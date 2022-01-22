openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

node-ssh

by Anees Iqbal
12.0.2 (see all)

SSH2 with Promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.8K

GitHub Stars

693

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node-SSH - SSH2 with Promises

Node-SSH is an extremely lightweight Promise wrapper for ssh2.

Example

const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const {NodeSSH} = require('node-ssh')

const ssh = new NodeSSH()

ssh.connect({
  host: 'localhost',
  username: 'steel',
  privateKey: '/home/steel/.ssh/id_rsa'
})
/*
 Or
 ssh.connect({
   host: 'localhost',
   username: 'steel',
   privateKey: fs.readFileSync('/home/steel/.ssh/id_rsa', 'utf8')
 })
 if you want to use the raw string as private key
 */
.then(function() {
  // Local, Remote
  ssh.putFile('/home/steel/Lab/localPath/fileName', '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath/fileName').then(function() {
    console.log("The File thing is done")
  }, function(error) {
    console.log("Something's wrong")
    console.log(error)
  })
  // Array<Shape('local' => string, 'remote' => string)>
  ssh.putFiles([{ local: '/home/steel/Lab/localPath/fileName', remote: '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath/fileName' }]).then(function() {
    console.log("The File thing is done")
  }, function(error) {
    console.log("Something's wrong")
    console.log(error)
  })
  // Local, Remote
  ssh.getFile('/home/steel/Lab/localPath', '/home/steel/Lab/remotePath').then(function(Contents) {
    console.log("The File's contents were successfully downloaded")
  }, function(error) {
    console.log("Something's wrong")
    console.log(error)
  })
  // Putting entire directories
  const failed = []
  const successful = []
  ssh.putDirectory('/home/steel/Lab', '/home/steel/Lab', {
    recursive: true,
    concurrency: 10,
    // ^ WARNING: Not all servers support high concurrency
    // try a bunch of values and see what works on your server
    validate: function(itemPath) {
      const baseName = path.basename(itemPath)
      return baseName.substr(0, 1) !== '.' && // do not allow dot files
             baseName !== 'node_modules' // do not allow node_modules
    },
    tick: function(localPath, remotePath, error) {
      if (error) {
        failed.push(localPath)
      } else {
        successful.push(localPath)
      }
    }
  }).then(function(status) {
    console.log('the directory transfer was', status ? 'successful' : 'unsuccessful')
    console.log('failed transfers', failed.join(', '))
    console.log('successful transfers', successful.join(', '))
  })
  // Command
  ssh.execCommand('hh_client --json', { cwd:'/var/www' }).then(function(result) {
    console.log('STDOUT: ' + result.stdout)
    console.log('STDERR: ' + result.stderr)
  })
  // Command with escaped params
  ssh.exec('hh_client', ['--json'], { cwd: '/var/www', stream: 'stdout', options: { pty: true } }).then(function(result) {
    console.log('STDOUT: ' + result)
  })
  // With streaming stdout/stderr callbacks
  ssh.exec('hh_client', ['--json'], {
    cwd: '/var/www',
    onStdout(chunk) {
      console.log('stdoutChunk', chunk.toString('utf8'))
    },
    onStderr(chunk) {
      console.log('stderrChunk', chunk.toString('utf8'))
    },
  })
})

API

// API reference in Typescript typing format:
import stream from 'stream'
import { Client, ConnectConfig, ClientChannel, SFTPWrapper, ExecOptions, PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions } from 'ssh2';
import { Prompt, TransferOptions } from 'ssh2-streams';
// ^ You do NOT need to import these package, these are here for reference of where the
// types are coming from.

declare type Config = ConnectConfig & {
    host?: string;
    port?: number;
    username?: string;
    password?: string;
    privateKey?: string;
    passphrase?: string;
    tryKeyboard?: boolean;
    onKeyboardInteractive?: (
      name: string,
      instructions: string,
      lang: string,
      prompts: Prompt[],
      finish: (responses: string[]) => void
    ) => void;
};

interface SSHExecCommandOptions {
    cwd?: string;
    stdin?: string | stream.Readable;
    execOptions?: ExecOptions;
    encoding?: BufferEncoding;
    onChannel?: (clientChannel: ClientChannel) => void;
    onStdout?: (chunk: Buffer) => void;
    onStderr?: (chunk: Buffer) => void;
}

interface SSHExecCommandResponse {
    stdout: string;
    stderr: string;
    code: number | null;
    signal: string | null;
}

interface SSHExecOptions extends SSHExecCommandOptions {
    stream?: 'stdout' | 'stderr' | 'both';
}

interface SSHPutFilesOptions {
    sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null;
    concurrency?: number;
    transferOptions?: TransferOptions;
}

interface SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions extends SSHPutFilesOptions {
    tick?: (localFile: string, remoteFile: string, error: Error | null) => void;
    validate?: (path: string) => boolean;
    recursive?: boolean;
}

class NodeSSH {
    connection: Client | null;

    connect(config: Config): Promise<this>;

    isConnected(): boolean;

    requestShell(
      options?: PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions | false
    ): Promise<ClientChannel>;

    withShell(
      callback: (channel: ClientChannel) => Promise<void>,
      options?: PseudoTtyOptions | ShellOptions | false
    ): Promise<void>;

    requestSFTP(): Promise<SFTPWrapper>;

    withSFTP(
      callback: (sftp: SFTPWrapper) => Promise<void>
    ): Promise<void>;

    execCommand(
      command: string,
      options?: SSHExecCommandOptions
    ): Promise<SSHExecCommandResponse>;

    exec(
      command: string,
      parameters: string[],
      options?: SSHExecOptions & {
          stream?: 'stdout' | 'stderr';
      }
    ): Promise<string>;

    exec(
      command: string,
      parameters: string[],
      options?: SSHExecOptions & {
          stream: 'both';
      }
    ): Promise<SSHExecCommandResponse>;

    mkdir(
      path: string,
      method?: 'sftp' | 'exec',
      sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null
    ): Promise<void>;

    getFile(
      localFile: string,
      remoteFile: string,
      sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null,
      transferOptions?: TransferOptions | null
    ): Promise<void>;

    putFile(
      localFile: string,
      remoteFile: string,
      sftp?: SFTPWrapper | null,
      transferOptions?: TransferOptions | null
    ): Promise<void>;

    putFiles(files: Array<{
        local: string;
        remote: string;
    }>, options?: SSHPutFilesOptions): Promise<void>;

    putDirectory(
      localDirectory: string,
      remoteDirectory: string,
      options?: SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions
    ): Promise<boolean>;

    getDirectory(
      localDirectory: string,
      remoteDirectory: string,
      options?: SSHGetPutDirectoryOptions
    ): Promise<boolean>;

    dispose(): void;
}

module.exports = NodeSSH;

Typescript support

node-ssh requires extra dependencies while working under Typescript. Please install them as shown below

yarn add --dev @types/ssh2
# OR
npm install --save-dev @types/ssh2

If you're still running into issues, try adding these to your tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "moduleResolution": "node",
    "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true
  }
}

Keyboard-interactive user authentication

In some cases you have to enable keyboard-interactive user authentication. Otherwise you will get an All configured authentication methods failed error.

Example:

const password = 'test'

ssh.connect({
  host: 'localhost',
  username: 'steel',
  port: 22,
  password,
  tryKeyboard: true,
})

// Or if you want to add some custom keyboard-interactive logic:

ssh.connect({
  host: 'localhost',
  username: 'steel',
  port: 22,
  tryKeyboard: true,
  onKeyboardInteractive(name, instructions, instructionsLang, prompts, finish) {
    if (prompts.length > 0 && prompts[0].prompt.toLowerCase().includes('password')) {
      finish([password])
    }
  }
})

For further information see: https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2/issues/604

License

This project is licensed under the terms of MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial