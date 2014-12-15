A node.js client for Etsy's StatsD server.
This client will let you fire stats at your StatsD server from a node.js application.
node-statsd Runs and is tested on Node 0.6+ on all *nix platforms and 0.8+ on all platforms including Windows.
$ npm install node-statsd
All initialization parameters are optional.
Parameters (specified as an options hash):
host: The host to send stats to
default: localhost
port: The port to send stats to
default: 8125
prefix: What to prefix each stat name with
default: ''
suffix: What to suffix each stat name with
default: ''
globalize: Expose this StatsD instance globally?
default: false
cacheDns: Cache the initial dns lookup to host
default: false
mock: Create a mock StatsD instance, sending no stats to the server?
default: false
global_tags: Optional tags that will be added to every metric
default: []
All StatsD methods have the same API:
name: Stat name
required
value: Stat value
required except in increment/decrement where it defaults to 1/-1 respectively
sampleRate: Sends only a sample of data to StatsD
default: 1
tags: The Array of tags to add to metrics
default: []
callback: The callback to execute once the metric has been sent
If an array is specified as the
name parameter each item in that array will be sent along with the specified value.
var StatsD = require('node-statsd'),
client = new StatsD();
// Timing: sends a timing command with the specified milliseconds
client.timing('response_time', 42);
// Increment: Increments a stat by a value (default is 1)
client.increment('my_counter');
// Decrement: Decrements a stat by a value (default is -1)
client.decrement('my_counter');
// Histogram: send data for histogram stat
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42);
// Gauge: Gauge a stat by a specified amount
client.gauge('my_gauge', 123.45);
// Set: Counts unique occurrences of a stat (alias of unique)
client.set('my_unique', 'foobar');
client.unique('my_unique', 'foobarbaz');
// Incrementing multiple items
client.increment(['these', 'are', 'different', 'stats']);
// Sampling, this will sample 25% of the time the StatsD Daemon will compensate for sampling
client.increment('my_counter', 1, 0.25);
// Tags, this will add user-defined tags to the data
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, ['foo', 'bar']);
// Using the callback
client.set(['foo', 'bar'], 42, function(error, bytes){
//this only gets called once after all messages have been sent
if(error){
console.error('Oh noes! There was an error:', error);
} else {
console.log('Successfully sent', bytes, 'bytes');
}
});
// Sampling, tags and callback are optional and could be used in any combination
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, 0.25); // 25% Sample Rate
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, ['tag']); // User-defined tag
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, next); // Callback
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, 0.25, ['tag']);
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, 0.25, next);
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, ['tag'], next);
client.histogram('my_histogram', 42, 0.25, ['tag'], next);
In the event that there is a socket error,
node-statsd will allow this error to bubble up. If you would like to catch the errors, just attach a listener to the socket property on the instance.
client.socket.on('error', function(error) {
return console.error("Error in socket: ", error);
});
If you want to catch errors in sending a message then use the callback provided.
node-statsd is licensed under the MIT license.