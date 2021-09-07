openbase logo
nsz

node-stream-zip

by Dimitri Witkowski
1.15.0 (see all)

node.js library for fast reading of large ZIPs

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

775K

GitHub Stars

331

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-stream-zip CI Checks

node.js library for reading and extraction of ZIP archives.
Features:

  • it never loads entire archive into memory, everything is read by chunks
  • large archives support
  • all operations are non-blocking, no sync i/o
  • fast initialization
  • no dependencies, no binary addons
  • decompression with built-in zlib module
  • deflate, sfx, macosx/windows built-in archives
  • ZIP64 support

Installation

npm i node-stream-zip

Usage

There are two APIs provided:

  1. promise-based / async
  2. callbacks

It's recommended to use the new, promise API, however the legacy callback API may be more flexible for certain operations.

Async API

Open a zip file

const StreamZip = require('node-stream-zip');
const zip = new StreamZip.async({ file: 'archive.zip' });

Stream one entry to stdout

const stm = await zip.stream('path/inside/zip.txt');
stm.pipe(process.stdout);
stm.on('end', () => zip.close());

Read a file as buffer

const data = await zip.entryData('path/inside/zip.txt');
await zip.close();

Extract one file to disk

await zip.extract('path/inside/zip.txt', './extracted.txt');
await zip.close();

List entries

const entriesCount = await zip.entriesCount;
console.log(`Entries read: ${entriesCount}`);

const entries = await zip.entries();
for (const entry of Object.values(entries)) {
    const desc = entry.isDirectory ? 'directory' : `${entry.size} bytes`;
    console.log(`Entry ${entry.name}: ${desc}`);
}

// Do not forget to close the file once you're done
await zip.close();

Extract a folder from archive to disk

fs.mkdirSync('extracted');
await zip.extract('path/inside/zip/', './extracted');
await zip.close();

Extract everything

fs.mkdirSync('extracted');
const count = await zip.extract(null, './extracted');
console.log(`Extracted ${count} entries`);
await zip.close();

When extracting a folder, you can listen to extract event

zip.on('extract', (entry, file) => {
    console.log(`Extracted ${entry.name} to ${file}`);
});

entry event is generated for every entry during loading

zip.on('entry', entry => {
    // you can already stream this entry,
    // without waiting until all entry descriptions are read (suitable for very large archives)
    console.log(`Read entry ${entry.name}`);
});

Callback API

Open a zip file

const StreamZip = require('node-stream-zip');
const zip = new StreamZip({ file: 'archive.zip' });

// Handle errors
zip.on('error', err => { /*...*/ });

List entries

zip.on('ready', () => {
    console.log('Entries read: ' + zip.entriesCount);
    for (const entry of Object.values(zip.entries())) {
        const desc = entry.isDirectory ? 'directory' : `${entry.size} bytes`;
        console.log(`Entry ${entry.name}: ${desc}`);
    }
    // Do not forget to close the file once you're done
    zip.close();
});

Stream one entry to stdout

zip.on('ready', () => {
    zip.stream('path/inside/zip.txt', (err, stm) => {
        stm.pipe(process.stdout);
        stm.on('end', () => zip.close());
    });
});

Extract one file to disk

zip.on('ready', () => {
    zip.extract('path/inside/zip.txt', './extracted.txt', err => {
        console.log(err ? 'Extract error' : 'Extracted');
        zip.close();
    });
});

Extract a folder from archive to disk

zip.on('ready', () => {
    fs.mkdirSync('extracted');
    zip.extract('path/inside/zip/', './extracted', err => {
        console.log(err ? 'Extract error' : 'Extracted');
        zip.close();
    });
});

Extract everything

zip.on('ready', () => {
    fs.mkdirSync('extracted');
    zip.extract(null, './extracted', (err, count) => {
        console.log(err ? 'Extract error' : `Extracted ${count} entries`);
        zip.close();
    });
});

Read a file as buffer in sync way

zip.on('ready', () => {
    const data = zip.entryDataSync('path/inside/zip.txt');
    zip.close();
});

When extracting a folder, you can listen to extract event

zip.on('extract', (entry, file) => {
    console.log(`Extracted ${entry.name} to ${file}`);
});

entry event is generated for every entry during loading

zip.on('entry', entry => {
    // you can already stream this entry,
    // without waiting until all entry descriptions are read (suitable for very large archives)
    console.log(`Read entry ${entry.name}`);
});

Options

You can pass these options to the constructor

  • storeEntries: true - you will be able to work with entries inside zip archive, otherwise the only way to access them is entry event
  • skipEntryNameValidation: true - by default, entry name is checked for malicious characters, like ../ or c:\123, pass this flag to disable validation errors
  • nameEncoding: 'utf8' - encoding used to decode file names, UTF8 by default

Methods

  • zip.entries() - get all entries description
  • zip.entry(name) - get entry description by name
  • zip.stream(entry, function(err, stm) { }) - get entry data reader stream
  • zip.entryDataSync(entry) - get entry data in sync way
  • zip.close() - cleanup after all entries have been read, streamed, extracted, and you don't need the archive

Building

The project doesn't require building. To run unit tests with nodeunit: 

npm test

Known issues

Out of scope

  • AES encrypted files: the library will throw an error if you try to open it

Contributors

ZIP parsing code has been partially forked from cthackers/adm-zip (MIT license).

