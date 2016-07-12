openbase logo
node-style-loader

by iheartradio
0.0.1-alpha (see all)

Webpack style-loader for the server side

node-style-loader

A Webpack loader for loading styles on the server side. It behaves almost identically to how style-loader operates on the client side, which allows you to use it without changing the way you load CSS in your application components.

Similarly to how style-loader loads styles into the DOM, this package supports critical path style rendering without imposing any import splitting method. This allows you to have a style loading path independant from your rendering path and has performance implications.

Installation

$ npm install node-style-loader --save-dev

Usage

Webpack configuration

target: 'node',
module: {
  loaders: [
    {
      test: /\.css$/,
      loader: `node-style!css`
    },
    ...

Server rendering

Simple usage

import App from 'components/App'
import {collectInitial} from 'node-style-loader/collect'

// do not call this before your application component has been imported
const initialStyleTag = collectInitial()

function renderPage(props) {

  const reactString = renderToString(createElement(App, props))

  return(
   `<!DOCTYPE html>
    <html>
      <head>
        <meta charset="utf-8">
        ${initialStyleTag}
      </head>
      <body>
        <div id="mount">${reactString}</div>
        <script src="/build/bundle.js"></script>
      </body>
    </html>`
  )
}

Usage for import splitting

If you conditionally import components during rendering (e.g. in your routes), or import styles in your component render functions, you need to use collectContext to collect the critical path CSS.

import {collectInitial, collectContext} from 'node-style-loader/collect'

// do not call this before your routes have been imported
const initialStyleTag = collectInitial()

function renderPage(contextEl, props) {

  // render and capture CSS
  const [contextStyleTag, reactString] = collectContext(
    () => renderToString(createElement(contextEl, props)))

  return(
   `<!DOCTYPE html>
    <html>
      <head>
        <meta charset="utf-8">
        ${initialStyleTag}
        ${contextStyleTag}
      </head>
      <body>
        <div id="mount">${reactString}</div>
        <script src="/build/bundle.js"></script>
      </body>
    </html>`
  )
}

Client-side cleanup

import serverStyleCleanup from 'node-style-loader/clientCleanup'

// initial react render
render(AppElement)

// remove server-generated CSS after your first render
serverStyleCleanup()

Server-side style rendering loaders comparison

style collectionCSS Modulesstyle import splittingshadows style-loader rendering
node-style-loaderyesyesyes, standardpartial
react-webpack-server-side-exampleincompletenopartial, standardno
style-collector-loaderrequires globalsnonono
fake-style-loaderpartially out of scopeyesN/Ano
isomorphic-style-loaderyesyespartial, non-standardno

Roadmap

  • add test coverage
  • test contextCollect
  • test deduping
  • add support for media/sourceMap
  • add support for stylesheet url
  • test/add hot reload support
  • optimize speed/inject stylesInDom into style-loader to save first style load on client

License

Original style-loader code is Copyright 2016 Tobias Koppers covered under MIT license. Subsequent work is Copyright 2016 iHeartRadio covered under Apache 2.0 license.

