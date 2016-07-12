A Webpack loader for loading styles on the server side. It behaves almost identically to how
style-loader operates on the client side, which allows you to use it without changing the way you load CSS in your application components.
Similarly to how
style-loader loads styles into the DOM, this package supports critical path style rendering without imposing any import splitting method. This allows you to have a style loading path independant from your rendering path and has performance implications.
$ npm install node-style-loader --save-dev
target: 'node',
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: `node-style!css`
},
...
import App from 'components/App'
import {collectInitial} from 'node-style-loader/collect'
// do not call this before your application component has been imported
const initialStyleTag = collectInitial()
function renderPage(props) {
const reactString = renderToString(createElement(App, props))
return(
`<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
${initialStyleTag}
</head>
<body>
<div id="mount">${reactString}</div>
<script src="/build/bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>`
)
}
If you conditionally import components during rendering (e.g. in your routes), or import styles in your component render functions, you need to use
collectContext to collect the critical path CSS.
import {collectInitial, collectContext} from 'node-style-loader/collect'
// do not call this before your routes have been imported
const initialStyleTag = collectInitial()
function renderPage(contextEl, props) {
// render and capture CSS
const [contextStyleTag, reactString] = collectContext(
() => renderToString(createElement(contextEl, props)))
return(
`<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
${initialStyleTag}
${contextStyleTag}
</head>
<body>
<div id="mount">${reactString}</div>
<script src="/build/bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>`
)
}
import serverStyleCleanup from 'node-style-loader/clientCleanup'
// initial react render
render(AppElement)
// remove server-generated CSS after your first render
serverStyleCleanup()
|style collection
|CSS Modules
|style import splitting
|shadows style-loader rendering
|node-style-loader
|yes
|yes
|yes, standard
|partial
|react-webpack-server-side-example
|incomplete
|no
|partial, standard
|no
|style-collector-loader
|requires globals
|no
|no
|no
|fake-style-loader
|partially out of scope
|yes
|N/A
|no
|isomorphic-style-loader
|yes
|yes
|partial, non-standard
|no
style-loader to save first style load on client
Original
style-loader code is Copyright 2016 Tobias Koppers covered under MIT license. Subsequent work is Copyright 2016 iHeartRadio covered under Apache 2.0 license.