node.js library for reading and extraction of ZIP archives.
Features:
npm i node-stream-zip
There are two APIs provided:
It's recommended to use the new, promise API, however the legacy callback API may be more flexible for certain operations.
Open a zip file
const StreamZip = require('node-stream-zip');
const zip = new StreamZip.async({ file: 'archive.zip' });
Stream one entry to stdout
const stm = await zip.stream('path/inside/zip.txt');
stm.pipe(process.stdout);
stm.on('end', () => zip.close());
Read a file as buffer
const data = await zip.entryData('path/inside/zip.txt');
await zip.close();
Extract one file to disk
await zip.extract('path/inside/zip.txt', './extracted.txt');
await zip.close();
List entries
const entriesCount = await zip.entriesCount;
console.log(`Entries read: ${entriesCount}`);
const entries = await zip.entries();
for (const entry of Object.values(entries)) {
const desc = entry.isDirectory ? 'directory' : `${entry.size} bytes`;
console.log(`Entry ${entry.name}: ${desc}`);
}
// Do not forget to close the file once you're done
await zip.close();
Extract a folder from archive to disk
fs.mkdirSync('extracted');
await zip.extract('path/inside/zip/', './extracted');
await zip.close();
Extract everything
fs.mkdirSync('extracted');
const count = await zip.extract(null, './extracted');
console.log(`Extracted ${count} entries`);
await zip.close();
When extracting a folder, you can listen to
extract event
zip.on('extract', (entry, file) => {
console.log(`Extracted ${entry.name} to ${file}`);
});
entry event is generated for every entry during loading
zip.on('entry', entry => {
// you can already stream this entry,
// without waiting until all entry descriptions are read (suitable for very large archives)
console.log(`Read entry ${entry.name}`);
});
Open a zip file
const StreamZip = require('node-stream-zip');
const zip = new StreamZip({ file: 'archive.zip' });
// Handle errors
zip.on('error', err => { /*...*/ });
List entries
zip.on('ready', () => {
console.log('Entries read: ' + zip.entriesCount);
for (const entry of Object.values(zip.entries())) {
const desc = entry.isDirectory ? 'directory' : `${entry.size} bytes`;
console.log(`Entry ${entry.name}: ${desc}`);
}
// Do not forget to close the file once you're done
zip.close();
});
Stream one entry to stdout
zip.on('ready', () => {
zip.stream('path/inside/zip.txt', (err, stm) => {
stm.pipe(process.stdout);
stm.on('end', () => zip.close());
});
});
Extract one file to disk
zip.on('ready', () => {
zip.extract('path/inside/zip.txt', './extracted.txt', err => {
console.log(err ? 'Extract error' : 'Extracted');
zip.close();
});
});
Extract a folder from archive to disk
zip.on('ready', () => {
fs.mkdirSync('extracted');
zip.extract('path/inside/zip/', './extracted', err => {
console.log(err ? 'Extract error' : 'Extracted');
zip.close();
});
});
Extract everything
zip.on('ready', () => {
fs.mkdirSync('extracted');
zip.extract(null, './extracted', (err, count) => {
console.log(err ? 'Extract error' : `Extracted ${count} entries`);
zip.close();
});
});
Read a file as buffer in sync way
zip.on('ready', () => {
const data = zip.entryDataSync('path/inside/zip.txt');
zip.close();
});
You can pass these options to the constructor
storeEntries: true - you will be able to work with entries inside zip archive, otherwise the only way to access them is
entry event
skipEntryNameValidation: true - by default, entry name is checked for malicious characters, like
../ or
c:\123, pass this flag to disable validation errors
nameEncoding: 'utf8' - encoding used to decode file names, UTF8 by default
zip.entries() - get all entries description
zip.entry(name) - get entry description by name
zip.stream(entry, function(err, stm) { }) - get entry data reader stream
zip.entryDataSync(entry) - get entry data in sync way
zip.close() - cleanup after all entries have been read, streamed, extracted, and you don't need the archive
The project doesn't require building. To run unit tests with nodeunit:
npm test
ZIP parsing code has been partially forked from cthackers/adm-zip (MIT license).