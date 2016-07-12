A Webpack loader for loading styles on the server side. It behaves almost identically to how style-loader operates on the client side, which allows you to use it without changing the way you load CSS in your application components.

Similarly to how style-loader loads styles into the DOM, this package supports critical path style rendering without imposing any import splitting method. This allows you to have a style loading path independant from your rendering path and has performance implications.

Installation

$ npm install node-style-loader

Usage

Webpack configuration

target: 'node' , module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : `node-style!css` }, ...

Server rendering

Simple usage

import App from 'components/App' import {collectInitial} from 'node-style-loader/collect' const initialStyleTag = collectInitial() function renderPage ( props ) { const reactString = renderToString(createElement(App, props)) return ( `<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> ${initialStyleTag} </head> <body> <div id="mount"> ${reactString} </div> <script src="/build/bundle.js"></script> </body> </html>` ) }

Usage for import splitting

If you conditionally import components during rendering (e.g. in your routes), or import styles in your component render functions, you need to use collectContext to collect the critical path CSS.

import {collectInitial, collectContext} from 'node-style-loader/collect' const initialStyleTag = collectInitial() function renderPage ( contextEl, props ) { const [contextStyleTag, reactString] = collectContext( () => renderToString(createElement(contextEl, props))) return ( `<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> ${initialStyleTag} ${contextStyleTag} </head> <body> <div id="mount"> ${reactString} </div> <script src="/build/bundle.js"></script> </body> </html>` ) }

Client-side cleanup

import serverStyleCleanup from 'node-style-loader/clientCleanup' render(AppElement) serverStyleCleanup()

Server-side style rendering loaders comparison

style collection CSS Modules style import splitting shadows style-loader rendering node-style-loader yes yes yes, standard partial react-webpack-server-side-example incomplete no partial, standard no style-collector-loader requires globals no no no fake-style-loader partially out of scope yes N/A no isomorphic-style-loader yes yes partial, non-standard no

Roadmap

add test coverage

test contextCollect

test deduping

add support for media/sourceMap

add support for stylesheet url

test/add hot reload support

optimize speed/inject stylesInDom into style-loader to save first style load on client

License