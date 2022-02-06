Node.js Telegram Bot API

Install

npm i node-telegram-bot-api

Usage

const TelegramBot = require ( 'node-telegram-bot-api' ); const token = 'YOUR_TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN' ; const bot = new TelegramBot(token, { polling : true }); bot.onText( /\/echo (.+)/ , (msg, match) => { const chatId = msg.chat.id; const resp = match[ 1 ]; bot.sendMessage(chatId, resp); }); bot.on( 'message' , (msg) => { const chatId = msg.chat.id; bot.sendMessage(chatId, 'Received your message' ); });

Documentation

Note: Development is done against the master branch. Code for the latest release resides on the release branch. Experimental features reside on the experimental branch.

Community

We thank all the developers in the Open-Source community who continuously take their time and effort in advancing this project. See our list of contributors.

We have a Telegram channel where we post updates on the Project. Head over and subscribe!

We also have a Telegram group to discuss issues related to this library.

Some things built using this library that might interest you:

tgfancy: A fancy, higher-level wrapper for Telegram Bot API

node-telegram-bot-api-middleware: Middleware for node-telegram-bot-api

teleirc: A simple Telegram ↔ IRC gateway

bot-brother: Node.js library to help you easily create telegram bots

redbot: A Node-RED plugin to create telegram bots visually

node-telegram-keyboard-wrapper: A wrapper to improve keyboards structures creation through a more easy-to-see way (supports Inline Keyboards, Reply Keyboard, Remove Keyboard and Force Reply)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright © 2019 Yago