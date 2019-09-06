This project is no longer maintained
The ultimate SVN wrapper for node. Contains all the methods exposed by the command line svn tool, including checkout, update, info, etc, and includes svnmucc support.
Has methods for manipulating both working copies and the repo directly.
All direct svn command line functions are exposed through the commands object, and accept the same parameters as the command line tool.
Utility methods are provided through a util object.
npm install node-svn-ultimate --save
var svnUltimate = require('node-svn-ultimate');
svnUltimate.commands.checkout( 'https://my.url/svn/repo', '/home/user/checkout', function( err ) {
console.log( "Checkout complete" );
} );
svnUltimate.commands.update( '/home/user/checkout',
{ // optional options object - can be passed to any command not just update
trustServerCert: true, // same as --trust-server-cert
username: "username", // same as --username
password: "password", // same as --password
shell: "sh", // override shell used to execute command
cwd: process.cwd(), // override working directory command is executed
quiet: true, // provide --quiet to commands that accept it
force: true, // provide --force to commands that accept it
revision: 33050, // provide --revision to commands that accept it
depth: "empty", // provide --depth to commands that accept it
ignoreExternals: true, // provide --ignore-externals to commands that accept it
params: [ '-m "Commit comment"' ], // extra parameters to pass
'config-option': [
'servers:global:http-proxy-host=proxy.someProxy.com',
'servers:global:http-proxy-port=8080',
] // provide --config-option to commands that accept it. Use an array for multiple config options
},
function( err ) {
console.log( "Update complete" );
} );
// Gets the working copy revision or the HEAD revision if the target is a URL
svnUltimate.util.getRevision( 'https://my.url/svn/repo', function( err, revision ) {
console.log( "Head revision=" + revision );
} );
var obj = svnUltimate.util.parseUrl( 'https://my.url/svn/repo/trunk' );
// this call will return an object comprising of
obj = {
rootUrl: 'https://my.url/svn/repo',
type: 'trunk', // either trunk, tags, or branches
typeName: '1.3.5' // only populated if a tag or a branch, name of the tag or branch
trunkUrl: 'https://my.url/svn/repo/trunk',
tagsUrl: 'https://my.url/svn/repo/tags',
branchesUrl: 'https://my.url/svn/repo/branches'
};
svnUltimate.util.getTags( 'https://my.url/svn/repo/trunk', function( err, tagsArray ) {
// tagsArray will be an array of strings containing all tag names
} );
svnUltimate.util.getLatestTag( 'https://my.url/svn/repo/trunk', function( err, latestTag ) {
// latestTag will be the most recent tag, worked out by semver comparison (not the date it was created)
} );
Kind: global namespace
object
Checks out a repository to a working copy
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Repository URL
|dir
string
|Working copy dir
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Adds a file / folder to a working copy
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|files
Array |
string
|Add given files / folders
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Gets the content of a file from either a working copy or a URL.
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Array of URLs or working copy files to catalogue
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Performs an svn cleanup operation on the working copy
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|wc
string
|Working copy directory to clean
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Commits a working copy to a repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|files
Array |
string
|Array of files / folders to commit
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Copies a file / folder within either a working copy or a URL
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|srcs
Array |
string
|URLs / files to copy
|dst
string
|destination
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Deletes a file/folder from either a working copy or a URL
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|srcs
Array |
string
|Array of URLs / files to delete
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Exports a file from the repository to a local file
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|src
string
|Source URL
|dst
string
|Destination file
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Imports a file to the repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|src
string
|Source file
|dst
string
|Destination URL
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Performs an svn info command on a given working copy file / URL
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Target URLs / files to info
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Lists the files within a directory, either working copy or URL
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Target URLs / files to list
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Locks a file in a working copy / repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Target URLs / files to lock
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Gets the SVN message log and returns as a JSON object
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Target URLs / files to get logs for
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Apply the differences between two sources to a working copy path
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Target URLs
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Query information related to merges (or potential merges) between SOURCE and TARGET.
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|source
string
|SOURCE URL
|target
string
|TARGET URL
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Creates a directory in the working copy or repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Target URLs / folders to create
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Moves a file / folder in a working copy or URL
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|srcs
Array |
string
|Target URLs / files to move
|dst
string
|Destination URL / file
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Deletes an svn property from a working copy / repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|propName
string
|Property name
|target
string
|Target file / folder or URL
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Gets an svn property from a working copy / repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|propName
string
|Property name
|targets
Array |
string
|Target file / folder or URL
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Lists svn properties from a working copy / repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Target file / folder or URL
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Sets an svn property from a working copy / repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|propName
string
|Property name
|propVal
string
|Property value
|wc
string
|Target file / folder or URL
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Relocates an svn working copy
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Relocation URL
|wc
string
|Working copy to relocate
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Reverts files / folders in a working copy to their uncommited state
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|wc
string
|Working copy target
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Performs an svn status command on a working copy
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|wc
string
|Working copy target
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Switches to a given branch / tag for a working copy
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Switch URL
|wc
string
|Working copy target
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Unlocks a previously locked svn file from a working copy / repository
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|targets
Array |
string
|Working copy / URL targets
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Updates an svn working copy
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|wcs
Array |
string
|Working copy targets
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Upgrades a given svn working copy (requires v1.7 of svn client)
Kind: static method of
commands
|Param
|Type
|Description
|wcs
Array |
string
|Working copy targets
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Executes svnmucc command, for multiple commands
Kind: static method of
commands
See: http://svnbook.red-bean.com/en/1.8/svn.ref.svnmucc.re.html
|Param
|Type
|Description
|commandArray
Array
|Array of command strings, see above link for options
|commitMessage
string
|Commit message to use
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
object
Exposes some custom utility methods
Kind: global namespace
object
Gets head revision of a given URL
Kind: static method of
util
|Param
|Type
|Description
|target
string
|Target URL
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Gets the revision of a working copy.
Kind: static method of
util
|Param
|Type
|Description
|wcDir
string
|Working copy folder
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
object
Parse a url for an SVN project repository and breaks it apart
Kind: static method of
util
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|URL to parse
Gets all available tags for the given svn URL
Kind: static method of
util
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Project URL to get tags for
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Uses node's semver package to work out the latest tag value
Kind: static method of
util
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Project URL to get latest tag for
|options
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback
Gets all available branches for the given svn URL
Kind: static method of
util
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Project URL to get branches for
|[options]
object
|Options object
|[callback]
function
|Complete callback