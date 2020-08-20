Looking for older implementation? Go to legacy branch.
STUN (Simple Traversal of UDP through NAT: RFC3489) is a protocol that allows a client node to obtain an external IP address and port number assigned by a NAT the client is behind. It can also identify behavioral type of the NAT.
$ npm install -g node-stun
Place a config file named as
node-stun.ini in your current directory.
The config file should look like following. (These local loopback addresses
should be routable public IP addresses in the real settings, of course)
[primary]
host = 127.0.0.1
[secondary]
host = 127.0.0.2
On Mac, you can add another loopback address by typing:
$ sudo ifconfig lo0 alias 127.0.0.2 up
The start STUN server:
$ node-stun-server
In another terminal, type:
$ node-stun-client -s 127.0.0.1
If successful, you should see the following on your console:
Complete(0): Open NB=I EF=I (Open to internet) mapped=127.0.0.1:61072 rtt=0
(TODO: Will finalize the API in the next release)
Last tested on Jan 24, 2018
