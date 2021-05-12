openbase logo
node-tesseract-ocr

by Gafarov Nassim
2.2.1 (see all)

A Node.js wrapper for the Tesseract OCR API

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Tesseract OCR for Node.js

Build Status npm npm Known Vulnerabilities

Installation

First, you need to install the Tesseract project. Instructions for installing Tesseract for all platforms can be found on the project site. On Debian/Ubuntu:

apt-get install tesseract-ocr

After you've installed Tesseract, you can go installing the npm-package:

npm install node-tesseract-ocr

Usage

const tesseract = require("node-tesseract-ocr")

const config = {
  lang: "eng",
  oem: 1,
  psm: 3,
}

tesseract
  .recognize("image.jpg", config)
  .then((text) => {
    console.log("Result:", text)
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.log(error.message)
  })

Also you can pass Buffer:

const img = fs.readFileSync("image.jpg")

tesseract
  .recognize(img, config)
  .then((text) => {
    console.log("Result:", text)
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.log(error.message)
  })

or URL:

const img = "https://tesseract.projectnaptha.com/img/eng_bw.png"

tesseract
  .recognize(img, config)
  .then((text) => {
    console.log("Result:", text)
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.log(error.message)
  })

If you want to process multiple images in a single run, then pass an array:

const images = ["./test/samples/file1.png", "./test/samples/file2.png"]

tesseract
  .recognize(images, config)
  .then((text) => {
    console.log("Result:", text)
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.log(error.message)
  })

In the config object you can pass any OCR options. Also you can pass here any control parameters or use ready-made sets of config files (like hocr):

const result = await tesseract.recognize("image.jpg", {
  load_system_dawg: 0,
  tessedit_char_whitelist: "0123456789",
  presets: ["tsv"],
})

