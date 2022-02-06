openbase logo
ntb

node-telegram-bot-api

by Yago
0.56.0 (see all)

Telegram Bot API for NodeJS

Overview

Reviews

Readme

Node.js module to interact with the official Telegram Bot API.

Bot API npm package Build Status Coverage Status

https://telegram.me/node_telegram_bot_api https://telegram.me/ntbasupport https://telegram.me/Yago_Perez

Install

npm i node-telegram-bot-api

Usage

const TelegramBot = require('node-telegram-bot-api');

// replace the value below with the Telegram token you receive from @BotFather
const token = 'YOUR_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN';

// Create a bot that uses 'polling' to fetch new updates
const bot = new TelegramBot(token, {polling: true});

// Matches "/echo [whatever]"
bot.onText(/\/echo (.+)/, (msg, match) => {
  // 'msg' is the received Message from Telegram
  // 'match' is the result of executing the regexp above on the text content
  // of the message

  const chatId = msg.chat.id;
  const resp = match[1]; // the captured "whatever"

  // send back the matched "whatever" to the chat
  bot.sendMessage(chatId, resp);
});

// Listen for any kind of message. There are different kinds of
// messages.
bot.on('message', (msg) => {
  const chatId = msg.chat.id;

  // send a message to the chat acknowledging receipt of their message
  bot.sendMessage(chatId, 'Received your message');
});

Documentation

Note: Development is done against the master branch. Code for the latest release resides on the release branch. Experimental features reside on the experimental branch.

Community

We thank all the developers in the Open-Source community who continuously take their time and effort in advancing this project. See our list of contributors.

We have a Telegram channel where we post updates on the Project. Head over and subscribe!

We also have a Telegram group to discuss issues related to this library.

Some things built using this library that might interest you:

  • tgfancy: A fancy, higher-level wrapper for Telegram Bot API
  • node-telegram-bot-api-middleware: Middleware for node-telegram-bot-api
  • teleirc: A simple Telegram ↔ IRC gateway
  • bot-brother: Node.js library to help you easily create telegram bots
  • redbot: A Node-RED plugin to create telegram bots visually
  • node-telegram-keyboard-wrapper: A wrapper to improve keyboards structures creation through a more easy-to-see way (supports Inline Keyboards, Reply Keyboard, Remove Keyboard and Force Reply)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright © 2019 Yago

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
8 days ago
I make music, code stuff, and exist.
8 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Currently using this in a private image bot project, and so far its working pretty well! I love how diverse and straight forward the library is, in terms of creating a new client, and posting to the different APIs available, mostly thanks to type definitions.

0
4 months ago
4 months ago
4 months ago
4 months ago
6 months ago
6 months ago
Poor Documentation
8 months ago
Dev in Python_3.+. Programmer in JavaScript,CSS,HTML, Dart, C/C++, PHP, TypeScript, Swift
8 months ago

