sshclient is a lightweight ssh/scp library for node.

sshclient doesn't support interactivity, so you need to set up your remote server to allow login without a password (google: 'ssh login without a password').

Example

ssh

var ssh = new SSH({ hostname : 'server' , user : 'user' , port : 22 }); ssh.command( 'echo' , 'test' , function ( procResult ) { console .log(procResult.stdout); });

scp

var scp = new SCP({ hostname : 'server' , user : 'user' }); scp.upload( 'myfile' , 'path/to/remote/dir/' , function ( procResult ) { console .log(procResult.exitCode); }); scp.download( 'remotefile' , 'path/to/local/dir/' , function ( procResult ) { console .log(procResult.exitCode); });

For more examples, see the tests.

Installation

npm install node-sshclient

Running tests

To run tests, simply enter:

npm test

(note that in mocha.opts --timeout is set to 25seconds to test connect fail - you may want to change it depending on your test system).