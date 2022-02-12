Nodejs SQL Parser

Parse simple SQL statements into an abstract syntax tree (AST) with the visited tableList, columnList and convert it back to SQL.

⭐ Features

support multiple sql statement seperate by semicolon

support select, delete, update and insert type

support drop, truncate and rename command

output the table and column list that the sql visited with the corresponding authority

support various databases engine

🎉 Install

npm install node-sql-parser --save or yarn add node-sql-parser

npm install @taozhi8833998/node-sql-parser --registry=https://npm.pkg.github.com/

From Browser

Import the JS file in your page:

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/index.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/mysql.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/postgresql.umd.js" > </ script >

NodeSQLParser object is on window

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > node-sql-parser </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> </ head > < body > < p > < em > Check console to see the output </ em > </ p > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/node-sql-parser/umd/mysql.umd.js" > </ script > < script > window .onload = function ( ) { const parser = new NodeSQLParser.Parser() const ast = parser.astify( "select id, name from students where age < 18" ) console .log(ast) const sql = parser.sqlify(ast) console .log(sql) } </ script > </ body > </ html >

🚀 Usage

Supported Database SQL Syntax

BigQuery

DB2

Hive

MariaDB

MySQL

PostgresQL

Sqlite(developing)

TransactSQL

FlinkSQL

New issue could be made for other new database.

Create AST for SQL statement

const { Parser } = require ( 'node-sql-parser' ); const parser = new Parser(); const ast = parser.astify( 'SELECT * FROM t' ); console .log(ast);

ast for SELECT * FROM t

{ "with" : null , "type" : "select" , "options" : null , "distinct" : null , "columns" : "*" , "from" : [ { "db" : null , "table" : "t" , "as" : null } ], "where" : null , "groupby" : null , "having" : null , "orderby" : null , "limit" : null }

Convert AST back to SQL

const opt = { database : 'MySQL' } const { Parser } = require ( 'node-sql-parser/build/mysql' ); const parser = new Parser() const ast = parser.astify( 'SELECT * FROM t' , opt); const sql = parse.sqlify(ast, opt); console .log(sql);

Get TableList, ColumnList, Ast by parse function

const opt = { database : 'MariaDB' } const { Parser } = require ( 'node-sql-parser/build/mariadb' ); const parser = new Parser() const { tableList, columnList, ast } = parser.parse( 'SELECT * FROM t' , opt);

Get the SQL visited tables

get the table list that the sql visited

the format is {type}::{dbName}::{tableName} // type could be select, update, delete or insert

const opt = { database : 'MySQL' } const { Parser } = require ( 'node-sql-parser/build/mysql' ); const parser = new Parser(); const tableList = parser.tableList( 'SELECT * FROM t' , opt); console .log(tableList);

Get the SQL visited columns

get the column list that the sql visited

the format is {type}::{tableName}::{columnName} // type could be select, update, delete or insert

// type could be select, update, delete or insert for select * , delete and insert into tableName values() without specified columns, the .* column authority regex is required

const opt = { database : 'MySQL' } const { Parser } = require ( 'node-sql-parser/build/mysql' ); const parser = new Parser(); const columnList = parser.columnList( 'SELECT t.id FROM t' , opt); console .log(columnList);

Check the SQL with Authority List

check table authority

whiteListCheck function check on table mode and MySQL database by default

const { Parser } = require ( 'node-sql-parser' ); const parser = new Parser(); const sql = 'UPDATE a SET id = 1 WHERE name IN (SELECT name FROM b)' const whiteTableList = [ '(select|update)::(.*)::(a|b)' ] const opt = { database : 'MySQL' , type : 'table' , } parser.whiteListCheck(sql, whiteTableList, opt)

check column authority

const { Parser } = require ( 'node-sql-parser' ); const parser = new Parser(); const sql = 'UPDATE a SET id = 1 WHERE name IN (SELECT name FROM b)' const whiteColumnList = [ 'select::null::name' , 'update::a::id' ] const opt = { database : 'MySQL' , type : 'column' , } parser.whiteListCheck(sql, whiteColumnList, opt)

😘 Acknowledgement

This project is based on the SQL parser extracted from flora-sql-parser module.

License

GPLv2

