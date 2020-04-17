A node.js library for the SSL Labs API.

SSL Labs APIs expose the complete SSL/TLS server testing functionality in a programmatic fashion, allowing for scheduled and bulk assessment. We are making the APIs available to encourage site operators to regularly test their server configuration.

Install

npm install node-ssllabs

Usage

var ssllabs = require ( "node-ssllabs" ); ssllabs.scan( "www.ssllabs.com" , function ( err, host ) { console .dir(host); });

Test Usage

Testing with Mocha and Should.js.

var ssllabs = require ( "node-ssllabs" ), should = require ( "should" ); describe( "www.ssllabs.com" , function () { it( "should get an A+" , function (done) { ssllabs.scan( "www.ssllabs.com" , function (err, host) { if (err) { throw err; } host.endpoints. forEach ( function (endpoint) { endpoint.grade.should.equal( "A+" ); }); done(); }); }); });

Advanced Usage

var ssllabs = require ( "node-ssllabs" ); ssllabs.scan({ "host" : "www.ssllabs.com" , "fromCache" : true , "maxAge" : 24 }, function ( err, host ) { console .dir(host); }); ssllabs.info( function ( err, info ) { console .dir(info); }); ssllabs.analyze({ "host" : "www.ssllabs.com" , "publish" : true , "startNew" : true , "all" : "done" }, function ( err, host ) { console .dir(host); }); ssllabs.analyze({ "host" : "www.ssllabs.com" , "fromCache" : true , "maxAge" : 72 , "all" : "on" , "ignoreMismatch" : true }, function ( err, host ) { console .dir(host); }); ssllabs.getEndpointData({ "host" : "www.ssllabs.com" , "s" : "64.41.200.100" , "fromCache" : true }, function ( err, endpointData ) { console .dir(endpointData); }); ssllabs.getStatusCodes( function ( err, statusCodes ) { console .dir(statusCodes); }); ssllabs.getRootCertsRaw( function ( err, rootCertsRaw ) { console .dir(rootCertsRaw); }); ssllabs.getRootCertsRaw({ trustStore : 5 }, function ( err, rootCertsRaw ) { console .dir(rootCertsRaw); }); ssllabs.getRootCerts( function ( err, rootCerts ) { console .dir(rootCerts); }); ssllabs.getRootCerts({ trustStore : 5 }, function ( err, rootCerts ) { console .dir(rootCerts); });

Proxy all requests via a tunneling agent

As of version 1.1.0, this library will respect your HTTPS_PROXY environment variable and tunnel all requests to the specified URL. Compatible with all protocols supported by proxy-agent.

As of version 2.1.0, this library will set the proxy agent on each request it makes and will not override the global HTTP agent.

License

node-ssllabs is available under the MIT License.

Todo

add (more) support for access rate and rate limiting

incorporate new info field, newAssessmentCoolOff, to access rate and rate limiting

add option to specify an array of hosts to scan

figure out if the maxAge parameter is required with the fromCache parameter

make API version changeable (maybe?) with createClient()?

TODO for next minor release

have the scan function emit events for polling progress

TODO for next major release

promise-ify and modernize

refactor to be a Universal ES6 module that can be used client side and server side with the fetch and URL libraries

maintain support for using tunneling proxies (server side only?)

Change Log

2.1.0— April 16, 2020

set proxy agent on each HTTP request instead

2.0.0— April 10, 2020

dropping support for node 6 because eslint and nyc no longer support it

1.1.3— April 10, 2020

added User Agent header to all requests

improved error handling

1.1.2— May 22, 2019

refactored code to reduce cognitive complexity

increased test coverage

1.1.1— May 21, 2019

refactored code to eliminate some duplicate code

added test coverage reporting

1.1.0— May 4, 2019

added support for tunneling proxies via proxy-agent

1.0.2— May 3, 2019

smaller install

better testing

faster builds

1.0.1— May 3, 2019

call callback with error instead of throwing

normalized error handling code patterns

reordered tests so the fast tests run before the slow tests

added more tests for error handling in getEndpointData() and getRootCertsRaw()

1.0.0— May 3, 2019

moved async to dev dependency (as it should have been)

removed underscore dependency (was very lightly used)

added dependency on node v4.0.0 for Object.assign

0.6.0— May 2, 2019

updated API endpoint from v2 to v3

updated dependencies

switched from JSHint to eslint for syntax checking

fixed typos

added basic support for access rate and rate limiting to scan()

added support for the trustStore parameter to the getRootCertsRaw() call

parameter to the call added getRootCerts() call that returns the data as a plain-old object

0.5.0 — July 14, 2016

added support for new API call, getRootCertsRaw

improved testing with Mocha

improved normalizeOptions function

function updated documentation

0.4.3 — May 1, 2015

removed requirement that maxAge must be set if fromCache is set

added check that fromCache is set if maxAge is set

fixed bug where NaN was accepted for the maxAge parameter

0.4.2 — April 27, 2015

added call to info before calling analyze in the scan function

0.4.1 — April 27, 2015

refactored scan function to use analyze function for dryness

function to use function for dryness improved test to ensure parallel scanning maintains context

0.4.0 — April 23, 2015

added option to only specify a hostname for scanning

added test for lost context in parallel scans

added test if startNew and fromCache options are both true

and options are both true added additional parameter tests and verification

0.3.0 — April 21, 2015

added scan function to encapsulate protocol usage

0.2.0 — April 20, 2015

updated to work properly in other packages.

0.1.0 — April 20, 2015

added support for the getEndpointData api endpoint.

api endpoint. added support for the getStatusCodes api endpoint.

api endpoint. improved error handling and reporting.

0.0.1 — April 20, 2015