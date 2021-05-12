First, you need to install the Tesseract project. Instructions for installing Tesseract for all platforms can be found on the project site. On Debian/Ubuntu:
apt-get install tesseract-ocr
After you've installed Tesseract, you can go installing the npm-package:
npm install node-tesseract-ocr
const tesseract = require("node-tesseract-ocr")
const config = {
lang: "eng",
oem: 1,
psm: 3,
}
tesseract
.recognize("image.jpg", config)
.then((text) => {
console.log("Result:", text)
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error.message)
})
Also you can pass Buffer:
const img = fs.readFileSync("image.jpg")
tesseract
.recognize(img, config)
.then((text) => {
console.log("Result:", text)
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error.message)
})
or URL:
const img = "https://tesseract.projectnaptha.com/img/eng_bw.png"
tesseract
.recognize(img, config)
.then((text) => {
console.log("Result:", text)
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error.message)
})
If you want to process multiple images in a single run, then pass an array:
const images = ["./test/samples/file1.png", "./test/samples/file2.png"]
tesseract
.recognize(images, config)
.then((text) => {
console.log("Result:", text)
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error.message)
})
In the config object you can pass any OCR options. Also you can pass here any control parameters or use ready-made sets of config files (like hocr):
const result = await tesseract.recognize("image.jpg", {
load_system_dawg: 0,
tessedit_char_whitelist: "0123456789",
presets: ["tsv"],
})