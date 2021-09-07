node.js library for reading and extraction of ZIP archives.

Features:

it never loads entire archive into memory, everything is read by chunks

large archives support

all operations are non-blocking, no sync i/o

fast initialization

no dependencies, no binary addons

decompression with built-in zlib module

deflate, sfx, macosx/windows built-in archives

ZIP64 support

Installation

npm i node-stream-zip

Usage

There are two APIs provided:

It's recommended to use the new, promise API, however the legacy callback API may be more flexible for certain operations.

Async API

Open a zip file

const StreamZip = require ( 'node-stream-zip' ); const zip = new StreamZip.async({ file : 'archive.zip' });

Stream one entry to stdout

const stm = await zip.stream( 'path/inside/zip.txt' ); stm.pipe(process.stdout); stm.on( 'end' , () => zip.close());

Read a file as buffer

const data = await zip.entryData( 'path/inside/zip.txt' ); await zip.close();

Extract one file to disk

await zip.extract( 'path/inside/zip.txt' , './extracted.txt' ); await zip.close();

List entries

const entriesCount = await zip.entriesCount; console .log( `Entries read: ${entriesCount} ` ); const entries = await zip.entries(); for ( const entry of Object .values(entries)) { const desc = entry.isDirectory ? 'directory' : ` ${entry.size} bytes` ; console .log( `Entry ${entry.name} : ${desc} ` ); } await zip.close();

Extract a folder from archive to disk

fs.mkdirSync( 'extracted' ); await zip.extract( 'path/inside/zip/' , './extracted' ); await zip.close();

Extract everything

fs.mkdirSync( 'extracted' ); const count = await zip.extract( null , './extracted' ); console .log( `Extracted ${count} entries` ); await zip.close();

When extracting a folder, you can listen to extract event

zip.on( 'extract' , (entry, file) => { console .log( `Extracted ${entry.name} to ${file} ` ); });

entry event is generated for every entry during loading

zip.on( 'entry' , entry => { console .log( `Read entry ${entry.name} ` ); });

Callback API

Open a zip file

const StreamZip = require ( 'node-stream-zip' ); const zip = new StreamZip({ file : 'archive.zip' }); zip.on( 'error' , err => { });

List entries

zip.on( 'ready' , () => { console .log( 'Entries read: ' + zip.entriesCount); for ( const entry of Object .values(zip.entries())) { const desc = entry.isDirectory ? 'directory' : ` ${entry.size} bytes` ; console .log( `Entry ${entry.name} : ${desc} ` ); } zip.close(); });

Stream one entry to stdout

zip.on( 'ready' , () => { zip.stream( 'path/inside/zip.txt' , (err, stm) => { stm.pipe(process.stdout); stm.on( 'end' , () => zip.close()); }); });

Extract one file to disk

zip.on( 'ready' , () => { zip.extract( 'path/inside/zip.txt' , './extracted.txt' , err => { console .log(err ? 'Extract error' : 'Extracted' ); zip.close(); }); });

Extract a folder from archive to disk

zip.on( 'ready' , () => { fs.mkdirSync( 'extracted' ); zip.extract( 'path/inside/zip/' , './extracted' , err => { console .log(err ? 'Extract error' : 'Extracted' ); zip.close(); }); });

Extract everything

zip.on( 'ready' , () => { fs.mkdirSync( 'extracted' ); zip.extract( null , './extracted' , (err, count) => { console .log(err ? 'Extract error' : `Extracted ${count} entries` ); zip.close(); }); });

Read a file as buffer in sync way

zip.on( 'ready' , () => { const data = zip.entryDataSync( 'path/inside/zip.txt' ); zip.close(); });

When extracting a folder, you can listen to extract event

zip.on( 'extract' , (entry, file) => { console .log( `Extracted ${entry.name} to ${file} ` ); });

entry event is generated for every entry during loading

zip.on( 'entry' , entry => { console .log( `Read entry ${entry.name} ` ); });

Options

You can pass these options to the constructor

storeEntries: true - you will be able to work with entries inside zip archive, otherwise the only way to access them is entry event

- you will be able to work with entries inside zip archive, otherwise the only way to access them is event skipEntryNameValidation: true - by default, entry name is checked for malicious characters, like ../ or c:\123 , pass this flag to disable validation errors

- by default, entry name is checked for malicious characters, like or , pass this flag to disable validation errors nameEncoding: 'utf8' - encoding used to decode file names, UTF8 by default

Methods

zip.entries() - get all entries description

- get all entries description zip.entry(name) - get entry description by name

- get entry description by name zip.stream(entry, function(err, stm) { }) - get entry data reader stream

- get entry data reader stream zip.entryDataSync(entry) - get entry data in sync way

- get entry data in sync way zip.close() - cleanup after all entries have been read, streamed, extracted, and you don't need the archive

Building

The project doesn't require building. To run unit tests with nodeunit:

npm test

Known issues

utf8 file names

Out of scope

AES encrypted files: the library will throw an error if you try to open it

Contributors

ZIP parsing code has been partially forked from cthackers/adm-zip (MIT license).