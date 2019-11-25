openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nsc

node-stripe-charge

by Michael Herman
1.0.0 (see all)

node + stripe + express + bootstrap 4 (used for one time charges)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

127

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Stripe API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node + Stripe

Build Status Coverage Status

This is a template for you to use on your own projects for processing one-time Stripe charges. Follow the directions below to get started.

main

Looking for a simple example? Node Stripe Example

The back-end API includes:

  1. User auth
  2. Stripe integration
  3. Testing via Mocha and Chai as well as Istanbul for code coverage

Quick Start

  1. Fork/Clone
  2. Install dependencies - npm install
  3. Rename the .env_sample file to .env and update
  4. Create two local Postgres databases - node_stripe_charge and node_stripe_charge_test
  5. Migrate - knex migrate:latest --env development
  6. Seed - knex seed:run --env development
  7. Run the development server - gulp
  8. Server should be listening on http://localhost:3000

Development Workflow

  1. Create feature branch
  2. Develop/test locally
  3. Create PR, which triggers Travis CI
  4. After tests pass, merge the PR
  5. Tests run again on Travis CI

Tests

Without code coverage:

$ npm test

With code coverage:

$ npm run coverage

Changelog

  1. 04/15/2018 - updated dependencies, added bootstrap 4, increased test coverage
  2. 11/14/2016 - refactored all code, updated to es6, moved to postgres from mongo, added tests
  3. 02/09/2016 - refactored passport, tests, error handlers, client-side javascript (view commit)
  4. 04/23/2015 - major refactor
  5. 03/11/2015 - updated to Express 4.x

JSON API Documentation

Admin required for all routes!

Users

  • GET /api/v1/users - get all users
  • GET /api/v1/users/:id - get user
  • POST /api/v1/users - create user
  • PUT /api/v1/users/:id - update user
  • DELETE /api/v1/users/:id - delete user

Products

  • GET /products - get all products
  • GET /products/:id - get products
  • POST /products - create products
  • PUT /products/:id - update products
  • DELETE /products/:id - delete products

Screenshots

Main Page

main

Charge Page

charge

Admin Page

admin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

stripeNode.js library for the Stripe API.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
917K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
8Performant
stripe-nodeNode.js library for the Stripe API.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fs
fastify-stripeStripe Node.js Library instance initialization and encapsulation in fastify framework.
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
15
sap
stripe-as-promisedWrap Stripe.js async methods to return promises
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2K
@panda-clouds/stripeA Node wrapper for stripe
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
37
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial