Makes a little stdout status bar. As simple or complex as you need.
npm install node-status
var status = require('node-status')
var pizzas = status.addItem('pizza')
status.start()
pizzas.inc()
pizzas.inc(3)
Status accepts the following config options on
start():
invert: defaults to false. Inverts the colors of the bar.
interval: defaults to 250. Number of milliseconds per re-draw interval.
pattern: optional manual definition for status bar layout. See Patterns
status.start({
invert: true,
interval: 200,
pattern: 'Doing work: {uptime} | {spinner.cyan} | {pizza.bar}'
})
All item options are optional.
|option
|type
|default
|notes
|count
number
0
|Can specify a starting count if needed.
|max
number
null
|Will cause 'count' type to display as
count/max. Required for some display types. Can be a number or a function that returns a number.
|custom
function
null
|a function run when the pattern
{<item>.custom} is used. Access
this.count and
this.max for values if needed. Must return a
string.
|precision
number
2
|The precision used in percentages.
|steps
Array
false
|An array of strings that identify steps for the item. The count of the item identifies the current step.
|method
|notes
inc( Number )
|Increases the count on the item by the desired amount. If no amount is specified, will increase by 1.
dec( Number )
|Decreases the count on the item by the desired amount. If no amount is specified, will decrease by 1.
doneStep( success:Boolean, message:String )
|A helper method for when using
steps on an item. Will stamp the step to the screen with a ✔ when success is
true, ✖ when false. An optional message can be added which will be appended to the display. See the gif above, or the examples/steps.js
The pattern setting in status config can be used to layout your bar as you see fit, if the default doesn't suit you. Simply a string of tokens.
The pattern:
'Doing work: {uptime} | {spinner.cyan} | {pizza.bar}'
Would render as:
Doing work: 10s | ⠼ | [▒▒▒▒▒▒----]
Tokens are specified as:
{<token>[.color][.modifier]}.
All tokens support colorization with marak/colors.
|token
|modifiers
|notes
|uptime
|renders the current uptime of the process.
|spinner
|spinner types
|renders a spinner. Any type available in cli-spinners can be used. Ex:
{spinner.bouncingBall.cyan}
All items use their
name as tokens. If you add an item named
pizza, you can render it in the pattern with
{pizza}. Simple.
The items have a number of types available to render.
|type
|example
|default
5 or
5/10
|With no type specified, item is rendered as the
count, or the
count/max if
max was specified.
|percentage
|15.23%
|Renders a simple percentage, requires
max to be set. Uses the
precision setting to round the value.
|custom
|anything
|Renders whatever is returned by the specified
custom function.
|bar
[▒▒▒▒▒-----]
|Renders as a progress bar. Requires
max to be set.
|time
|15s
|Uses the count as milliseconds and renders the value as a nicely formatted time.
Right now, if you have to use
console.log after the status bar has started, it can be a bit janky because the stdout line isn't cleared when a console.log is run.
You can utilize an extended console.log by adding this after requiring status.
console = status.console()