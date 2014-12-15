A node.js client for Etsy's StatsD server.

This client will let you fire stats at your StatsD server from a node.js application.

node-statsd Runs and is tested on Node 0.6+ on all *nix platforms and 0.8+ on all platforms including Windows.

Installation

npm install node-statsd

Usage

All initialization parameters are optional.

Parameters (specified as an options hash):

host : The host to send stats to default: localhost

: The host to send stats to port : The port to send stats to default: 8125

: The port to send stats to prefix : What to prefix each stat name with default: ''

: What to prefix each stat name with suffix : What to suffix each stat name with default: ''

: What to suffix each stat name with globalize : Expose this StatsD instance globally? default: false

: Expose this StatsD instance globally? cacheDns : Cache the initial dns lookup to host default: false

: Cache the initial dns lookup to host mock : Create a mock StatsD instance, sending no stats to the server? default: false

: Create a mock StatsD instance, sending no stats to the server? global_tags : Optional tags that will be added to every metric default: []

All StatsD methods have the same API:

name : Stat name required

: Stat name value : Stat value required except in increment/decrement where it defaults to 1/-1 respectively

: Stat value sampleRate : Sends only a sample of data to StatsD default: 1

: Sends only a sample of data to StatsD tags : The Array of tags to add to metrics default: []

: The Array of tags to add to metrics callback : The callback to execute once the metric has been sent

If an array is specified as the name parameter each item in that array will be sent along with the specified value.

var StatsD = require ( 'node-statsd' ), client = new StatsD(); client.timing( 'response_time' , 42 ); client.increment( 'my_counter' ); client.decrement( 'my_counter' ); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 ); client.gauge( 'my_gauge' , 123.45 ); client.set( 'my_unique' , 'foobar' ); client.unique( 'my_unique' , 'foobarbaz' ); client.increment([ 'these' , 'are' , 'different' , 'stats' ]); client.increment( 'my_counter' , 1 , 0.25 ); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); client.set([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], 42 , function ( error, bytes ) { if (error){ console .error( 'Oh noes! There was an error:' , error); } else { console .log( 'Successfully sent' , bytes, 'bytes' ); } }); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , 0.25 ); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , [ 'tag' ]); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , next); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , 0.25 , [ 'tag' ]); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , 0.25 , next); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , [ 'tag' ], next); client.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , 0.25 , [ 'tag' ], next);

Errors

In the event that there is a socket error, node-statsd will allow this error to bubble up. If you would like to catch the errors, just attach a listener to the socket property on the instance.

client.socket.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { return console .error( "Error in socket: " , error); });

If you want to catch errors in sending a message then use the callback provided.

License

node-statsd is licensed under the MIT license.