STUN server for Node.js

Looking for older implementation? Go to legacy branch.

Overview

STUN (Simple Traversal of UDP through NAT: RFC3489) is a protocol that allows a client node to obtain an external IP address and port number assigned by a NAT the client is behind. It can also identify behavioral type of the NAT.

System requirement

Node.js v0.10.x or above

Two IP addresses on the same machine (for server)

Installation

npm install -g node-stun

Usage

How to run STUN server

Place a config file named as node-stun.ini in your current directory. The config file should look like following. (These local loopback addresses should be routable public IP addresses in the real settings, of course)

[primary] host = 127.0 . 0.1 [secondary] host = 127.0 . 0.2

On Mac, you can add another loopback address by typing:

$ sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0 .0 .2 up

The start STUN server:

$ node-stun- server

How to run STUN client

In another terminal, type:

$ node-stun-client -s 127.0 .0 .1

If successful, you should see the following on your console:

Complete( 0 ): Open NB=I EF=I (Open to internet) mapped=127.0.0.1:61072 rtt=0

API

(TODO: Will finalize the API in the next release)

Limitations

Current implementation does not support RFC 5389

Following attributes are not supported RESPONSE-ADDRESS USERNAME PASSWORD MESSAGE-INTEGRITY ERROR-CODE UNKNOWN-ATTRIBUTE REFLECTED-FROM XOR-MAPPED-ADDRESS (RFC3489bis)



Public STUN servers that work with this STUN client

Last tested on Jan 24, 2018

sip1.lakedestiny.cordiaip.com

stun.callwithus.com

stun.counterpath.net

stun.ideasip.com

stun.internetcalls.com

stun.sipgate.net

stun.stunprotocol.org

stun.voip.aebc.com

stun.voipbuster.com

stun.voxgratia.org

stun.xten.com

