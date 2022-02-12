Parse simple SQL statements into an abstract syntax tree (AST) with the visited tableList, columnList and convert it back to SQL.
npm install node-sql-parser --save
or
yarn add node-sql-parser
npm install @taozhi8833998/node-sql-parser --registry=https://npm.pkg.github.com/
Import the JS file in your page:
// support all database parser, but file size is about 750K
<script src="https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/index.umd.js"></script>
// or you can import specified database parser only, it's about 150K
<script src="https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/mysql.umd.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/postgresql.umd.js"></script>
NodeSQLParser object is on
window
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" >
<head>
<title>node-sql-parser</title>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
</head>
<body>
<p><em>Check console to see the output</em></p>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/mysql.umd.js"></script>
<script>
window.onload = function () {
// Example parser
const parser = new NodeSQLParser.Parser()
const ast = parser.astify("select id, name from students where age < 18")
console.log(ast)
const sql = parser.sqlify(ast)
console.log(sql)
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
// import Parser for all databases
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser');
const parser = new Parser();
const ast = parser.astify('SELECT * FROM t'); // mysql sql grammer parsed by default
console.log(ast);
ast for
SELECT * FROM t
{
"with": null,
"type": "select",
"options": null,
"distinct": null,
"columns": "*",
"from": [
{
"db": null,
"table": "t",
"as": null
}
],
"where": null,
"groupby": null,
"having": null,
"orderby": null,
"limit": null
}
const opt = {
database: 'MySQL' // MySQL is the default database
}
// import mysql parser only
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser/build/mysql');
const parser = new Parser()
// opt is optional
const ast = parser.astify('SELECT * FROM t', opt);
const sql = parse.sqlify(ast, opt);
console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM `t`
parse function
const opt = {
database: 'MariaDB' // MySQL is the default database
}
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser/build/mariadb');
const parser = new Parser()
// opt is optional
const { tableList, columnList, ast } = parser.parse('SELECT * FROM t', opt);
const opt = {
database: 'MySQL'
}
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser/build/mysql');
const parser = new Parser();
// opt is optional
const tableList = parser.tableList('SELECT * FROM t', opt);
console.log(tableList); // ["select::null::t"]
select *,
delete and
insert into tableName values() without specified columns, the
.* column authority regex is required
const opt = {
database: 'MySQL'
}
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser/build/mysql');
const parser = new Parser();
// opt is optional
const columnList = parser.columnList('SELECT t.id FROM t', opt);
console.log(columnList); // ["select::t::id"]
whiteListCheck function check on
table mode and
MySQL database by default
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser');
const parser = new Parser();
const sql = 'UPDATE a SET id = 1 WHERE name IN (SELECT name FROM b)'
const whiteTableList = ['(select|update)::(.*)::(a|b)'] // array that contain multiple authorities
const opt = {
database: 'MySQL',
type: 'table',
}
// opt is optional
parser.whiteListCheck(sql, whiteTableList, opt) // if check failed, an error would be thrown with relevant error message, if passed it would return undefined
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser');
const parser = new Parser();
const sql = 'UPDATE a SET id = 1 WHERE name IN (SELECT name FROM b)'
const whiteColumnList = ['select::null::name', 'update::a::id'] // array that contain multiple authorities
const opt = {
database: 'MySQL',
type: 'column',
}
// opt is optional
parser.whiteListCheck(sql, whiteColumnList, opt) // if check failed, an error would be thrown with relevant error message, if passed it would return undefined
This project is based on the SQL parser extracted from flora-sql-parser module.
If you like my project, Star in the corresponding project right corner. Your support is my biggest encouragement! ^_^
