Node + Stripe

This is a template for you to use on your own projects for processing one-time Stripe charges. Follow the directions below to get started.

Looking for a simple example? Node Stripe Example

The back-end API includes:

User auth Stripe integration Testing via Mocha and Chai as well as Istanbul for code coverage

Quick Start

Fork/Clone Install dependencies - npm install Rename the .env_sample file to .env and update Create two local Postgres databases - node_stripe_charge and node_stripe_charge_test Migrate - knex migrate:latest --env development Seed - knex seed:run --env development Run the development server - gulp Server should be listening on http://localhost:3000

Development Workflow

Create feature branch Develop/test locally Create PR, which triggers Travis CI After tests pass, merge the PR Tests run again on Travis CI

Tests

Without code coverage:

$ npm test

With code coverage:

$ npm run coverage

Changelog

04/15/2018 - updated dependencies, added bootstrap 4, increased test coverage 11/14/2016 - refactored all code, updated to es6, moved to postgres from mongo, added tests 02/09/2016 - refactored passport, tests, error handlers, client-side javascript (view commit) 04/23/2015 - major refactor 03/11/2015 - updated to Express 4.x

JSON API Documentation

Admin required for all routes!

Users

GET /api/v1/users - get all users

- get all users GET /api/v1/users/:id - get user

- get user POST /api/v1/users - create user

- create user PUT /api/v1/users/:id - update user

- update user DELETE /api/v1/users/:id - delete user

Products

GET /products - get all products

- get all products GET /products/:id - get products

- get products POST /products - create products

- create products PUT /products/:id - update products

- update products DELETE /products/:id - delete products

Screenshots

Main Page

Charge Page

Admin Page