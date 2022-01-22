Node-SSH - SSH2 with Promises

Node-SSH is an extremely lightweight Promise wrapper for ssh2.

Example

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const {NodeSSH} = require ( 'node-ssh' ) const ssh = new NodeSSH() ssh.connect({ host : 'localhost' , username : 'steel' , privateKey : '/home/steel/.ssh/id_rsa' }) .then( function ( ) { ssh.putFile( '/home/steel/Lab/localPath/fileName' , '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath/fileName' ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "The File thing is done" ) }, function ( error ) { console .log( "Something's wrong" ) console .log(error) }) ssh.putFiles([{ local : '/home/steel/Lab/localPath/fileName' , remote : '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath/fileName' }]).then( function ( ) { console .log( "The File thing is done" ) }, function ( error ) { console .log( "Something's wrong" ) console .log(error) }) ssh.getFile( '/home/steel/Lab/localPath' , '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath' ).then( function ( Contents ) { console .log( "The File's contents were successfully downloaded" ) }, function ( error ) { console .log( "Something's wrong" ) console .log(error) }) const failed = [] const successful = [] ssh.putDirectory( '/home/steel/Lab' , '/home/steel/Lab' , { recursive : true , concurrency : 10 , validate : function ( itemPath ) { const baseName = path.basename(itemPath) return baseName.substr( 0 , 1 ) !== '.' && baseName !== 'node_modules' }, tick : function ( localPath, remotePath, error ) { if (error) { failed.push(localPath) } else { successful.push(localPath) } } }).then( function ( status ) { console .log( 'the directory transfer was' , status ? 'successful' : 'unsuccessful' ) console .log( 'failed transfers' , failed.join( ', ' )) console .log( 'successful transfers' , successful.join( ', ' )) }) ssh.execCommand( 'hh_client --json' , { cwd : '/var/www' }).then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'STDOUT: ' + result.stdout) console .log( 'STDERR: ' + result.stderr) }) ssh.exec( 'hh_client' , [ '--json' ], { cwd : '/var/www' , stream : 'stdout' , options : { pty : true } }).then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'STDOUT: ' + result) }) ssh.exec( 'hh_client' , [ '--json' ], { cwd : '/var/www' , onStdout(chunk) { console .log( 'stdoutChunk' , chunk.toString( 'utf8' )) }, onStderr(chunk) { console .log( 'stderrChunk' , chunk.toString( 'utf8' )) }, }) })

API

import stream from 'stream' import { Client, ConnectConfig, ClientChannel, SFTPWrapper, ExecOptions, PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions } from 'ssh2' ; import { Prompt, TransferOptions } from 'ssh2-streams' ; declare type Config = ConnectConfig & { host?: string ; port?: number ; username?: string ; password?: string ; privateKey?: string ; passphrase?: string ; tryKeyboard?: boolean ; onKeyboardInteractive?: ( name: string , instructions: string , lang: string , prompts: Prompt[], finish: ( responses: string [] ) => void ) => void ; }; interface SSHExecCommandOptions { cwd?: string ; stdin?: string | stream.Readable; execOptions?: ExecOptions; encoding?: BufferEncoding; onChannel?: ( clientChannel: ClientChannel ) => void ; onStdout?: ( chunk: Buffer ) => void ; onStderr?: ( chunk: Buffer ) => void ; } interface SSHExecCommandResponse { stdout: string ; stderr: string ; code: number | null ; signal: string | null ; } interface SSHExecOptions extends SSHExecCommandOptions { stream?: 'stdout' | 'stderr' | 'both' ; } interface SSHPutFilesOptions { sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null ; concurrency?: number ; transferOptions?: TransferOptions; } interface SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions extends SSHPutFilesOptions { tick?: ( localFile: string , remoteFile: string , error: Error | null ) => void ; validate?: ( path: string ) => boolean ; recursive?: boolean ; } class NodeSSH { connection: Client | null ; connect(config: Config): Promise < this >; isConnected(): boolean ; requestShell( options?: PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions | false ): Promise <ClientChannel>; withShell( callback: ( channel: ClientChannel ) => Promise < void >, options?: PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions | false ): Promise < void >; requestSFTP(): Promise <SFTPWrapper>; withSFTP( callback: ( sftp: SFTPWrapper ) => Promise < void > ): Promise < void >; execCommand( command: string , options?: SSHExecCommandOptions ): Promise <SSHExecCommandResponse>; exec( command: string , parameters: string [], options?: SSHExecOptions & { stream?: 'stdout' | 'stderr' ; } ): Promise < string >; exec( command: string , parameters: string [], options?: SSHExecOptions & { stream: 'both' ; } ): Promise <SSHExecCommandResponse>; mkdir( path: string , method?: 'sftp' | 'exec' , sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null ): Promise < void >; getFile( localFile: string , remoteFile: string , sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null , transferOptions?: TransferOptions | null ): Promise < void >; putFile( localFile: string , remoteFile: string , sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null , transferOptions?: TransferOptions | null ): Promise < void >; putFiles(files: Array <{ local: string ; remote: string ; }>, options?: SSHPutFilesOptions): Promise < void >; putDirectory( localDirectory: string , remoteDirectory: string , options?: SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions ): Promise < boolean >; getDirectory( localDirectory: string , remoteDirectory: string , options?: SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions ): Promise < boolean >; dispose(): void ; } module .exports = NodeSSH;

Typescript support

node-ssh requires extra dependencies while working under Typescript. Please install them as shown below

yarn add --dev @types /ssh2 npm install --save-dev @types /ssh2

If you're still running into issues, try adding these to your tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "moduleResolution" : "node" , "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true } }

Keyboard-interactive user authentication

In some cases you have to enable keyboard-interactive user authentication. Otherwise you will get an All configured authentication methods failed error.

const password = 'test' ssh.connect({ host : 'localhost' , username : 'steel' , port : 22 , password, tryKeyboard : true , }) ssh.connect({ host : 'localhost' , username : 'steel' , port : 22 , tryKeyboard : true , onKeyboardInteractive(name, instructions, instructionsLang, prompts, finish) { if (prompts.length > 0 && prompts[ 0 ].prompt.toLowerCase().includes( 'password' )) { finish([password]) } } })

For further information see: https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2/issues/604

License

This project is licensed under the terms of MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.