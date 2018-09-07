Support Vector Machine (SVM) library for nodejs.
Support vector machines are supervised learning models that analyze data and recognize patterns. A special property is that they simultaneously minimize the empirical classification error and maximize the geometric margin; hence they are also known as maximum margin classifiers.
npm install --save node-svm
If you are not familiar with SVM I highly recommend this guide.
Here's an example of using node-svm to approximate the XOR function :
var svm = require('node-svm');
var xor = [
[[0, 0], 0],
[[0, 1], 1],
[[1, 0], 1],
[[1, 1], 0]
];
// initialize a new predictor
var clf = new svm.CSVC();
clf.train(xor).done(function () {
// predict things
xor.forEach(function(ex){
var prediction = clf.predictSync(ex[0]);
console.log('%d XOR %d => %d', ex[0][0], ex[0][1], prediction);
});
});
/******** CONSOLE ********
0 XOR 0 => 0
0 XOR 1 => 1
1 XOR 0 => 1
1 XOR 1 => 0
*/
More examples are available here.
Note: There's no reason to use SVM to figure out XOR BTW...
Possible classifiers are:
|Classifier
|Type
|Params
|Initialization
|C_SVC
|multi-class classifier
c
= new svm.CSVC(opts)
|NU_SVC
|multi-class classifier
nu
= new svm.NuSVC(opts)
|ONE_CLASS
|one-class classifier
nu
= new svm.OneClassSVM(opts)
|EPSILON_SVR
|regression
c,
epsilon
= new svm.EpsilonSVR(opts)
|NU_SVR
|regression
c,
nu
= new svm.NuSVR(opts)
Possible kernels are:
|Kernel
|Parameters
|LINEAR
|No parameter
|POLY
degree,
gamma,
r
|RBF
gamma
|SIGMOID
gamma,
r
Possible parameters/options are:
|Name
|Default value(s)
|Description
|svmType
C_SVC
|Used classifier
|kernelType
RBF
|Used kernel
|c
[0.01,0.125,0.5,1,2]
|Cost for
C_SVC,
EPSILON_SVR and
NU_SVR. Can be a
Number or an
Array of numbers
|nu
[0.01,0.125,0.5,1]
|For
NU_SVC,
ONE_CLASS and
NU_SVR. Can be a
Number or an
Array of numbers
|epsilon
[0.01,0.125,0.5,1]
|For
EPSILON_SVR. Can be a
Number or an
Array of numbers
|degree
[2,3,4]
|For
POLY kernel. Can be a
Number or an
Array of numbers
|gamma
[0.001,0.01,0.5]
|For
POLY,
RBF and
SIGMOID kernels. Can be a
Number or an
Array of numbers
|r
[0.125,0.5,0,1]
|For
POLY and
SIGMOID kernels. Can be a
Number or an
Array of numbers
|kFold
4
k parameter for k-fold cross validation.
k must be >= 1. If
k===1 then entire dataset is use for both testing and training.
|normalize
true
|Whether to use mean normalization during data pre-processing
|reduce
true
|Whether to use PCA to reduce dataset's dimensions during data pre-processing
|retainedVariance
0.99
|Define the acceptable impact on data integrity (require
reduce to be
true)
|eps
1e-3
|Tolerance of termination criterion
|cacheSize
200
|Cache size in MB.
|shrinking
true
|Whether to use the shrinking heuristics
|probability
false
|Whether to train a SVC or SVR model for probability estimates
The example below shows how to use them:
var svm = require('node-svm');
var clf = new svm.SVM({
svmType: 'C_SVC',
c: [0.03125, 0.125, 0.5, 2, 8],
// kernels parameters
kernelType: 'RBF',
gamma: [0.03125, 0.125, 0.5, 2, 8],
// training options
kFold: 4,
normalize: true,
reduce: true,
retainedVariance: 0.99,
eps: 1e-3,
cacheSize: 200,
shrinking : true,
probability : false
});
Notes :
.nodesvmrc file (JSON) at the root of your project.
##Training
SVMs can be trained using
svm#train(dataset) method.
Pseudo code :
var clf = new svm.SVM(options);
clf
.train(dataset)
.progress(function(rate){
// ...
})
.spread(function(trainedModel, trainingReport){
// ...
});
Notes :
trainedModel can be used to restore the predictor later (see this example for more information).
trainingReport contains information about predictor's accuracy (such as MSE, precison, recall, fscore, retained variance etc.)
Once trained, you can use the classifier object to predict values for new inputs. You can do so :
clf#predictSync(inputs)
clf#predict(inputs).then(function(predicted){ ... });
If you enabled probabilities during initialization you can also predict probabilities for each class :
clf#predictProbabilitiesSync(inputs).
clf#predictProbabilities(inputs).then(function(probabilities){ ... }).
Note :
inputs must be a 1d array of numbers
Once the predictor is trained it can be evaluated against a test set.
Pseudo code :
var svm = require('node-svm');
var clf = new svm.SVM(options);
svm.read(trainFile)
.then(function(dataset){
return clf.train(dataset);
})
.then(function(trainedModel, trainingReport){
return svm.read(testFile);
})
.then(function(testset){
return clf.evaluate(testset);
})
.done(function(report){
console.log(report);
});
node-svm comes with a build-in Command Line Interpreter.
To use it you have to install node-svm globally using
npm install -g node-svm.
See
$ node-svm -h for complete command line reference.
$ node-svm help [<command>]
Display help information about node-svm
$ node-svm train <dataset file> [<where to save the prediction model>] [<options>]
Train a new model with given data set
Note: use
$ node-svm train <dataset file> -i to set parameters values dynamically.
$ node-svm evaluate <model file> <testset file> [<options>]
Evaluate model's accuracy against a test set
node-svm uses the official libsvm C++ library, version 3.20.
For more information see also :
#FAQ ###Segmentation fault Q : Node returns 'segmentation fault' error during training. What's going on?
A1 : Your dataset is empty or its format is incorrect.
A2 : Your dataset is too big.
###Difference between nu-SVC and C-SVC Q : What is the difference between nu-SVC and C-SVC?
A : Answer here
###Other questions
MIT