A classical TCP proxy that may be used to access a service on another network. An extensible replacement for socat when used thus

socat TCP-LISTEN:port,fork TCP:host:port

port is where socat listens for incoming requests. host:port are the host and port where the actual service is listening at.

To achieve the same with node-tcp-proxy

tcpproxy --proxyPort port [--hostname <name or IP>] --serviceHost host1,host2 --servicePort port1,port2 [--q] [--tls [both]] [--pfx file] [--passphrase secret]

Optionally, use --hostname to specify host or IP address to listen at. Node.js listens on unspecified IPv6 address :: by default. If --serviceHost and --servicePort specify a comma separated list, the proxy will perform load balancing on a round-robin basis.

TLS can be enabled at the proxy port using --tls . Use --pfx followed by path to specify server certificate, and --passphrase to provide the password required to access it. Use --tls both , to also enable TLS with the service.

npm

Install node-tcp-proxy using npm

sudo npm install -g node-tcp-proxy

Programming Interface

To create a proxy in your own code

var proxy = require ( "node-tcp-proxy" ); var newProxy = proxy.createProxy( 8080 , "host" , 10080 );

To end the proxy

newProxy.end();

hostname can be provided through an optional fourth parameter e.g. {hostname: 0.0.0.0} to createProxy . Console output may be silenced by adding quiet: true e.g. {hostname: 0.0.0.0, quiet: true} .

If you specify more than one service host and port pair, the proxy will perform round-robin load balancing

var hosts = [ "host1" , "host2" ]; var ports = [ 10080 , 10080 ]; var newProxy = proxy.createProxy( 8080 , hosts, ports);

You can intercept and modify data sent in either direction, and modify the service host selection strategy

var proxy = require ( "node-tcp-proxy" ); var util = require ( "util" ); var serviceHosts = [ "www.google.com" , "www.bing.com" ]; var servicePorts = [ 80 , 80 ]; var newProxy = proxy.createProxy( 8080 , serviceHosts, servicePorts, { upstream : function ( context, data ) { console .log(util.format( "Client %s:%s sent:" , context.proxySocket.remoteAddress, context.proxySocket.remotePort)); return data; }, downstream : function ( context, data ) { console .log(util.format( "Service %s:%s sent:" , context.serviceSocket.remoteAddress, context.serviceSocket.remotePort)); return data; }, serviceHostSelected : function ( proxySocket, i ) { console .log(util.format( "Service host %s:%s selected for client %s:%s." , serviceHosts[i], servicePorts[i], proxySocket.remoteAddress, proxySocket.remotePort)); return i; } });

Alternatives

