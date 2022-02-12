openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nsp

node-sql-parser

by taozhi
4.1.1 (see all)

Parse simple SQL statements into an abstract syntax tree (AST) with the visited tableList and convert it back to SQL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.4K

GitHub Stars

311

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPLv2

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nodejs SQL Parser

Build Status Codacy Badge Coverage Status Dependencies Known Vulnerabilities

npm version NPM downloads

issues

TypeScript definitions on DefinitelyTyped license

Parse simple SQL statements into an abstract syntax tree (AST) with the visited tableList, columnList and convert it back to SQL.

⭐ Features

  • support multiple sql statement seperate by semicolon
  • support select, delete, update and insert type
  • support drop, truncate and rename command
  • output the table and column list that the sql visited with the corresponding authority
  • support various databases engine

🎉 Install

From npmjs

npm install node-sql-parser --save

or

yarn add node-sql-parser

From GitHub Package Registry

npm install @taozhi8833998/node-sql-parser --registry=https://npm.pkg.github.com/

From Browser

Import the JS file in your page:

// support all database parser, but file size is about 750K
<script src="https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/index.umd.js"></script>

// or you can import specified database parser only, it's about 150K

<script src="https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/mysql.umd.js"></script>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/postgresql.umd.js"></script>
  • NodeSQLParser object is on window
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" >
  <head>
    <title>node-sql-parser</title>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
  </head>
  <body>
    <p><em>Check console to see the output</em></p>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/mysql.umd.js"></script>
    <script>
      window.onload = function () {
        // Example parser
        const parser = new NodeSQLParser.Parser()
        const ast = parser.astify("select id, name from students where age < 18")
        console.log(ast)
        const sql = parser.sqlify(ast)
        console.log(sql)
      }
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

🚀 Usage

Supported Database SQL Syntax

  • BigQuery
  • DB2
  • Hive
  • MariaDB
  • MySQL
  • PostgresQL
  • Sqlite(developing)
  • TransactSQL
  • FlinkSQL
  • New issue could be made for other new database.

Create AST for SQL statement

// import Parser for all databases
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser');
const parser = new Parser();
const ast = parser.astify('SELECT * FROM t'); // mysql sql grammer parsed by default

console.log(ast);
  • ast for SELECT * FROM t
{
  "with": null,
  "type": "select",
  "options": null,
  "distinct": null,
  "columns": "*",
  "from": [
    {
      "db": null,
      "table": "t",
      "as": null
    }
  ],
  "where": null,
  "groupby": null,
  "having": null,
  "orderby": null,
  "limit": null
}

Convert AST back to SQL

const opt = {
  database: 'MySQL' // MySQL is the default database
}
// import mysql parser only
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser/build/mysql');
const parser = new Parser()
// opt is optional
const ast = parser.astify('SELECT * FROM t', opt);
const sql = parse.sqlify(ast, opt);

console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM `t`

Get TableList, ColumnList, Ast by parse function

const opt = {
  database: 'MariaDB' // MySQL is the default database
}
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser/build/mariadb');
const parser = new Parser()
// opt is optional
const { tableList, columnList, ast } = parser.parse('SELECT * FROM t', opt);

Get the SQL visited tables

  • get the table list that the sql visited
  • the format is {type}::{dbName}::{tableName} // type could be select, update, delete or insert
const opt = {
  database: 'MySQL'
}
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser/build/mysql');
const parser = new Parser();
// opt is optional
const tableList = parser.tableList('SELECT * FROM t', opt);

console.log(tableList); // ["select::null::t"]

Get the SQL visited columns

  • get the column list that the sql visited
  • the format is {type}::{tableName}::{columnName} // type could be select, update, delete or insert
  • for select *, delete and insert into tableName values() without specified columns, the .* column authority regex is required
const opt = {
  database: 'MySQL'
}
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser/build/mysql');
const parser = new Parser();
// opt is optional
const columnList = parser.columnList('SELECT t.id FROM t', opt);

console.log(columnList); // ["select::t::id"]

Check the SQL with Authority List

  • check table authority
  • whiteListCheck function check on table mode and MySQL database by default
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser');
const parser = new Parser();
const sql = 'UPDATE a SET id = 1 WHERE name IN (SELECT name FROM b)'
const whiteTableList = ['(select|update)::(.*)::(a|b)'] // array that contain multiple authorities
const opt = {
  database: 'MySQL',
  type: 'table',
}
// opt is optional
parser.whiteListCheck(sql, whiteTableList, opt) // if check failed, an error would be thrown with relevant error message, if passed it would return undefined
  • check column authority
const { Parser } = require('node-sql-parser');
const parser = new Parser();
const sql = 'UPDATE a SET id = 1 WHERE name IN (SELECT name FROM b)'
const whiteColumnList = ['select::null::name', 'update::a::id'] // array that contain multiple authorities
const opt = {
  database: 'MySQL',
  type: 'column',
}
// opt is optional
parser.whiteListCheck(sql, whiteColumnList, opt) // if check failed, an error would be thrown with relevant error message, if passed it would return undefined

😘 Acknowledgement

This project is based on the SQL parser extracted from flora-sql-parser module.

License

GPLv2

Buy me a Coffee

If you like my project, Star in the corresponding project right corner. Your support is my biggest encouragement! ^_^

You can also scan the qr code below or open paypal link to donate to Author.

Paypal

Donate money by paypal to my account taozhi8833998@163.com

AliPay(支付宝)

Wechat(微信)

Explain

If you have made a donation, you can leave your name and email in the issue, your name will be written to the donation list.

Donation list

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial