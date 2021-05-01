openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

node-superfetch

by Dragon Fire
0.2.3 (see all)

A wrapper for node-fetch that makes it appear like superagent.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.5K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-superfetch

Downloads Version Travis

node-superfetch is a tiny little wrapper for node-fetch that makes it look like you are using superagent. It arose after I decided I disliked the node-fetch API and loved the superagent API, but node-fetch is smaller than superagent and snekfetch is buggy (and this probably is too).

Basic Usage

const request = require('node-superfetch');

try {
    const { body } = await request.get('https://registry.npmjs.com/node-fetch');
    console.log(body);
} catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
}

Usage is basically that of superagent or snekfetch, and implements the same HTTP methods, as well as functions like query (sets query parameters), set (sets headers), send (for adding POST data and such), attach (for sending FormData), redirects (for setting the allowed number of redirects), and agent (for setting the HTTP agent). end is also supported for callbacks.

Additionally, you can also use the noResultData option to get everything except the actual result data of the request. This is essentially doing the request without calling any of node-fetch's methods to parse the result data.

const { headers, url } = await request.get('https://registry.npmjs.com/node-fetch', { noResultData: true });
console.log(url); // should log https://registry.npmjs.com/node-fetch

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial