Installation

npm install node-ssdp

There is another package called ssdp which is the original unmaintained version. Make sure to install node-ssdp instead.

Usage - Client

var Client = require ( 'node-ssdp' ).Client , client = new Client(); client.on( 'response' , function ( headers, statusCode, rinfo ) { console .log( 'Got a response to an m-search.' ); }); client.search( 'urn:schemas-upnp-org:service:ContentDirectory:1' ); client.search( 'ssdp:all' );

Usage - Server

var Server = require ( 'node-ssdp' ).Server , server = new Server() ; server.addUSN( 'upnp:rootdevice' ); server.addUSN( 'urn:schemas-upnp-org:device:MediaServer:1' ); server.addUSN( 'urn:schemas-upnp-org:service:ContentDirectory:1' ); server.addUSN( 'urn:schemas-upnp-org:service:ConnectionManager:1' ); server.on( 'advertise-alive' , function ( headers ) { }); server.on( 'advertise-bye' , function ( headers ) { }); server.start(); process.on( 'exit' , function ( ) { server.stop() })

Take a look at example directory as well to see examples or client and server.

Configuration

Client

const Client = require ( 'node-ssdp' ).Client const client = new Client({...})

Server

const Server = require ( 'node-ssdp' ).Server const server = new Server({...})

location String URL pointing to description of your service, or a function which returns that URL

String URL pointing to description of your service, or a function which returns that URL location Object For cases where there are multiple network interfaces or IP of the host isn't known in advance, it's possible to specify location as an object. Host will be set to the IP of the responding interface. location.protocol String Location protocol, defaults to http:// location.port Number Location port. No default. location.path String Location path. No default.

Object For cases where there are multiple network interfaces or IP of the host isn't known in advance, it's possible to specify location as an object. Host will be set to the IP of the responding interface. udn String Unique Device Name. Default: uuid:f40c2981-7329-40b7-8b04-27f187aecfb5 .

String Unique Device Name. Default: . allowWildcards Boolean Accept wildcards ( * ) in serviceTypes of M-SEARCH packets, e.g. usn:Belkin:device:** . Default: false

Boolean Accept wildcards ( ) in of packets, e.g. . Default: interfaces String[] List of interfaces to explicitly bind. By default, bind to all available interfaces.

String[] List of interfaces to explicitly bind. By default, bind to all available interfaces. explicitSocketBind Boolean Bind sockets to each discovered interface explicitly instead of relying on the system. Might help with issues with multiple NICs.

Boolean Bind sockets to each discovered interface explicitly instead of relying on the system. Might help with issues with multiple NICs. customLogger Function A logger function to use instead of the default. The first argument to the function can contain a format string.

Function A logger function to use instead of the default. The first argument to the function can contain a format string. suppressRootDeviceAdvertisements Boolean When true the SSDP server will not advertise the root device (i.e. the bare UDN). In some scenarios this advertisement is not needed. Default: false

Boolean When true the SSDP server will not advertise the root device (i.e. the bare UDN). In some scenarios this advertisement is not needed. Default: reuseAddr Boolean When true socket.bind() will reuse the address, even if another process has already bound a socket on it. Default: true

Boolean When true will reuse the address, even if another process has already bound a socket on it. Default: adInterval Number advertise event frequency (ms). Default: 10 sec.

Number event frequency (ms). Default: 10 sec. ttl Number Packet TTL. Default: 1800 .

SSDP configuration:

ssdpSig String SSDP signature. Default: node.js/NODE_VERSION UPnP/1.1 node-ssdp/PACKAGE_VERSION

String SSDP signature. Default: ssdpIp String SSDP multicast group. Default: 239.255.255.250 .

String SSDP multicast group. Default: . ssdpPort Number SSDP port. Default: 1900

Number SSDP port. Default: ssdpTtl Number Multicast TTL. Default: 4

Logging

You can enable logging via an environment variable DEBUG . Set DEBUG=node-ssdp:* to enable all logs. To enable only client or server logs, use DEBUG=node-ssdp:client or DEBUG=node-ssdp:server respectively.

Alternatively, you can provide your own customLogger function, in which case the DEBUG environment variable will be ignored.

License

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.