Node-Syslog is no more supported and do not work with current Node version. You can use other modules like: https://github.com/strongloop/modern-syslog or https://github.com/strongloop/modern-syslog

v1.2.0

This is a node module (add-on) to work with syslog (system log) daemon on unix systems. This module has been tested with:

node.js v0.8.16

version v0.9.3

metalog

syslog-ng 3.1.1

Read the setMask wiki page for using the setMask functionality.

The current version is compatible to node 0.8.x and higher. For older node.js versions, please use node-syslog v1.0.3

Node-syslog does not officially support Darwin OS and MS Windows but should work fine.

Authors

Nazar Kulyk

Jeremy Childs

Sam Roberts

Ben Noordhuis

Installation

npm

npm install node-syslog

manual

git clone node-gyp configure build

Usage

For more information about how to use module check test.js

var Syslog = require ( 'node-syslog' ); Syslog.init( "node-syslog" , Syslog.LOG_PID | Syslog.LOG_ODELAY, Syslog.LOG_LOCAL0); Syslog.log(Syslog.LOG_INFO, "Node Syslog Module output " + new Date ()); Syslog.close();

Check your /var/log/messages (syslog, syslog-ng), or /var/log/everything/current (metalog) file for any test entry.