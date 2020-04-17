A node.js library for the SSL Labs API.
SSL Labs APIs expose the complete SSL/TLS server testing functionality in a programmatic fashion, allowing for scheduled and bulk assessment. We are making the APIs available to encourage site operators to regularly test their server configuration.
npm install node-ssllabs
var ssllabs = require("node-ssllabs");
ssllabs.scan("www.ssllabs.com", function (err, host) {
console.dir(host);
});
Testing with Mocha and Should.js.
var ssllabs = require("node-ssllabs"),
should = require("should");
describe("www.ssllabs.com", function () {
it("should get an A+", function (done) {
ssllabs.scan("www.ssllabs.com", function (err, host) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
host.endpoints.forEach(function (endpoint) {
endpoint.grade.should.equal("A+");
});
done();
});
});
});
var ssllabs = require("node-ssllabs");
ssllabs.scan({
"host": "www.ssllabs.com",
"fromCache": true,
"maxAge": 24
}, function (err, host) {
console.dir(host);
});
ssllabs.info(function (err, info) {
console.dir(info);
});
ssllabs.analyze({
"host": "www.ssllabs.com",
"publish": true,
"startNew": true,
"all": "done"
}, function (err, host) {
console.dir(host);
});
ssllabs.analyze({
"host": "www.ssllabs.com",
"fromCache": true,
"maxAge": 72,
"all": "on",
"ignoreMismatch": true
}, function (err, host) {
console.dir(host);
});
ssllabs.getEndpointData({
"host": "www.ssllabs.com",
"s": "64.41.200.100",
"fromCache": true
}, function (err, endpointData) {
console.dir(endpointData);
});
ssllabs.getStatusCodes(function (err, statusCodes) {
console.dir(statusCodes);
});
ssllabs.getRootCertsRaw(function (err, rootCertsRaw) {
console.dir(rootCertsRaw);
});
ssllabs.getRootCertsRaw({
trustStore: 5
}, function (err, rootCertsRaw) {
console.dir(rootCertsRaw);
});
ssllabs.getRootCerts(function (err, rootCerts) {
console.dir(rootCerts);
});
ssllabs.getRootCerts({
trustStore: 5
}, function (err, rootCerts) {
console.dir(rootCerts);
});
As of version 1.1.0, this library will respect your
HTTPS_PROXY environment variable and tunnel all requests to the specified URL. Compatible with all protocols supported by proxy-agent.
As of version 2.1.0, this library will set the proxy agent on each request it makes and will not override the global HTTP agent.
node-ssllabs is available under the MIT License.
scan function emit events for polling progress
2.1.0— April 16, 2020
2.0.0— April 10, 2020
1.1.3— April 10, 2020
1.1.2— May 22, 2019
1.1.1— May 21, 2019
1.1.0— May 4, 2019
1.0.2— May 3, 2019
1.0.1— May 3, 2019
1.0.0— May 3, 2019
0.6.0— May 2, 2019
scan()
trustStore parameter to the
getRootCertsRaw() call
getRootCerts() call that returns the data as a plain-old object
0.5.0 — July 14, 2016
getRootCertsRaw
normalizeOptions function
0.4.3 — May 1, 2015
0.4.2 — April 27, 2015
info before calling
analyze in the
scan function
0.4.1 — April 27, 2015
scan function to use
analyze function for dryness
0.4.0 — April 23, 2015
startNew and
fromCache options are both true
0.3.0 — April 21, 2015
scan function to encapsulate protocol usage
0.2.0 — April 20, 2015
0.1.0 — April 20, 2015
getEndpointData api endpoint.
getStatusCodes api endpoint.
0.0.1 — April 20, 2015
info and
analyze