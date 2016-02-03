openbase logo
node-syslog

by Nazar Kulyk
1.2.0

Node addon to use system log daemon

Readme

Node-Syslog

Node-Syslog is no more supported and do not work with current Node version. You can use other modules like: https://github.com/strongloop/modern-syslog or https://github.com/strongloop/modern-syslog

This is a node module (add-on) to work with syslog (system log) daemon on unix systems. This module has been tested with:

  • node.js v0.8.16
  • version v0.9.3
  • metalog
  • syslog-ng 3.1.1

Read the setMask wiki page for using the setMask functionality.

The current version is compatible to node 0.8.x and higher. For older node.js versions, please use node-syslog v1.0.3

Node-syslog does not officially support Darwin OS and MS Windows but should work fine.

Authors

  • Nazar Kulyk
  • Jeremy Childs
  • Sam Roberts
  • Ben Noordhuis

Installation

npm

  npm install node-syslog

manual

  git clone
  node-gyp configure build

Usage

For more information about how to use module check test.js

 var Syslog = require('node-syslog');

 Syslog.init("node-syslog", Syslog.LOG_PID | Syslog.LOG_ODELAY, Syslog.LOG_LOCAL0);
 Syslog.log(Syslog.LOG_INFO, "Node Syslog Module output " + new Date());
 Syslog.close();

Check your /var/log/messages (syslog, syslog-ng), or /var/log/everything/current (metalog) file for any test entry.

