project_id, callback)
getMilestone(milestone_id, callback)
getMilestones(project_id, callback)
addMilestone(project_id, name, description, due_on, callback)
updateMilestone(milestone_id, name, description, due_on, is_completed, callback)
deleteMilestone(milestone_id, callback)
getPlan(plan_id, callback)
getPlans(project_id, callback)
addPlan(project_id, name, description, milestone_id, callback)
addPlanEntry(plan_id, suite_id, name, assignedto_id, include_all, callback)
updatePlan(plan_id, name, description, milestone_id,callback)
updatePlanEntry(plan_id, entry_id, name, assignedto_id, include_all, callback)
closePlan(plan_id, callback)
deletePlan(plan_id, callback)
deletePlanEntry(plan_id, entry_id, callback)
getPriorities(callback)
getProject(project_id, callback)
getProjects(callback)
addProject(name,announcement,show_announcement, callback)
updateProject(project_id, name, announcement, show_announcement, is_completed, callback)
deleteProject(project_id, callback)
getResults(test_id, callback, limit)
getResultsForCase(run_id, case_id, limit, callback)
addResult(test_id, status_id, comment, version, elapsed, defects,assignedto_id, callback)
addResults(run_id, results, callback)
addResultForCase(run_id, case_id, status_id, comment, version, elapsed,defects, assignedto_id, callback)
addResultsForCases(run_id, results, callback)
getResultFields(callback)
getRun(run_id, callback)
getRuns(run_id, callback)
addRun(projectID,suite_id,name,description, milestone_id, callback)
updateRun(runID,name,description, callback)
closeRun(run_id,callback)
deleteRun(run_id,callback)
getStatuses(callback)
getSection(section_id, callback)
getSections(project_id, suite_id, callback)
addSection(project_id, suite_id, parent_id, name, callback)
updateSection(section_id, name, callback)
deleteSection(section_id, callback)
getSuite(suite_id, callback)
getSuites(project_id, callback)
addSuite(project_id,name, description, callback)
updateSuite(suite_id,name, description, callback)
deleteSuite(suite_id, callback)
getTest(test_id, callback)
getTests(run_id, callback)
getUser(user_id, callback)
getUserByEmail(email, callback)
Thank you for using this module and feel free to contribute.
MIT