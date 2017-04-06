openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

node-sshclient

by Gergely Varga
0.2.0 (see all)

ssh/scp client library for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

324

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sshclient is a lightweight ssh/scp library for node.

sshclient doesn't support interactivity, so you need to set up your remote server to allow login without a password (google: 'ssh login without a password').

Example

ssh

var ssh = new SSH({
    hostname: 'server'
    , user: 'user'
    , port: 22
});

ssh.command('echo', 'test', function(procResult) {
    console.log(procResult.stdout);
});

scp

var scp = new SCP({
    hostname: 'server'
    , user: 'user'
});

scp.upload('myfile', 'path/to/remote/dir/', function(procResult) {
    console.log(procResult.exitCode);
});
scp.download('remotefile', 'path/to/local/dir/', function(procResult) {
    console.log(procResult.exitCode);
});

For more examples, see the tests.

Installation

$ npm install node-sshclient

Running tests

To run tests, simply enter:

$ npm test

(note that in mocha.opts --timeout is set to 25seconds to test connect fail - you may want to change it depending on your test system).

Note: set the hostname variable to your server's hostname to succeed with the tests (or add testhostname to ~/.ssh/config with the proper settings).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial