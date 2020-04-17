openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

node-ssllabs

by Keith Shaw
2.1.0 (see all)

A node.js module for the SSL Labs API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Tunneling

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-ssllabs

A node.js library for the SSL Labs API.

npm version Build Status Coverage Status dependencies npm downloads per month License

SSL Labs APIs expose the complete SSL/TLS server testing functionality in a programmatic fashion, allowing for scheduled and bulk assessment. We are making the APIs available to encourage site operators to regularly test their server configuration.

Install

npm install node-ssllabs

Usage

var ssllabs = require("node-ssllabs");

ssllabs.scan("www.ssllabs.com", function (err, host) {
    console.dir(host);
});

Test Usage

Testing with Mocha and Should.js.

var ssllabs = require("node-ssllabs"),
    should = require("should");

describe("www.ssllabs.com", function () {
    it("should get an A+", function (done) {
        ssllabs.scan("www.ssllabs.com", function (err, host) {
            if (err) {
                throw err;
            }
            host.endpoints.forEach(function (endpoint) {
                endpoint.grade.should.equal("A+");
            });
            done();
        });
    });
});

Advanced Usage

var ssllabs = require("node-ssllabs");

ssllabs.scan({
    "host": "www.ssllabs.com",
    "fromCache": true,
    "maxAge": 24
}, function (err, host) {
    console.dir(host);
});

ssllabs.info(function (err, info) {
    console.dir(info);
});

ssllabs.analyze({
    "host": "www.ssllabs.com",
    "publish": true,
    "startNew": true,
    "all": "done"
}, function (err, host) {
    console.dir(host);
});

ssllabs.analyze({
    "host": "www.ssllabs.com",
    "fromCache": true,
    "maxAge": 72,
    "all": "on",
    "ignoreMismatch": true
}, function (err, host) {
    console.dir(host);
});

ssllabs.getEndpointData({
    "host": "www.ssllabs.com",
    "s": "64.41.200.100",
    "fromCache": true
}, function (err, endpointData) {
    console.dir(endpointData);
});

ssllabs.getStatusCodes(function (err, statusCodes) {
    console.dir(statusCodes);
});

ssllabs.getRootCertsRaw(function (err, rootCertsRaw) {
    console.dir(rootCertsRaw);
});

ssllabs.getRootCertsRaw({
    trustStore: 5
}, function (err, rootCertsRaw) {
    console.dir(rootCertsRaw);
});

ssllabs.getRootCerts(function (err, rootCerts) {
    console.dir(rootCerts);
});

ssllabs.getRootCerts({
    trustStore: 5
}, function (err, rootCerts) {
    console.dir(rootCerts);
});

Proxy all requests via a tunneling agent

As of version 1.1.0, this library will respect your HTTPS_PROXY environment variable and tunnel all requests to the specified URL. Compatible with all protocols supported by proxy-agent.

As of version 2.1.0, this library will set the proxy agent on each request it makes and will not override the global HTTP agent.

License

node-ssllabs is available under the MIT License.

Todo

  • add (more) support for access rate and rate limiting
  • incorporate new info field, newAssessmentCoolOff, to access rate and rate limiting
  • add option to specify an array of hosts to scan
  • figure out if the maxAge parameter is required with the fromCache parameter
  • make API version changeable (maybe?) with createClient()?

TODO for next minor release

  • have the scan function emit events for polling progress

TODO for next major release

  • promise-ify and modernize
  • refactor to be a Universal ES6 module that can be used client side and server side with the fetch and URL libraries
  • maintain support for using tunneling proxies (server side only?)

Change Log

2.1.0— April 16, 2020

  • set proxy agent on each HTTP request instead

2.0.0— April 10, 2020

  • dropping support for node 6 because eslint and nyc no longer support it

1.1.3— April 10, 2020

  • added User Agent header to all requests
  • improved error handling

1.1.2— May 22, 2019

  • refactored code to reduce cognitive complexity
  • increased test coverage

1.1.1— May 21, 2019

  • refactored code to eliminate some duplicate code
  • added test coverage reporting

1.1.0— May 4, 2019

1.0.2— May 3, 2019

  • smaller install
  • better testing
  • faster builds

1.0.1— May 3, 2019

  • call callback with error instead of throwing
  • normalized error handling code patterns
  • reordered tests so the fast tests run before the slow tests
  • added more tests for error handling in getEndpointData() and getRootCertsRaw()

1.0.0— May 3, 2019

  • moved async to dev dependency (as it should have been)
  • removed underscore dependency (was very lightly used)
  • added dependency on node v4.0.0 for Object.assign

0.6.0— May 2, 2019

  • updated API endpoint from v2 to v3
  • updated dependencies
  • switched from JSHint to eslint for syntax checking
  • fixed typos
  • added basic support for access rate and rate limiting to scan()
  • added support for the trustStore parameter to the getRootCertsRaw() call
  • added getRootCerts() call that returns the data as a plain-old object

0.5.0 — July 14, 2016

  • added support for new API call, getRootCertsRaw
  • improved testing with Mocha
  • improved normalizeOptions function
  • updated documentation

0.4.3 — May 1, 2015

  • removed requirement that maxAge must be set if fromCache is set
  • added check that fromCache is set if maxAge is set
  • fixed bug where NaN was accepted for the maxAge parameter

0.4.2 — April 27, 2015

  • added call to info before calling analyze in the scan function

0.4.1 — April 27, 2015

  • refactored scan function to use analyze function for dryness
  • improved test to ensure parallel scanning maintains context

0.4.0 — April 23, 2015

  • added option to only specify a hostname for scanning
  • added test for lost context in parallel scans
  • added test if startNew and fromCache options are both true
  • added additional parameter tests and verification

0.3.0 — April 21, 2015

0.2.0 — April 20, 2015

  • updated to work properly in other packages.

0.1.0 — April 20, 2015

  • added support for the getEndpointData api endpoint.
  • added support for the getStatusCodes api endpoint.
  • improved error handling and reporting.

0.0.1 — April 20, 2015

  • Initial version
  • supports two api endpoints, info and analyze

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ngr
ngrokExpose your localhost to the web. Node wrapper for ngrok.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
162K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Slow
tun
tunnelNode HTTP/HTTPS Agents for tunneling proxies
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
localtunnelexpose yourself
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
708K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Buggy
global-tunnel-ng Global HTTP & HTTPS tunelling agent - hard fork of https://github.com/SalesforceEng/global-tunnel
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
570K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ts
tunnel-sshEasy ssh tunneling
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
124K
wst
wstunneltunnel over websocket
GitHub Stars
439
Weekly Downloads
183
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial