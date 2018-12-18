Cisco Spark API for Node JS

This is a Cisco Spark API Library for Node JS. This project aims to simplify interaction with the Spark API while transparently handling more complex operations such as pagination, webhook creation, and webhook authentication. If you have a question, feature request, or have found a bug, please open an issue.

Quick Start

const Spark = require ( 'node-sparky' ); const spark = new Spark({ token : '<token>' }); spark.roomsGet( 10 ) .then( rooms => rooms.forEach( room => console .log(room.title))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Features

Rate limiting headers inspected to adjust request rates based on Cisco Spark API. These are automatically re-queued and sent after the retry-after timer expires.

timer expires. File processor for retrieving attachments from room.

Returns promises that comply with A+ standards..

Handles pagination transparently. (Receive unlimited records)

Support for authenticated HMAC-SHA1 webhooks

Using node-sparky as a Node JS Package

This module can be installed via NPM:

npm install node-sparky --save

Using node-sparky webhook event parser in an Express App

const Spark = require ( 'node-sparky' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); const when = require ( 'when' ); const spark = new Spark({ token : '<my token>' , webhookSecret : 'somesecr3t' , }); const port = parseInt (process.env.PORT || '3000' , 10 ); spark.on( 'messages-created' , msg => console .log( ` ${msg.personEmail} said: ${msg.text} ` )); const app = express(); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.post( '/webhook' , spark.webhookListen()); app.listen(port, function ( ) { spark.webhooksGet() .then( webhooks => when.map(webhooks, webhook => spark.webhookRemove(webhook.id))) .then( () => spark.webhookAdd({ name : 'my webhook' , targetUrl : 'https://example.com/webhook' , resource : 'all' , event : 'all' , }); console .log( `Listening on port ${port} ` ); });

Using node-sparky in the Browser

You can use node-sparky on the client side browser as well. Simply include <script src="browser/node-sparky.js"></script> in your page and you can use node-sparky just as you can with with node-js.

< head > < title > test </ title > < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "browser/node-sparky.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < h1 > Test </ h1 > < div id = "messageId" > </ div > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { var spark = new Sparky({ token : '<my token>' }); var message = { roomId : '<room id>' , text : 'Hello world!' }; spark.messageSend(message) .then( function ( res ) { $( '#messageId' ).html(res.id); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Note: The above is a simple example. It is not recommended to include the token in anything client accessible. This would ideally be part of a broader application that makes use of oauth2 to cross authenticate the user to Spark to grab their token through a Spark integration should you use node-sparky in the browser side JS.

Contributing

Build

The README.md and browser/node-sparky.* files are auto-generated from the files in /lib and /docs. To regenerate these run:

npm run build

Test

Tests require a user token and will not fully run using a bot token. It is assumed that the user token has Org Admin permissions. If not, certain tests WILL fail. The tests can be run via:

git clone https://github.com/flint-bot/sparky cd sparky npm install SPARKY_API_TOKEN=someUserTokenHere npm test

Reference

Classes

Objects

File : object File Object Event : object Event Object License : object License Object Membership : object Membership Object Message : object Message Object Organization : object Organization Object Person : object Person Object Role : object Role Object Room : object Room Object Team : object Team Object TeamMembership : object Team Membership Object Webhook : object Webhook Object Validator : object Spark Object Validation

Events

"memberships" Webhook membership event "messages" Webhook messages event "rooms" Webhook rooms event "memberships-created" Webhook Memberships Created event "memberships-updated" Webhook Memberships Updated event "memberships-deleted" Webhook Memberships Deleted event "messages-created" Webhook Messages Created event "messages-deleted" Webhook Messages Deleted event "rooms-created" Webhook Rooms Created event "rooms-updated" Webhook Rooms Updated event "request" Webhook request event

Spark

Kind: global class

Properties

Name Type Description options Object.<Options> Sparky options object

new Spark(options)

Creates a Spark API instance that is then attached to a Spark Account.

Param Type Description options Object.<Options> Sparky options object

Example

const Spark = require ( 'node-sparky' ); const spark = new Spark({ token : '<my token>' , webhookSecret : 'somesecr3t' , }); spark.roomsGet( 10 ) .then( rooms => rooms.forEach( room => console .log(room.title))) .catch( err => console .log(err);

Set/Reset API token used in a Sparky instance. Use this function when needing to change an expired Token. Returns a fullfiled promise if token is valid, else returns a rejected promise.

Kind: instance method of Spark

Returns: Promise.String - Token promise

Param Type Description token String Spark API token

Example

spark.setToken( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u' ) .then( token => console .log(token)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns a File Object specified by Content ID or Content URL.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<File> - File object

Param Type Description contentId String Spark Content ID or URL

Example

spark.contentGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( file => console .log( 'File name: %s' , file.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Create File Object from local file path.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<File> - File

Param Type Default Description filePath String Path to file [timeout] Integer 15000 Timeout in ms to read file (optional)

Example

spark.contentCreate( '/some/local/file.png' ) .then( file => console .log(file.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

List events in your organization. Several query parameters are available to filter the response. Long result sets will be split into pages. Requires admin permissions in organization.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Event> - Events Collection

Param Type Description [eventSearch] Object Spark Event Search Object [max] Integer Number of records to return (optional)

Example

spark.eventsGet({ resource : 'messages' }, 10 ) .then( events => events.forEach( event => console .log(event.data.text))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Return details of Spark Event by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Event> - Spark Event object

Param Type Description eventId String Spark Event ID

Example

spark.eventGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( event => console .log(event.data.text)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns all Spark Licenses for a given Organization ID. If no organization ID argument is passed, licenses are returned for the Organization that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all. Alternativly, you can pass a licenses object instead of the orgId string.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<License> - Licenses Collection

Param Type Description [orgId] String The organization ID to query (optional) [max] Integer Number of records to return (optional)

Example

spark.licensesGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , 10 ) .then( licenses => licenses.forEach( license => console .log(license.name))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Example

const licenseSearchObj = { orgId : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , }; spark.licensesGet(licenseSearchObj, 10 ) .then( licenses => licenses.forEach( license => console .log(license.name))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns a Spark License specified by License ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<License> - License

Param Type Description licenseId String Spark License ID

Example

spark.licenseGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( license => console .log(license.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns all Spark Memberships that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Membership> - Array of Spark Membership objects

Param Type Description [membershipSearch] Object Spark Membership Search Object (optional) [max] Integer Number of records to return

Example

spark.membershipsGet({ roomId : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' }, 10 ) .then( memberships => memberships.forEach( membership => console .log(membership.id))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns Spark Membership by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Membership> - Spark Membership object

Param Type Description membershipId String Spark Membership ID

Example

spark.membershipGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( membership => console .log(membership.id)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Add new Spark Membership given Room ID, email address, and moderator status. Alternativly, you can pass a membership object as the only argument.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Membership> - Spark Membership object

Param Type Description roomId String Spark Room ID personEmail String Email address of person to add [isModerator] Boolean True if moderator

Example

spark.membershipAdd( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , 'aperson@company.com' ) .then( membership => console .log(membership.id)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Example

const membershipObj = { personEmail : 'test@test.com' , roomId : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , isModerator : true , }; spark.membershipAdd(membershipObj) .then( membership => console .log(membership.id)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Update a Membership.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Membership> - Spark Membership object

Param Type Description membership Object.<Membership> Spark Membership object

Example

spark.membershipGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( ( membership ) => { membership.isModerator = true ; return spark.membershipUpdate(membership); ) .then( membership => console .log(membership.isModerator)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Spark.membershipRemove(membershipId) ⇒ Promise

Remove Spark Membership by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise - Fulfilled promise

Param Type Description membershipId String Spark Membership ID

Example

spark.membershipRemove( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Membership removed.' )) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns Spark Message Objects. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Message> - Array of Spark Message objects

Param Type Description messageSearch Object Spark Message Search Object [max] Integer Number of records to return (optional)

Example

spark.messagesGet({ roomId : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' }, 100 ) .then( messages => messages.forEach( message => console .log(message.text))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Return details of Spark Message by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Message> - Spark Message object

Param Type Description messageId String Spark Message ID

Example

spark.messageGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( message => console .log(message.text)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Send Spark Message.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Message> - Spark Message object

Param Type Description message Object.<MessageAdd> Spark Message Add Object [file] Object.<File> File Object to add to message (optional)

Example

const newMessage = { roomId : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , text : 'Hello World' }; spark.contentCreate( '/some/file/with.ext' ) .then( file => spark.messageSend(newMessage, file)) .then( message => console .log(message.id)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Spark.messageRemove(messageId) ⇒ Promise

Remove Spark Message by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise - Fulfilled promise

Param Type Description messageId String Spark Message ID

Example

spark.messageRemove( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Message removed.' )) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Return all Spark Organizations that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Organization> - Array of Spark Organization objects

Param Type Description [max] Integer Number of records to return (optional)

Example

spark.organizationsGet( 10 ) .then( organizations => organizations.forEach( organization => console .log(organization.id))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Return Spark Organization specified by License ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Organization> - Spark Organization object

Param Type Description orgId String Spark Organization ID

Example

spark.organizationGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( organization => console .log(organization.id)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns Spark Person Objects. If no arguments are passed and if the authenticated account is part of an Organization and if authenticated account is assigned the Role of Organization Admin, returns all Spark Person objects from the Organizations that the user is in. Otherwise, the PersonSearch object should contain the key "id", "displayName", or "email" to query. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all matched Person Objects.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Person> - Array of Spark Person objects

Param Type Description [personSearch] Object Spark Person Search Object (optional) [max] Integer Number of records to return (optional)

Example

spark.peopleGet({ displayName : 'John' }, 10 ) .then( people => people.forEach( person => console .log(person.displayName))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns a Spark Person Object specified by Person ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Person> - Spark Person object

Param Type Description personId String Spark Person ID

Example

spark.personGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( person => console .log(person.displayName)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Return the Spark Person Object of the authenticated account.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Person> - Spark Person object

Example

spark.personMe() .then( person => console .log(person.displayName)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Add new Person.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Person> - Spark Person object

Param Type Description person Object.<Person> Spark Person object

Example

let newPerson = { emails : [ 'aperson@company.com' ], displayName : 'Any Person' , firstName : 'Any' , lastName : 'Person' , avatar : 'http://lorempixel.com/400/400/' , orgId : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , roles : [ 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ], licenses : [ 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ] }; spark.personAdd(newPerson) .then( person => console .log(person.displayName)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Update a Person.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Person> - Spark Person object

Param Type Description person Object.<Person> Spark Person object

Example

spark.personGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( ( person ) => { person.displayName = 'Another Person' ; return spark.personUpdate(person); }) .then( person => console .log(person.displayName)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Spark.personRemove(personId) ⇒ Promise

Remove Spark Person by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise - Fulfilled promise

Param Type Description personId String Spark Person ID

Example

spark.personRemove( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Person removed.' )) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns all Spark Roles that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Role> - Array of Spark Role object

Param Type Description [max] Integer Number of records to return (optional)

Example

spark.rolesGet( 10 ) .then( roles => roles.forEach( role => console .log(role.name))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns details for a Spark Role pecified by Role ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Role> - Spark Role object

Param Type Description roleId String Spark Role ID

Example

spark.roleGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( role => console .log(role.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns Spark Room Objects. If roomSearch argument is not passed, returns all Spark Rooms that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Room> - Array of Spark Room objects

Param Type Description [roomSearch] Object.<RoomSearch> Spark Person Search Object (optional) [max] Integer Number of records to return (optional)

Example

spark.roomsGet({ type : 'group' }, 10 ) .then( rooms => rooms.forEach( room => console .log(room.title))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns a Spark Room Object specified by Room ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Room> - Spark Room object

Param Type Description roomId String Spark Room ID

Example

spark.roomGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( room => console .log(room.title)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Add new Spark Room.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Room> - Spark Room object

Param Type Description title String Title for a new Room [teamId] String Team ID (optional)

Example

spark.roomAdd( 'myroom' ) .then( room => console .log(room.title)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Update a Spark Room.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Room> - Spark Room object

Param Type Description room Object.<Room> Spark Room object

Example

spark.roomGet(Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy) .then( ( room ) => { room.title = 'Another Title' ; return spark.roomUpdate(room); ) .then( room => console .log(room.title)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Spark.roomRemove(roomId) ⇒ Promise

Remove Spark Room by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise - Fulfilled promise

Param Type Description roomId String Spark Room ID

Example

spark.roomRemove( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Room removed.' )) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Return all Spark Teams that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Team> - Teams Collection

Param Type Description [max] Integer Number of records to return (optional)

Example

spark.teamsGet( 10 ) .then( teams => teams.forEach( team => console .log(team.name))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns a Spark Team Object specified by Team ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Team> - Team

Param Type Description teamId String Spark Team ID

Example

spark.teamGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( team => console .log(team.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Add new Spark Team.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Team> - Team

Param Type Description name String Name for new Team

Example

spark.teamAdd( 'myteam' ) .then( team => console .log(team.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Update a Team.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Team> - Team

Param Type Description team Object.<Team> Spark Team Object

Example

spark.teamGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( ( team ) => { team.name = 'Another Team' ; return spark.teamUpdate(team); }) .then( team => console .log(team.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Spark.teamRemove(teamId) ⇒ Promise

Remove Spark Team by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise - Fulfilled promise

Param Type Description teamId String Spark Team ID

Example

spark.teamRemove( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Team removed.' )) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Return all Spark Team Memberships for a specific Team that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<TeamMembership> - Array of Spark TeamMembership objects

Param Type Description teamId String Spark Team Memebership ID [max] Integer Number of records to return

Example

spark.teamMembershipsGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , 100 ) .then( tms => tms.forEach( tm => console .log(tm.personEmail))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Return Spark Team Membership specified by Membership ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<TeamMembership> - Spark TeamMembership object

Param Type Description membershipId String Spark Membership ID

Example

spark.membershipGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( tm => console .log(tm.personEmail)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Add new Spark Team Membership.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<TeamMembership> - Spark TeamMembership object

Param Type Description teamId String Spark Team Memebership ID personEmail String Email address of person to add isModerator Boolean Boolean value to add as moderator

Example

spark.teamMembershipAdd( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , 'aperson@company.com' ) .then( tm => console .log(tm.personEmail)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Example

const teamMembershipObj = { personEmail : 'test@test.com' , teamId : 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' , isModerator : true , }; spark.teamMembershipAdd(teamMembershipObj) .then( tm => console .log(tm.personEmail)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Update a Team Membership.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<TeamMembership> - Spark TeamMembership object

Param Type Description teamMembership object.<TeamMembership> Spark TeamMembership object

Example

spark.teamMembershipGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( ( tm ) => { tm.isModerator = true ; return spark.teamMembershipUpdate(tm); ) .then( tm => console .log(tm.isModerator)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Spark.teamMembershipRemove(membershipId) ⇒ Promise

Remove Spark Team Membership by ID..

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise - Fulfilled promise

Param Type Description membershipId String Spark Team Membership ID

Example

spark.teamMembershipRemove( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Team Membership removed.' )) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns all webhooks for authenticated account with optional search criteria to filter results. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.Array.<Webhook> - Array of Spark Webhook objects

Param Type Description [webhookSearch] Object Webhook Search object [max] Integer Number of records to return

Example

spark.webhooksGet( 10 ) .then( webhooks => webhooks.forEach( webhook => console .log(webhook.name))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Example

spark.webhooksGet({ name : 'My Awesome Webhook' }, 10 ) .then( webhooks => webhooks.forEach( webhook => console .log(webhook.name))) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Returns details of Spark Webhook Object specified by Webhook ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Webhook> - Spark Webhook object

Param Type Description webhookId String Spark Webhook ID

Example

spark.webhookGet( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( webhook => console .log(webhook.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Add new Webhook.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Webhook> - Spark Webhook object

Param Type Description webhookObj Object.<Webhook> Spark Webhook object

Example

const newWebhook = { name : 'my webhook' , targetUrl : 'https://example.com/webhook' , resource : 'memberships' , event : 'created' , filter : 'roomId=Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' }; spark.webhookAdd(newWebhook) .then( webhook => console .log(webhook.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Update a Webhook.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.<Webhook> - Spark Webhook Object

Param Type Description webhookObj Object.<Webhook> Spark Webhook Object

Example

spark.webhookGet(Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy) .then( ( webhook ) => { webhook.name = 'Another Webhook' ; return spark.webhookUpdate(webhook); }) .then( webhook => console .log(webhook.name)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Spark.webhookRemove(webhookId) ⇒ Promise

Remove Spark Webhook by ID.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise - Fulfilled promise

Param Type Description webhookId String Spark Webhook ID.

Example

spark.webhookRemove( 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Webhook removed.' )) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Spark.webhookAuth(secret, signature, payload) ⇒ Promise.String | Object

Authenticate X-Spark-Signature HMAC-SHA1 Hash.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: Promise.String | Object - payload

Param Type Description secret String Value of secret used when creating webhook signature String Value of "X-Spark-Signature" from header payload String | Object This can either be the json object or a string representation of the webhook's body json payload

Example

const sig = req.headers[ 'x-spark-signature' ]; const secret = 'mySecret' ; spark.webhookAuth(secret, sig, req.body) .then( () => console .log( 'Webhook is valid' ); .catch( err => console .error(err));

Process request from connect, express, or resitify routes. Returns function that accepts req, res, and next arguments.

Kind: static method of Spark

Returns: webhookHandler - function

Example

const Spark = require ( 'node-sparky' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); const when = require ( 'when' ); const spark = new Spark({ token : '<my token>' , webhookSecret : 'somesecr3t' , }); const port = parseInt (process.env.PORT || '3000' , 10 ); spark.on( 'messages-created' , msg => console .log( ` ${msg.personEmail} said: ${msg.text} ` )); const app = express(); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.post( '/webhook' , spark.webhookListen()); app.listen(port, function ( ) { spark.webhooksGet() .then( webhooks => when.map(webhooks, webhook => spark.webhookRemove(webhook.id))) .then( () => spark.webhookAdd({ name : 'my webhook' , targetUrl : 'https://example.com/webhook' , resource : 'all' , event : 'all' , }); console .log( `Listening on port ${port} ` ); });

webhookListen~webhookHandler(req, [res], [next]) ⇒ Null

Function returned by spark.webhookListen()

Kind: inner method of webhookListen

Returns: Null - null value

Param Type Description req Object request object [res] Object response object [next] function next function

File : object

File Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description name String File name ext String File extension type String Header [content-type] for file binary Buffer File contents as binary base64 String File contents as base64 encoded string

Event : object

Event Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Event ID resource String Event resource type String Event type actorId String Person ID that triggered event orgId String Organzation ID that event occurred in appId String Application ID created String Date Event created (ISO 8601) data Object Event data object

License : object

License Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String License ID name String License name totalUnits Integer Total units of license available consumedUnits Integer Number of license units consumed

Membership : object

Membership Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Membership ID roomId String Room ID personId String Person ID personEmail String Person Email isModerator Boolean Membership is a moderator isMonitor Boolean Membership is a monitor created String Date Membership created (ISO 8601)

Message : object

Message Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Message ID roomId String Room ID roomType String Room Type toPersonId String Person ID toPersonEmail String Person Email text String Message text markdown String Message markdown files Array.<String> Array of File URLs personId String Person ID personEmail String Person Email created String Date Message created (ISO 8601) mentionedPeople Array.String Person IDs of those mentioned in Message

Organization : object

Organization Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Organization ID displayName String Organization name created String Date Organization created (ISO 8601)

Person : object

Person Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Person ID emails Array.String Array of email addresses displayName String Display name firstName String First name lastName String Last name avatar String Avatar URL orgId String Organization ID roles Array.String Array of assigned Role IDs licenses Array.String Array of assigned License IDs created String Date created (ISO 8601)

Role : object

Role Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Role ID name String Role name

Room : object

Room Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Room ID title String Room Title type String Room Type isLocked Boolean Room Moderated/Locked teamId String Team ID lastActivity String Last Activity in Room (ISO 8601) creatorId String person ID of Room creator (ISO 8601) created String Room Created (ISO 8601)

Team : object

Team Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Message ID name String Team name created String Date Team created (ISO 8601)

TeamMembership : object

Team Membership Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Membership ID teamId String Team ID personId String Person ID personEmail String Person Email isModerator Boolean Membership is a moderator created String Date Membership created (ISO 8601)

Webhook : object

Webhook Object

Kind: global namespace

Properties

Name Type Description id String Webhook ID name String Webhook name targetUrl String Webhook target URL resource String Webhook resource event String Webhook event filter String Webhook filter created String Date Webhook created (ISO 8601)

Validator : object

Spark Object Validation

Kind: global namespace

Validate filePath resolves to existing file. Returns fulfilled Promise with filePath if valid, else returns rejected Promise if not valid.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Promise.String - Absolute path to file

Param Type Description filePath String Absolute path to file

Validate filePath resolves to existing dir. Returns fulfilled Promise with dirPath if valid, else returns rejected Promise if not valid.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Promise.String - Absolute path to a directory

Param Type Description dirPath String Absolute path to a directory

Validate Spark Token is valid by sending request to API to determine if authorized. Returns fulfilled Promise with token if valid, else returns rejected Promise if not valid.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Promise.String - Cisco Spark Token

Param Type Description token String Cisco Spark Token

Validator.isEmail(email) ⇒ Boolean

Validate String is Email.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description email String Email address string

Validator.isEmails(emails) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Emails in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description emails Array Array of Email address string

Validator.isUrl(url) ⇒ Boolean

Validate String is URL.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description url String URL String

Validator.isFilePath(path) ⇒ Boolean

Validate String is File path and not a URL/URI.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description path String String to test

Validator.isOptions(options) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Options object

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description options Object.<Options> Validate that object passed includes all valid options for sparky constructor

Validator.isFile(file) ⇒ Boolean

Validate File object

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description file Object.<File> Validate that object passed includes all valid options required in a file object

Validator.isEvent(event) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Event Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description event Event Event object

Validator.isEvents(events) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Event Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description events Array Array of Event objects

Validator.isEventSearch(searchObj) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Event Search Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description searchObj EventSearch EventSearch object

Validator.isLicense(license) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark License Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description license License License object

Validator.isLicenses(licenses) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark License Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description licenses Array Array of License objects

Validator.isLicenseSearch(searchObj) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark License Search Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description searchObj LicenseSearch LicenseSearch object

Validator.isMembership(membership) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Membership Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description membership Membership Membership object

Validator.isMemberships(memberships) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Membership Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description memberships Array Array of Membership objects

Validator.isMembershipSearch(searchObj) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Membership Search Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description searchObj MembershipSearch MembershipSearch object

Validator.isMessage(message) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Message Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description message Message Message object

Validator.isMessages(messages) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Message Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description messages Array Array of Message objects

Validator.isMessageSearch(searchObj) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Message Search Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description searchObj MessageSearch MessageSearch object

Validator.isOrganization(organization) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Organization Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description organization Organization Organization object

Validator.isOrganizations(organizations) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Organizations Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description organizations Array Array of Organization objects

Validator.isPerson(person) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Person Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description person Person Person object

Validator.isPeople(people) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Person Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description people Array Array of Person objects

Validator.isPersonSearch(searchObj) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Person Search Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description searchObj PersonSearch Person Search object

Validator.isRole(role) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Role Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description role Role Role object

Validator.isRoles(roles) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Role Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description roles Array Array of Role objects

Validator.isRoom(room) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Room Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description room Room Room Object

Validator.isRooms(rooms) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Room Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description rooms Array Array of Room objects

Validator.isRoomSearch(searchObj) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Room Search Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description searchObj RoomSearch RoomSearch object

Validator.isTeam(team) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Team Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description team Team Team object

Validator.isTeams(teams) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Team Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description teams Array Array of Team objects

Validator.isTeamMembership(teamMembership) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Team Membership Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description teamMembership TeamMembership TeamMembership object

Validator.isTeamMemberships(teamMemberships) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Team Membership Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description teamMemberships Array Array of TeamMembership objects

Validator.isTeamMembershipSearch(searchObj) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Team Memebership Search Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description searchObj TeamMembershipSearch TeamMembership object

Validator.isWebhook(webhook) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Webhook Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description webhook Webhook Webhook object

Validator.isWebhooks(webhooks) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Webhook Objects in Array.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description webhooks Array Array of Webhook objects

Validator.isWebhookSearch(searchObj) ⇒ Boolean

Validate Spark Webhook Search Object.

Kind: static method of Validator

Returns: Boolean - result

Param Type Description searchObj WebhookSearch TeamMembership object

Webhook membership event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description event String Triggered event (created, updated, deleted) membership Object.<Membership> Membership Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook messages event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description event String Triggered event (created, deleted) message Object.<Message> Message Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook rooms event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description event String Triggered event (created, updated) room Object.<Room> Room Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook Memberships Created event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description membership Object.<Membership> Membership Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook Memberships Updated event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description membership Object.<Membership> Membership Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook Memberships Deleted event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description membership Object.<Membership> Membership Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook Messages Created event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description message Object.<Message> Message Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook Messages Deleted event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description message Object.<Message> Message Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook Rooms Created event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description message Object.<Room> Room Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook Rooms Updated event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description message Object.<Room> Room Object found in Webhook reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

Webhook request event

Kind: event emitted

Properties

Name Type Description reqBody Object.<RequestBody> Full Webhook Body Object

