openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

node-stun

by Yutaka Takeda
0.1.2 (see all)

STUN server using node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

414

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

STUN server for Node.js

Looking for older implementation? Go to legacy branch.

Overview

STUN (Simple Traversal of UDP through NAT: RFC3489) is a protocol that allows a client node to obtain an external IP address and port number assigned by a NAT the client is behind. It can also identify behavioral type of the NAT.

System requirement

  • Node.js v0.10.x or above
  • Two IP addresses on the same machine (for server)

Installation

$ npm install -g node-stun

Usage

How to run STUN server

Place a config file named as node-stun.ini in your current directory. The config file should look like following. (These local loopback addresses should be routable public IP addresses in the real settings, of course)

[primary]
host = 127.0.0.1

[secondary]
host = 127.0.0.2

On Mac, you can add another loopback address by typing:

$ sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0.0.2 up

The start STUN server:

$ node-stun-server

How to run STUN client

In another terminal, type:

$ node-stun-client -s 127.0.0.1

If successful, you should see the following on your console:

Complete(0): Open NB=I EF=I (Open to internet) mapped=127.0.0.1:61072 rtt=0

API

(TODO: Will finalize the API in the next release)

Limitations

  • Current implementation does not support RFC 5389
  • Following attributes are not supported
    • RESPONSE-ADDRESS
    • USERNAME
    • PASSWORD
    • MESSAGE-INTEGRITY
    • ERROR-CODE
    • UNKNOWN-ATTRIBUTE
    • REFLECTED-FROM
    • XOR-MAPPED-ADDRESS (RFC3489bis)

Public STUN servers that work with this STUN client

Last tested on Jan 24, 2018

  • sip1.lakedestiny.cordiaip.com
  • stun.callwithus.com
  • stun.counterpath.net
  • stun.ideasip.com
  • stun.internetcalls.com
  • stun.sipgate.net
  • stun.stunprotocol.org
  • stun.voip.aebc.com
  • stun.voipbuster.com
  • stun.voxgratia.org
  • stun.xten.com

License

  Copyright (c) 2011 Yutaka Takeda <yt0916 at gmail.com>
  MIT Lincesed
 
  Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining
  a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"),
  to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation
  the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense,
  and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the
  Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
 
  The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
  all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

  THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
  IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
  FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
  AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
  LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING
  FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS
  IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial