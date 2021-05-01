node-superfetch is a tiny little wrapper for
node-fetch that makes it look like
you are using superagent. It arose
after I decided I disliked the node-fetch API and loved the superagent API, but
node-fetch is smaller than superagent and snekfetch is buggy
(
and this probably is too).
const request = require('node-superfetch');
try {
const { body } = await request.get('https://registry.npmjs.com/node-fetch');
console.log(body);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
Usage is basically that of superagent or snekfetch, and implements the same HTTP
methods, as well as functions like
query (sets query parameters),
set (sets
headers),
send (for adding POST data and such),
attach (for sending
FormData),
redirects (for setting the allowed number of redirects), and
agent (for setting the HTTP agent).
end is also supported for callbacks.
Additionally, you can also use the
noResultData option to get everything
except the actual result data of the request. This is essentially doing the
request without calling any of
node-fetch's methods to parse the result data.
const { headers, url } = await request.get('https://registry.npmjs.com/node-fetch', { noResultData: true });
console.log(url); // should log https://registry.npmjs.com/node-fetch