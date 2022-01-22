Node-SSH is an extremely lightweight Promise wrapper for ssh2.
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const {NodeSSH} = require('node-ssh')
const ssh = new NodeSSH()
ssh.connect({
host: 'localhost',
username: 'steel',
privateKey: '/home/steel/.ssh/id_rsa'
})
/*
Or
ssh.connect({
host: 'localhost',
username: 'steel',
privateKey: fs.readFileSync('/home/steel/.ssh/id_rsa', 'utf8')
})
if you want to use the raw string as private key
*/
.then(function() {
// Local, Remote
ssh.putFile('/home/steel/Lab/localPath/fileName', '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath/fileName').then(function() {
console.log("The File thing is done")
}, function(error) {
console.log("Something's wrong")
console.log(error)
})
// Array<Shape('local' => string, 'remote' => string)>
ssh.putFiles([{ local: '/home/steel/Lab/localPath/fileName', remote: '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath/fileName' }]).then(function() {
console.log("The File thing is done")
}, function(error) {
console.log("Something's wrong")
console.log(error)
})
// Local, Remote
ssh.getFile('/home/steel/Lab/localPath', '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath').then(function(Contents) {
console.log("The File's contents were successfully downloaded")
}, function(error) {
console.log("Something's wrong")
console.log(error)
})
// Putting entire directories
const failed = []
const successful = []
ssh.putDirectory('/home/steel/Lab', '/home/steel/Lab', {
recursive: true,
concurrency: 10,
// ^ WARNING: Not all servers support high concurrency
// try a bunch of values and see what works on your server
validate: function(itemPath) {
const baseName = path.basename(itemPath)
return baseName.substr(0, 1) !== '.' && // do not allow dot files
baseName !== 'node_modules' // do not allow node_modules
},
tick: function(localPath, remotePath, error) {
if (error) {
failed.push(localPath)
} else {
successful.push(localPath)
}
}
}).then(function(status) {
console.log('the directory transfer was', status ? 'successful' : 'unsuccessful')
console.log('failed transfers', failed.join(', '))
console.log('successful transfers', successful.join(', '))
})
// Command
ssh.execCommand('hh_client --json', { cwd:'/var/www' }).then(function(result) {
console.log('STDOUT: ' + result.stdout)
console.log('STDERR: ' + result.stderr)
})
// Command with escaped params
ssh.exec('hh_client', ['--json'], { cwd: '/var/www', stream: 'stdout', options: { pty: true } }).then(function(result) {
console.log('STDOUT: ' + result)
})
// With streaming stdout/stderr callbacks
ssh.exec('hh_client', ['--json'], {
cwd: '/var/www',
onStdout(chunk) {
console.log('stdoutChunk', chunk.toString('utf8'))
},
onStderr(chunk) {
console.log('stderrChunk', chunk.toString('utf8'))
},
})
})
// API reference in Typescript typing format:
import stream from 'stream'
import { Client, ConnectConfig, ClientChannel, SFTPWrapper, ExecOptions, PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions } from 'ssh2';
import { Prompt, TransferOptions } from 'ssh2-streams';
// ^ You do NOT need to import these package, these are here for reference of where the
// types are coming from.
declare type Config = ConnectConfig & {
host?: string;
port?: number;
username?: string;
password?: string;
privateKey?: string;
passphrase?: string;
tryKeyboard?: boolean;
onKeyboardInteractive?: (
name: string,
instructions: string,
lang: string,
prompts: Prompt[],
finish: (responses: string[]) => void
) => void;
};
interface SSHExecCommandOptions {
cwd?: string;
stdin?: string | stream.Readable;
execOptions?: ExecOptions;
encoding?: BufferEncoding;
onChannel?: (clientChannel: ClientChannel) => void;
onStdout?: (chunk: Buffer) => void;
onStderr?: (chunk: Buffer) => void;
}
interface SSHExecCommandResponse {
stdout: string;
stderr: string;
code: number | null;
signal: string | null;
}
interface SSHExecOptions extends SSHExecCommandOptions {
stream?: 'stdout' | 'stderr' | 'both';
}
interface SSHPutFilesOptions {
sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null;
concurrency?: number;
transferOptions?: TransferOptions;
}
interface SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions extends SSHPutFilesOptions {
tick?: (localFile: string, remoteFile: string, error: Error | null) => void;
validate?: (path: string) => boolean;
recursive?: boolean;
}
class NodeSSH {
connection: Client | null;
connect(config: Config): Promise<this>;
isConnected(): boolean;
requestShell(
options?: PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions | false
): Promise<ClientChannel>;
withShell(
callback: (channel: ClientChannel) => Promise<void>,
options?: PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions | false
): Promise<void>;
requestSFTP(): Promise<SFTPWrapper>;
withSFTP(
callback: (sftp: SFTPWrapper) => Promise<void>
): Promise<void>;
execCommand(
command: string,
options?: SSHExecCommandOptions
): Promise<SSHExecCommandResponse>;
exec(
command: string,
parameters: string[],
options?: SSHExecOptions & {
stream?: 'stdout' | 'stderr';
}
): Promise<string>;
exec(
command: string,
parameters: string[],
options?: SSHExecOptions & {
stream: 'both';
}
): Promise<SSHExecCommandResponse>;
mkdir(
path: string,
method?: 'sftp' | 'exec',
sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null
): Promise<void>;
getFile(
localFile: string,
remoteFile: string,
sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null,
transferOptions?: TransferOptions | null
): Promise<void>;
putFile(
localFile: string,
remoteFile: string,
sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null,
transferOptions?: TransferOptions | null
): Promise<void>;
putFiles(files: Array<{
local: string;
remote: string;
}>, options?: SSHPutFilesOptions): Promise<void>;
putDirectory(
localDirectory: string,
remoteDirectory: string,
options?: SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions
): Promise<boolean>;
getDirectory(
localDirectory: string,
remoteDirectory: string,
options?: SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions
): Promise<boolean>;
dispose(): void;
}
module.exports = NodeSSH;
node-ssh requires extra dependencies while working under Typescript. Please install them as shown below
yarn add --dev @types/ssh2
# OR
npm install --save-dev @types/ssh2
If you're still running into issues, try adding these to your
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"moduleResolution": "node",
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true
}
}
In some cases you have to enable keyboard-interactive user authentication.
Otherwise you will get an
All configured authentication methods failed error.
const password = 'test'
ssh.connect({
host: 'localhost',
username: 'steel',
port: 22,
password,
tryKeyboard: true,
})
// Or if you want to add some custom keyboard-interactive logic:
ssh.connect({
host: 'localhost',
username: 'steel',
port: 22,
tryKeyboard: true,
onKeyboardInteractive(name, instructions, instructionsLang, prompts, finish) {
if (prompts.length > 0 && prompts[0].prompt.toLowerCase().includes('password')) {
finish([password])
}
}
})
For further information see: https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2/issues/604
This project is licensed under the terms of MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.