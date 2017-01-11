Tesseract for node.js

A simple wrapper for the Tesseract OCR package for node.js

Requirements

Tesseract 3.01 or higher is needed for this to work

Installation

There is a hard dependency on the Tesseract project. You can find installation instructions for various platforms on the project site. For Homebrew users, the installation is quick and easy.

brew install tesseract -- with -all-languages

The above will install all of the language packages available, if you don't need them all you can remove the --all-languages flag and install them manually, by downloading them to your local machine and then exposing the TESSDATA_PREFIX variable into your path:

export TESSDATA_PREFIX=~ /Downloads/

You can then go about installing the node-module to expose the JavaScript API:

npm install node-tesseract

Usage

var tesseract = require ( 'node-tesseract' ); tesseract.process(__dirname + '/path/to/image.jpg' , function ( err, text ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(text); } }); var options = { l : 'deu' , psm : 6 , binary : '/usr/local/bin/tesseract' }; tesseract.process(__dirname + '/path/to/image.jpg' , options, function ( err, text ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(text); } });

Changelog