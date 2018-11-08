openbase logo
nsc

node-status-codes

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Node.js `http.STATUS_CODES` ponyfill

Documentation
Downloads/wk

311K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This package is no longer relevant. The `http.STATUS_CODES` property is stable now.

Readme

Deprecated

This package is no longer relevant. The http.STATUS_CODES property is stable now.

node-status-codes Build Status

Node.js http.STATUS_CODES ponyfill

The built-in list of HTTP status codes differ between Node.js versions, so this is a good way to make sure it's consistent. Will be kept up to date with latest Node.js.

Install

$ npm install --save node-status-codes

Usage

var nodeStatusCodes = require('node-status-codes');

console.log(nodeStatusCodes[200]);
//=> 'OK'

console.log(nodeStatusCodes[500]);
//=> 'Internal Server Error'

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

