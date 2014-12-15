openbase logo
node-statsd

by Steve Ivy
0.1.1 (see all)

node.js client for Etsy'd StatsD server

Readme

node-statsd

A node.js client for Etsy's StatsD server.

This client will let you fire stats at your StatsD server from a node.js application.

node-statsd Runs and is tested on Node 0.6+ on all *nix platforms and 0.8+ on all platforms including Windows.

Build Status

Installation

$ npm install node-statsd

Usage

All initialization parameters are optional.

Parameters (specified as an options hash):

  • host: The host to send stats to default: localhost
  • port: The port to send stats to default: 8125
  • prefix: What to prefix each stat name with default: ''
  • suffix: What to suffix each stat name with default: ''
  • globalize: Expose this StatsD instance globally? default: false
  • cacheDns: Cache the initial dns lookup to host default: false
  • mock: Create a mock StatsD instance, sending no stats to the server? default: false
  • global_tags: Optional tags that will be added to every metric default: []

All StatsD methods have the same API:

  • name: Stat name required
  • value: Stat value required except in increment/decrement where it defaults to 1/-1 respectively
  • sampleRate: Sends only a sample of data to StatsD default: 1
  • tags: The Array of tags to add to metrics default: []
  • callback: The callback to execute once the metric has been sent

If an array is specified as the name parameter each item in that array will be sent along with the specified value.

  var StatsD = require('node-statsd'),
      client = new StatsD();

  // Timing: sends a timing command with the specified milliseconds
  client.timing('response_time', 42);

  // Increment: Increments a stat by a value (default is 1)
  client.increment('my_counter');

  // Decrement: Decrements a stat by a value (default is -1)
  client.decrement('my_counter');

  // Histogram: send data for histogram stat
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42);

  // Gauge: Gauge a stat by a specified amount
  client.gauge('my_gauge', 123.45);

  // Set: Counts unique occurrences of a stat (alias of unique)
  client.set('my_unique', 'foobar');
  client.unique('my_unique', 'foobarbaz');

  // Incrementing multiple items
  client.increment(['these', 'are', 'different', 'stats']);

  // Sampling, this will sample 25% of the time the StatsD Daemon will compensate for sampling
  client.increment('my_counter', 1, 0.25);

  // Tags, this will add user-defined tags to the data
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, ['foo', 'bar']);

  // Using the callback
  client.set(['foo', 'bar'], 42, function(error, bytes){
    //this only gets called once after all messages have been sent
    if(error){
      console.error('Oh noes! There was an error:', error);
    } else {
      console.log('Successfully sent', bytes, 'bytes');
    }
  });

  // Sampling, tags and callback are optional and could be used in any combination
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, 0.25); // 25% Sample Rate
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, ['tag']); // User-defined tag
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, next); // Callback
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, 0.25, ['tag']);
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, 0.25, next);
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, ['tag'], next);
  client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, 0.25, ['tag'], next);

Errors

In the event that there is a socket error, node-statsd will allow this error to bubble up. If you would like to catch the errors, just attach a listener to the socket property on the instance.

client.socket.on('error', function(error) {
  return console.error("Error in socket: ", error);
});

If you want to catch errors in sending a message then use the callback provided.

License

node-statsd is licensed under the MIT license.

