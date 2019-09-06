This project is no longer maintained

The ultimate SVN wrapper for node. Contains all the methods exposed by the command line svn tool, including checkout, update, info, etc, and includes svnmucc support.

Has methods for manipulating both working copies and the repo directly.

All direct svn command line functions are exposed through the commands object, and accept the same parameters as the command line tool.

Utility methods are provided through a util object.

npm install node-svn-ultimate --save

Example usage

var svnUltimate = require ( 'node-svn-ultimate' ); svnUltimate.commands.checkout( 'https://my.url/svn/repo' , '/home/user/checkout' , function ( err ) { console .log( "Checkout complete" ); } ); svnUltimate.commands.update( '/home/user/checkout' , { trustServerCert : true , username : "username" , password : "password" , shell : "sh" , cwd : process.cwd(), quiet : true , force : true , revision : 33050 , depth : "empty" , ignoreExternals : true , params : [ '-m "Commit comment"' ], 'config-option' : [ 'servers:global:http-proxy-host=proxy.someProxy.com' , 'servers:global:http-proxy-port=8080' , ] }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Update complete" ); } );

Utility methods

svnUltimate.util.getRevision( 'https://my.url/svn/repo' , function ( err, revision ) { console .log( "Head revision=" + revision ); } ); var obj = svnUltimate.util.parseUrl( 'https://my.url/svn/repo/trunk' ); obj = { rootUrl : 'https://my.url/svn/repo' , type : 'trunk' , typeName : '1.3.5' trunkUrl : 'https://my.url/svn/repo/trunk' , tagsUrl : 'https://my.url/svn/repo/tags' , branchesUrl : 'https://my.url/svn/repo/branches' }; svnUltimate.util.getTags( 'https://my.url/svn/repo/trunk' , function ( err, tagsArray ) { } ); svnUltimate.util.getLatestTag( 'https://my.url/svn/repo/trunk' , function ( err, latestTag ) { } );

Methods

commands : object Exposes the commands for the command line svn tool. util : object Exposes some custom utility methods

commands : object

Exposes the commands for the command line svn tool.

Kind: global namespace

Checks out a repository to a working copy

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description url string Repository URL dir string Working copy dir [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Adds a file / folder to a working copy

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description files Array | string Add given files / folders [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Gets the content of a file from either a working copy or a URL.

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Array of URLs or working copy files to catalogue [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Performs an svn cleanup operation on the working copy

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description wc string Working copy directory to clean [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Commits a working copy to a repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description files Array | string Array of files / folders to commit [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Copies a file / folder within either a working copy or a URL

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description srcs Array | string URLs / files to copy dst string destination [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Deletes a file/folder from either a working copy or a URL

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description srcs Array | string Array of URLs / files to delete [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Exports a file from the repository to a local file

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description src string Source URL dst string Destination file [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Imports a file to the repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description src string Source file dst string Destination URL [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Performs an svn info command on a given working copy file / URL

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Target URLs / files to info [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Lists the files within a directory, either working copy or URL

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Target URLs / files to list [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Locks a file in a working copy / repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Target URLs / files to lock [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Gets the SVN message log and returns as a JSON object

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Target URLs / files to get logs for [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Apply the differences between two sources to a working copy path

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Target URLs [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Query information related to merges (or potential merges) between SOURCE and TARGET.

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description source string SOURCE URL target string TARGET URL [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Creates a directory in the working copy or repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Target URLs / folders to create [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Moves a file / folder in a working copy or URL

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description srcs Array | string Target URLs / files to move dst string Destination URL / file [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Deletes an svn property from a working copy / repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description propName string Property name target string Target file / folder or URL [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Gets an svn property from a working copy / repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description propName string Property name targets Array | string Target file / folder or URL [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Lists svn properties from a working copy / repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Target file / folder or URL [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Sets an svn property from a working copy / repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description propName string Property name propVal string Property value wc string Target file / folder or URL [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Relocates an svn working copy

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description url string Relocation URL wc string Working copy to relocate [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Reverts files / folders in a working copy to their uncommited state

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description wc string Working copy target [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Performs an svn status command on a working copy

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description wc string Working copy target [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Switches to a given branch / tag for a working copy

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description url string Switch URL wc string Working copy target [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Unlocks a previously locked svn file from a working copy / repository

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description targets Array | string Working copy / URL targets [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Updates an svn working copy

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description wcs Array | string Working copy targets [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Upgrades a given svn working copy (requires v1.7 of svn client)

Kind: static method of commands

Param Type Description wcs Array | string Working copy targets [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Executes svnmucc command, for multiple commands

Kind: static method of commands

See: http://svnbook.red-bean.com/en/1.8/svn.ref.svnmucc.re.html

Param Type Description commandArray Array Array of command strings, see above link for options commitMessage string Commit message to use [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

util : object

Exposes some custom utility methods

Kind: global namespace

Gets head revision of a given URL

Kind: static method of util

Param Type Description target string Target URL [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Gets the revision of a working copy.

Kind: static method of util

Param Type Description wcDir string Working copy folder [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

util.parseUrl(url) ? object

Parse a url for an SVN project repository and breaks it apart

Kind: static method of util

Param Type Description url string URL to parse

Gets all available tags for the given svn URL

Kind: static method of util

Param Type Description url string Project URL to get tags for [options] object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Uses node's semver package to work out the latest tag value

Kind: static method of util

Param Type Description url string Project URL to get latest tag for options object Options object [callback] function Complete callback

Gets all available branches for the given svn URL

Kind: static method of util