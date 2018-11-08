This package is no longer relevant. The
http.STATUS_CODES property is stable now.
Node.js
http.STATUS_CODESponyfill
The built-in list of HTTP status codes differ between Node.js versions, so this is a good way to make sure it's consistent. Will be kept up to date with latest Node.js.
$ npm install --save node-status-codes
var nodeStatusCodes = require('node-status-codes');
console.log(nodeStatusCodes[200]);
//=> 'OK'
console.log(nodeStatusCodes[500]);
//=> 'Internal Server Error'
MIT © Sindre Sorhus