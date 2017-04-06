sshclient is a lightweight ssh/scp library for node.
sshclient doesn't support interactivity, so you need to set up your remote server to allow login without a password (google: 'ssh login without a password').
var ssh = new SSH({
hostname: 'server'
, user: 'user'
, port: 22
});
ssh.command('echo', 'test', function(procResult) {
console.log(procResult.stdout);
});
var scp = new SCP({
hostname: 'server'
, user: 'user'
});
scp.upload('myfile', 'path/to/remote/dir/', function(procResult) {
console.log(procResult.exitCode);
});
scp.download('remotefile', 'path/to/local/dir/', function(procResult) {
console.log(procResult.exitCode);
});
For more examples, see the tests.
$ npm install node-sshclient
To run tests, simply enter:
$ npm test
(note that in mocha.opts --timeout is set to 25seconds to test connect fail - you may want to change it depending on your test system).
Note: set the
hostname variable to your server's hostname to succeed with the tests (or add
testhostname to
~/.ssh/config with the proper settings).