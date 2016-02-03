Node-Syslog is no more supported and do not work with current Node version. You can use other modules like: https://github.com/strongloop/modern-syslog or https://github.com/strongloop/modern-syslog
v1.2.0
This is a node module (add-on) to work with syslog (system log) daemon on unix systems. This module has been tested with:
Read the setMask wiki page for using the
setMask functionality.
The current version is compatible to node 0.8.x and higher. For older node.js versions, please use node-syslog v1.0.3
Node-syslog does not officially support Darwin OS and MS Windows but should work fine.
npm install node-syslog
git clone
node-gyp configure build
For more information about how to use module check test.js
var Syslog = require('node-syslog');
Syslog.init("node-syslog", Syslog.LOG_PID | Syslog.LOG_ODELAY, Syslog.LOG_LOCAL0);
Syslog.log(Syslog.LOG_INFO, "Node Syslog Module output " + new Date());
Syslog.close();
Check your /var/log/messages (syslog, syslog-ng), or /var/log/everything/current (metalog) file for any test entry.