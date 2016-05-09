Flattr this!

Exposes predefined Unicode normalization functions that are required by many protocols. This is just a binding to ICU, which is said to be fast..

If ICU is not available then we make use of JavaScript fallbacks.

Usage

var StringPrep = require ( 'node-stringprep' ).StringPrep; var prep = new StringPrep( 'nameprep' ); prep.prepare( 'Äffchen' )

For a list of supported profiles, see node-stringprep.cc

Javascript fallbacks can be disabled/enabled using the following methods on the StringPrep object:

var prep = new StringPrep( 'resourceprep' ) prep.disableJsFallbacks() prep.enableJsFallbacks()

Javascript fallbacks are enabled by default. You can also check to see if native icu bindings can/will be used by calling the isNative() method:

var prep = new StringPrep( 'resourceprep' ) prep.isNative()

We also implement the ToASCII and ToUnicode operations as defined in the IDNA RFC 3490. These routines convert Unicode to ASCII with NamePrep and then with Punycode, and vice versa.

var nodeStringPrep = require ( 'node-stringprep' ); nodeStringPrep.toASCII( 'i♥u' ) nodeStringPrep.toUnicode( 'xn--iu-t0x' )

The operations can be finessed with an optional second argument, a set of boolean flags:

nodeStringPrep.toASCII( 'i♥u' , { allowUnassigned : true , throwIfError : true , useSTD3Rules : true }) nodeStringPrep.toUnicode( 'xn--iu-t0x' , { allowUnassigned : true })

Installation

npm i node-stringprep

If libicu isn't available installation will gracefully fail and javascript fallbacks will be used.

If experiencing issues with node-gyp please see https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-gyp/issues/363 which may be able to help.

Debian

apt- get install libicu-dev

RedHat & Centos

yum install libicu-devel

Gentoo

emerge icu

OSX

MacPorts

port install icu +devel

Boxen

sudo ln -s /opt/boxen/homebrew/Cellar/icu4c/52.1/bin/icu-config /usr/ local /bin/icu-config sudo ln -s /opt/boxen/homebrew/Cellar/icu4c/52.1/include/* /usr/ local /include

Homebrew

brew install icu4c ln -s /usr/ local /Cellar/icu4c/< VERSION >/bin/icu-config /usr/ local /bin/icu-config ln -s /usr/ local /Cellar/icu4c/< VERSION >/ include

If experiencing issues with 'homebrew' installing version 50.1 of icu4c, try the following:

brew search icu4c brew tap homebrew/versions brew versions icu4c cd $(brew git checkout c25fd2f $(brew brew install icu4c

Running Tests