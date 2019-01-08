Generic SQL engine for Web and Big-data.
NodeJS Version 0.8.0+
npm install node-query
it could be used in some typical scenarios:
to run the demo, type the command:
node demo/demo.js
for the test , type the command:
make
read the demo carefully and then you could write own loader/adapter,
there are also many test cases in
test/unit, they would be great helpful to you.
please read the demo files
demo/demo.js
for a KV storage engine ,what you need to do is providing the query interfaces like:
singleQuery,
rangeQuery,
likeQuery
for a SQL storage engine, you should realize a function like :
function query(str, function(err, data) {
...
})
then you could execute SQL like that : (code snippet from
demo.js)
var sqls = [
"SELECT * FROM kv.user WHERE id IN ('01', '03')",
"SELECT * FROM kv.user WHERE id LIKE '1%'",
"SELECT type, MAX(age), COUNT(id) FROM kv.user WHERE id BETWEEN '03' AND '10' GROUP BY type ORDER BY MAX(age) DESC",
"SELECT * from mysql.shop where shop_id > 5"
]
var concurrentJoinSQL = [
"$a := select * from kv.user where id BETWEEN '03' and '10'",
"$b := select * from mysql.shop where shop_id > 5",
"$c := select a.type , a.id ,b.name, b.title from $a INNER JOIN $b ON a.type = b.type WHERE a.id > '04'",
"return $c"
]
var sequentialJoinSQL = [
"$a := select * from kv.user where id BETWEEN '03' and '10'",
//you could also use `unique` do filter firstly
//"$type := UNIQUE($a.type)",
//"$b := select * from mysql.shop where type = $type",
"$b := select * from mysql.shop where type in $a.type",
"$c := select a.type , a.id ,b.name, b.title from $a INNER JOIN $b ON a.type = b.type WHERE a.id > '04'",
"return [$b, $c]"
]
As you see ,besides as a SQL computation level built on top of KV storage engine, it could do join operation among kv data source, sql sources, HTTP services now
The 'a little strange' sql as you see above, nSQL realize a subset of SQL92, and it
also has some procedure features, it supports variables, it addes types of
var
/
array /
table, and also keyword
return, for the details, please see the
specification of
peg/nquery.pgejs.
As you could see in
concurrentJoinSQL ,we know that the tasks
$a,
$b have no
relations, so nQuery would do them concurrently, but for the procedure of
sequentialJoinSQL,
$b is depending on
$a,so task
$b would be executed after the time
$a completed
return
In traditional SQL, the query result is a 2-D table , but In nSQL ,we add types of
array
/
table,so now you could return complicated results like
return [$b, $c, 'hello', [1, 2]]