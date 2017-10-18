Node.js Statsd Client
How to install
npm install node-statsd-client
How it works
var Client = require('node-statsd-client').Client;
var client = new Client("localhost", 8192);
client.count("num_logged_users", 1);
client.increment("num_logged_users");
client.decrement("num_logged_users");
client.timing("request_ms", 250);
client.gauge("gauge_stats", 4);
client.set("set_stats", 3);
Changes
1.0.4 (2017-10-18)
- Added stats sets support (thanks to Asuza)
1.0.3 (2015-03-26)
- Added LICENSE (BSD)
- Updated README
1.0.2 (2013-01-17)
- Removed unnecessary "underscore" dependency (thanks to omega)
1.0.1 (2012-06-21)
- Fixed global leak of Client (thanks to sreuter)
1.0.0 (2012-06-07)
- This is the 3rd statsd client for node.js. I don't like to re-invent the wheel and
I must admint it's really a bad thing. However, I need a simple but working statsd
client and it seems that (at the time of writing) the other modules suffer small
bugs that prevent me to put it in production. Now you know cause there're 3 modules
for such a simple client.
Contributors