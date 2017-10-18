openbase logo
node-statsd-client

by spreaker
1.0.4 (see all)

NodeJS statsd client: simple and stable.

Readme

Node.js Statsd Client

How to install

npm install node-statsd-client

How it works

var Client = require('node-statsd-client').Client;

var client = new Client("localhost", 8192);

// Count stat
client.count("num_logged_users", 1);
client.increment("num_logged_users");
client.decrement("num_logged_users");

// Timing stat
client.timing("request_ms", 250);

// Gauge stat
client.gauge("gauge_stats", 4);

// Set stat
client.set("set_stats", 3);

Changes

1.0.4 (2017-10-18)

  • Added stats sets support (thanks to Asuza)

1.0.3 (2015-03-26)

  • Added LICENSE (BSD)
  • Updated README

1.0.2 (2013-01-17)

  • Removed unnecessary "underscore" dependency (thanks to omega)

1.0.1 (2012-06-21)

  • Fixed global leak of Client (thanks to sreuter)

1.0.0 (2012-06-07)

  • This is the 3rd statsd client for node.js. I don't like to re-invent the wheel and I must admint it's really a bad thing. However, I need a simple but working statsd client and it seems that (at the time of writing) the other modules suffer small bugs that prevent me to put it in production. Now you know cause there're 3 modules for such a simple client.

Contributors

