Node.js module to interact with the official Telegram Bot API.
npm i node-telegram-bot-api
const TelegramBot = require('node-telegram-bot-api');
// replace the value below with the Telegram token you receive from @BotFather
const token = 'YOUR_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN';
// Create a bot that uses 'polling' to fetch new updates
const bot = new TelegramBot(token, {polling: true});
// Matches "/echo [whatever]"
bot.onText(/\/echo (.+)/, (msg, match) => {
// 'msg' is the received Message from Telegram
// 'match' is the result of executing the regexp above on the text content
// of the message
const chatId = msg.chat.id;
const resp = match[1]; // the captured "whatever"
// send back the matched "whatever" to the chat
bot.sendMessage(chatId, resp);
});
// Listen for any kind of message. There are different kinds of
// messages.
bot.on('message', (msg) => {
const chatId = msg.chat.id;
// send a message to the chat acknowledging receipt of their message
bot.sendMessage(chatId, 'Received your message');
});
Note: Development is done against the master branch. Code for the latest release resides on the release branch. Experimental features reside on the experimental branch.
We thank all the developers in the Open-Source community who continuously take their time and effort in advancing this project. See our list of contributors.
We have a Telegram channel where we post updates on the Project. Head over and subscribe!
We also have a Telegram group to discuss issues related to this library.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright © 2019 Yago