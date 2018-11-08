Deprecated

This package is no longer relevant. The http.STATUS_CODES property is stable now.

The built-in list of HTTP status codes differ between Node.js versions, so this is a good way to make sure it's consistent. Will be kept up to date with latest Node.js.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var nodeStatusCodes = require ( 'node-status-codes' ); console .log(nodeStatusCodes[ 200 ]); console .log(nodeStatusCodes[ 500 ]);

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus