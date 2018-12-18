This is a Cisco Spark API Library for Node JS. This project aims to simplify interaction with the Spark API while transparently handling more complex operations such as pagination, webhook creation, and webhook authentication. If you have a question, feature request, or have found a bug, please open an issue.
const Spark = require('node-sparky');
const spark = new Spark({ token: '<token>' });
spark.roomsGet(10)
.then(rooms => rooms.forEach(room => console.log(room.title)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
retry-after timer expires.
This module can be installed via NPM:
npm install node-sparky --save
const Spark = require('node-sparky');
const express = require('express');
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
const when = require('when');
const spark = new Spark({
token: '<my token>',
webhookSecret: 'somesecr3t',
});
const port = parseInt(process.env.PORT || '3000', 10);
// add events
spark.on('messages-created', msg => console.log(`${msg.personEmail} said: ${msg.text}`));
const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json());
// add route for path that is listening for web hooks
app.post('/webhook', spark.webhookListen());
// start express server
app.listen(port, function() {
// get exisiting webhooks
spark.webhooksGet()
// remove all existing webhooks
.then(webhooks => when.map(webhooks, webhook => spark.webhookRemove(webhook.id)))
// create spark webhook directed back to the externally accessible
// express route defined above.
.then(() => spark.webhookAdd({
name: 'my webhook',
targetUrl: 'https://example.com/webhook',
resource: 'all',
event: 'all',
});
console.log(`Listening on port ${port}`);
});
You can use node-sparky on the client side browser as well. Simply include
<script src="browser/node-sparky.js"></script> in your page and you can use
node-sparky just as you can with with node-js.
<head>
<title>test</title>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="browser/node-sparky.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Test</h1>
<div id="messageId"></div>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
var spark = new Sparky({
token: '<my token>'
});
var message = {
roomId: '<room id>',
text: 'Hello world!'
};
spark.messageSend(message)
.then(function(res) {
$('#messageId').html(res.id);
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Note: The above is a simple example. It is not recommended to include the token in anything client accessible. This would ideally be part of a broader application that makes use of oauth2 to cross authenticate the user to Spark to grab their token through a Spark integration should you use node-sparky in the browser side JS.
The
README.md and
browser/node-sparky.* files are auto-generated from the
files in /lib and /docs. To regenerate these run:
npm run build
Tests require a user token and will not fully run using a bot token. It is assumed that the user token has Org Admin permissions. If not, certain tests WILL fail. The tests can be run via:
git clone https://github.com/flint-bot/sparky
cd sparky
npm install
SPARKY_API_TOKEN=someUserTokenHere npm test
object
File Object
object
Event Object
object
License Object
object
Membership Object
object
Message Object
object
Organization Object
object
Person Object
object
Role Object
object
Room Object
object
Team Object
object
Team Membership Object
object
Webhook Object
object
Spark Object Validation
Webhook membership event
Webhook messages event
Webhook rooms event
Webhook Memberships Created event
Webhook Memberships Updated event
Webhook Memberships Deleted event
Webhook Messages Created event
Webhook Messages Deleted event
Webhook Rooms Created event
Webhook Rooms Updated event
Webhook request event
Kind: global class
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|options
Object.<Options>
|Sparky options object
Promise.String
Promise.<File>
Promise.<File>
Promise.Array.<Event>
Promise.<Event>
Promise.Array.<License>
Promise.<License>
Promise.Array.<Membership>
Promise.<Membership>
Promise.<Membership>
Promise.<Membership>
Promise
Promise.Array.<Message>
Promise.<Message>
Promise.<Message>
Promise
Promise.Array.<Organization>
Promise.<Organization>
Promise.Array.<Person>
Promise.<Person>
Promise.<Person>
Promise.<Person>
Promise.<Person>
Promise
Promise.Array.<Role>
Promise.<Role>
Promise.Array.<Room>
Promise.<Room>
Promise.<Room>
Promise.<Room>
Promise
Promise.Array.<Team>
Promise.<Team>
Promise.<Team>
Promise.<Team>
Promise
Promise.Array.<TeamMembership>
Promise.<TeamMembership>
Promise.<TeamMembership>
Promise.<TeamMembership>
Promise
Promise.Array.<Webhook>
Promise.<Webhook>
Promise.<Webhook>
Promise.<Webhook>
Promise
Promise.String |
Object
webhookHandler
Creates a Spark API instance that is then attached to a Spark Account.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object.<Options>
|Sparky options object
Example
const Spark = require('node-sparky');
const spark = new Spark({
token: '<my token>',
webhookSecret: 'somesecr3t',
});
spark.roomsGet(10)
.then(rooms => rooms.forEach(room => console.log(room.title)))
.catch(err => console.log(err);
Promise.String
Set/Reset API token used in a Sparky instance. Use this function when needing to change an expired Token. Returns a fullfiled promise if token is valid, else returns a rejected promise.
Kind: instance method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.String - Token promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|token
String
|Spark API token
Example
spark.setToken('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVyZS4uLiBNb3ZlIGFsb25nLi4u')
.then(token => console.log(token))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<File>
Returns a File Object specified by Content ID or Content URL.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<File> - File object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|contentId
String
|Spark Content ID or URL
Example
spark.contentGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(file => console.log('File name: %s', file.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<File>
Create File Object from local file path.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<File> - File
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|filePath
String
|Path to file
|[timeout]
Integer
15000
|Timeout in ms to read file (optional)
Example
spark.contentCreate('/some/local/file.png')
.then(file => console.log(file.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Event>
List events in your organization. Several query parameters are available to filter the response. Long result sets will be split into pages. Requires admin permissions in organization.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Event> - Events Collection
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[eventSearch]
Object
|Spark Event Search Object
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return (optional)
Example
spark.eventsGet({ resource: 'messages' }, 10)
.then(events => events.forEach(event => console.log(event.data.text)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Event>
Return details of Spark Event by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Event> - Spark Event object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|eventId
String
|Spark Event ID
Example
spark.eventGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(event => console.log(event.data.text))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<License>
Returns all Spark Licenses for a given Organization ID. If no organization ID argument is passed, licenses are returned for the Organization that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all. Alternativly, you can pass a licenses object instead of the orgId string.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<License> - Licenses Collection
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[orgId]
String
|The organization ID to query (optional)
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return (optional)
Example
spark.licensesGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy', 10)
.then(licenses => licenses.forEach(license => console.log(license.name)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Example
const licenseSearchObj = {
orgId: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy',
};
spark.licensesGet(licenseSearchObj, 10)
.then(licenses => licenses.forEach(license => console.log(license.name)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<License>
Returns a Spark License specified by License ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<License> - License
|Param
|Type
|Description
|licenseId
String
|Spark License ID
Example
spark.licenseGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(license => console.log(license.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Membership>
Returns all Spark Memberships that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Membership> - Array of Spark Membership objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[membershipSearch]
Object
|Spark Membership Search Object (optional)
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return
Example
spark.membershipsGet({ roomId: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy' }, 10)
.then(memberships => memberships.forEach(membership => console.log(membership.id)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Membership>
Returns Spark Membership by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Membership> - Spark Membership object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|membershipId
String
|Spark Membership ID
Example
spark.membershipGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(membership => console.log(membership.id))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Membership>
Add new Spark Membership given Room ID, email address, and moderator status. Alternativly, you can pass a membership object as the only argument.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Membership> - Spark Membership object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|roomId
String
|Spark Room ID
|personEmail
String
|Email address of person to add
|[isModerator]
Boolean
|True if moderator
Example
spark.membershipAdd('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy', 'aperson@company.com')
.then(membership => console.log(membership.id))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Example
const membershipObj = {
personEmail: 'test@test.com',
roomId: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy',
isModerator: true,
};
spark.membershipAdd(membershipObj)
.then(membership => console.log(membership.id))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Membership>
Update a Membership.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Membership> - Spark Membership object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|membership
Object.<Membership>
|Spark Membership object
Example
spark.membershipGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then((membership) => {
membership.isModerator = true;
return spark.membershipUpdate(membership);
)
.then(membership => console.log(membership.isModerator))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise
Remove Spark Membership by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise - Fulfilled promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|membershipId
String
|Spark Membership ID
Example
spark.membershipRemove('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(() => console.log('Membership removed.'))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Message>
Returns Spark Message Objects. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Message> - Array of Spark Message objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageSearch
Object
|Spark Message Search Object
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return (optional)
Example
spark.messagesGet({roomId: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy'}, 100)
.then(messages => messages.forEach(message => console.log(message.text)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Message>
Return details of Spark Message by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Message> - Spark Message object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
String
|Spark Message ID
Example
spark.messageGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(message => console.log(message.text))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Message>
Send Spark Message.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Message> - Spark Message object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
Object.<MessageAdd>
|Spark Message Add Object
|[file]
Object.<File>
|File Object to add to message (optional)
Example
const newMessage = {
roomId: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy',
text: 'Hello World'
};
spark.contentCreate('/some/file/with.ext')
.then(file => spark.messageSend(newMessage, file))
.then(message => console.log(message.id))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise
Remove Spark Message by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise - Fulfilled promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
String
|Spark Message ID
Example
spark.messageRemove('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(() => console.log('Message removed.'))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Organization>
Return all Spark Organizations that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Organization> - Array of Spark Organization objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return (optional)
Example
spark.organizationsGet(10)
.then(organizations => organizations.forEach(organization => console.log(organization.id)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Organization>
Return Spark Organization specified by License ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Organization> - Spark Organization object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|orgId
String
|Spark Organization ID
Example
spark.organizationGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(organization => console.log(organization.id))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Person>
Returns Spark Person Objects. If no arguments are passed and if the authenticated account is part of an Organization and if authenticated account is assigned the Role of Organization Admin, returns all Spark Person objects from the Organizations that the user is in. Otherwise, the PersonSearch object should contain the key "id", "displayName", or "email" to query. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all matched Person Objects.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Person> - Array of Spark Person objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[personSearch]
Object
|Spark Person Search Object (optional)
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return (optional)
Example
spark.peopleGet({ displayName: 'John' }, 10)
.then(people => people.forEach(person => console.log(person.displayName)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Person>
Returns a Spark Person Object specified by Person ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Person> - Spark Person object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personId
String
|Spark Person ID
Example
spark.personGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(person => console.log(person.displayName))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Person>
Return the Spark Person Object of the authenticated account.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Person> - Spark Person object
Example
spark.personMe()
.then(person => console.log(person.displayName))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Person>
Add new Person.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Person> - Spark Person object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|person
Object.<Person>
|Spark Person object
Example
let newPerson = {
emails: ['aperson@company.com'],
displayName: 'Any Person',
firstName: 'Any',
lastName: 'Person',
avatar: 'http://lorempixel.com/400/400/',
orgId: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy',
roles: ['Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy'],
licenses: ['Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy']
};
spark.personAdd(newPerson)
.then(person => console.log(person.displayName))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Person>
Update a Person.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Person> - Spark Person object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|person
Object.<Person>
|Spark Person object
Example
spark.personGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then((person) => {
person.displayName = 'Another Person';
return spark.personUpdate(person);
})
.then(person => console.log(person.displayName))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise
Remove Spark Person by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise - Fulfilled promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|personId
String
|Spark Person ID
Example
spark.personRemove('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(() => console.log('Person removed.'))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Role>
Returns all Spark Roles that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Role> - Array of Spark Role object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return (optional)
Example
spark.rolesGet(10)
.then(roles => roles.forEach(role => console.log(role.name)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Role>
Returns details for a Spark Role pecified by Role ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Role> - Spark Role object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|roleId
String
|Spark Role ID
Example
spark.roleGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(role => console.log(role.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Room>
Returns Spark Room Objects. If roomSearch argument is not passed, returns all Spark Rooms that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Room> - Array of Spark Room objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[roomSearch]
Object.<RoomSearch>
|Spark Person Search Object (optional)
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return (optional)
Example
spark.roomsGet({ type: 'group' }, 10)
.then(rooms => rooms.forEach(room => console.log(room.title)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Room>
Returns a Spark Room Object specified by Room ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Room> - Spark Room object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|roomId
String
|Spark Room ID
Example
spark.roomGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(room => console.log(room.title))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Room>
Add new Spark Room.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Room> - Spark Room object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|title
String
|Title for a new Room
|[teamId]
String
|Team ID (optional)
Example
spark.roomAdd('myroom')
.then(room => console.log(room.title))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Room>
Update a Spark Room.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Room> - Spark Room object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|room
Object.<Room>
|Spark Room object
Example
spark.roomGet(Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy)
.then((room) => {
room.title = 'Another Title';
return spark.roomUpdate(room);
)
.then(room => console.log(room.title))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise
Remove Spark Room by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise - Fulfilled promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|roomId
String
|Spark Room ID
Example
spark.roomRemove('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(() => console.log('Room removed.'))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Team>
Return all Spark Teams that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Team> - Teams Collection
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return (optional)
Example
spark.teamsGet(10)
.then(teams => teams.forEach(team => console.log(team.name)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Team>
Returns a Spark Team Object specified by Team ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Team> - Team
|Param
|Type
|Description
|teamId
String
|Spark Team ID
Example
spark.teamGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(team => console.log(team.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Team>
Add new Spark Team.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Team> - Team
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|Name for new Team
Example
spark.teamAdd('myteam')
.then(team => console.log(team.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Team>
Update a Team.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Team> - Team
|Param
|Type
|Description
|team
Object.<Team>
|Spark Team Object
Example
spark.teamGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then((team) => {
team.name = 'Another Team';
return spark.teamUpdate(team);
})
.then(team => console.log(team.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise
Remove Spark Team by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise - Fulfilled promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|teamId
String
|Spark Team ID
Example
spark.teamRemove('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(() => console.log('Team removed.'))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<TeamMembership>
Return all Spark Team Memberships for a specific Team that the authenticated account is in. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<TeamMembership> - Array of Spark TeamMembership objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|teamId
String
|Spark Team Memebership ID
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return
Example
spark.teamMembershipsGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy', 100)
.then(tms => tms.forEach(tm => console.log(tm.personEmail)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<TeamMembership>
Return Spark Team Membership specified by Membership ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<TeamMembership> - Spark TeamMembership object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|membershipId
String
|Spark Membership ID
Example
spark.membershipGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(tm => console.log(tm.personEmail))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<TeamMembership>
Add new Spark Team Membership.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<TeamMembership> - Spark TeamMembership object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|teamId
String
|Spark Team Memebership ID
|personEmail
String
|Email address of person to add
|isModerator
Boolean
|Boolean value to add as moderator
Example
spark.teamMembershipAdd('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy', 'aperson@company.com')
.then(tm => console.log(tm.personEmail))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Example
const teamMembershipObj = {
personEmail: 'test@test.com',
teamId: 'Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy',
isModerator: true,
};
spark.teamMembershipAdd(teamMembershipObj)
.then(tm => console.log(tm.personEmail))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<TeamMembership>
Update a Team Membership.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<TeamMembership> - Spark TeamMembership object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|teamMembership
object.<TeamMembership>
|Spark TeamMembership object
Example
spark.teamMembershipGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then((tm) => {
tm.isModerator = true;
return spark.teamMembershipUpdate(tm);
)
.then(tm => console.log(tm.isModerator))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise
Remove Spark Team Membership by ID..
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise - Fulfilled promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|membershipId
String
|Spark Team Membership ID
Example
spark.teamMembershipRemove('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(() => console.log('Team Membership removed.'))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.Array.<Webhook>
Returns all webhooks for authenticated account with optional search criteria to filter results. If 'max' is not specifed, returns all.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.Array.<Webhook> - Array of Spark Webhook objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[webhookSearch]
Object
|Webhook Search object
|[max]
Integer
|Number of records to return
Example
spark.webhooksGet(10)
.then(webhooks => webhooks.forEach(webhook => console.log(webhook.name)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Example
spark.webhooksGet({ name: 'My Awesome Webhook' }, 10)
.then(webhooks => webhooks.forEach(webhook => console.log(webhook.name)))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Webhook>
Returns details of Spark Webhook Object specified by Webhook ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Webhook> - Spark Webhook object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|webhookId
String
|Spark Webhook ID
Example
spark.webhookGet('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(webhook => console.log(webhook.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Webhook>
Add new Webhook.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Webhook> - Spark Webhook object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|webhookObj
Object.<Webhook>
|Spark Webhook object
Example
const newWebhook = {
name: 'my webhook',
targetUrl: 'https://example.com/webhook',
resource: 'memberships',
event: 'created',
filter: 'roomId=Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy'
};
spark.webhookAdd(newWebhook)
.then(webhook => console.log(webhook.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.<Webhook>
Update a Webhook.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.<Webhook> - Spark Webhook Object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|webhookObj
Object.<Webhook>
|Spark Webhook Object
Example
spark.webhookGet(Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy)
.then((webhook) => {
webhook.name = 'Another Webhook';
return spark.webhookUpdate(webhook);
})
.then(webhook => console.log(webhook.name))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise
Remove Spark Webhook by ID.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise - Fulfilled promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|webhookId
String
|Spark Webhook ID.
Example
spark.webhookRemove('Tm90aGluZyB0byBzZWUgaGVy')
.then(() => console.log('Webhook removed.'))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Promise.String |
Object
Authenticate X-Spark-Signature HMAC-SHA1 Hash.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
Promise.String |
Object - payload
|Param
|Type
|Description
|secret
String
|Value of secret used when creating webhook
|signature
String
|Value of "X-Spark-Signature" from header
|payload
String |
Object
|This can either be the json object or a string representation of the webhook's body json payload
Example
const sig = req.headers['x-spark-signature'];
const secret = 'mySecret';
spark.webhookAuth(secret, sig, req.body)
.then(() => console.log('Webhook is valid');
.catch(err => console.error(err));
webhookHandler
Process request from connect, express, or resitify routes. Returns function that accepts req, res, and next arguments.
Kind: static method of
Spark
Returns:
webhookHandler - function
Example
const Spark = require('node-sparky');
const express = require('express');
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
const when = require('when');
const spark = new Spark({
token: '<my token>',
webhookSecret: 'somesecr3t',
});
const port = parseInt(process.env.PORT || '3000', 10);
// add events
spark.on('messages-created', msg => console.log(`${msg.personEmail} said: ${msg.text}`));
const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json());
// add route for path that is listening for web hooks
app.post('/webhook', spark.webhookListen());
// start express server
app.listen(port, function() {
// get exisiting webhooks
spark.webhooksGet()
// remove all existing webhooks
.then(webhooks => when.map(webhooks, webhook => spark.webhookRemove(webhook.id)))
// create spark webhook directed back to the externally accessible
// express route defined above.
.then(() => spark.webhookAdd({
name: 'my webhook',
targetUrl: 'https://example.com/webhook',
resource: 'all',
event: 'all',
});
console.log(`Listening on port ${port}`);
});
Null
Function returned by spark.webhookListen()
Kind: inner method of
webhookListen
Returns:
Null - null value
|Param
|Type
|Description
|req
Object
|request object
|[res]
Object
|response object
|[next]
function
|next function
object
File Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|File name
|ext
String
|File extension
|type
String
|Header [content-type] for file
|binary
Buffer
|File contents as binary
|base64
String
|File contents as base64 encoded string
object
Event Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Event ID
|resource
String
|Event resource
|type
String
|Event type
|actorId
String
|Person ID that triggered event
|orgId
String
|Organzation ID that event occurred in
|appId
String
|Application ID
|created
String
|Date Event created (ISO 8601)
|data
Object
|Event data object
object
License Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|License ID
|name
String
|License name
|totalUnits
Integer
|Total units of license available
|consumedUnits
Integer
|Number of license units consumed
object
Membership Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Membership ID
|roomId
String
|Room ID
|personId
String
|Person ID
|personEmail
String
|Person Email
|isModerator
Boolean
|Membership is a moderator
|isMonitor
Boolean
|Membership is a monitor
|created
String
|Date Membership created (ISO 8601)
object
Message Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Message ID
|roomId
String
|Room ID
|roomType
String
|Room Type
|toPersonId
String
|Person ID
|toPersonEmail
String
|Person Email
|text
String
|Message text
|markdown
String
|Message markdown
|files
Array.<String>
|Array of File URLs
|personId
String
|Person ID
|personEmail
String
|Person Email
|created
String
|Date Message created (ISO 8601)
|mentionedPeople
Array.String
|Person IDs of those mentioned in Message
object
Organization Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Organization ID
|displayName
String
|Organization name
|created
String
|Date Organization created (ISO 8601)
object
Person Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Person ID
|emails
Array.String
|Array of email addresses
|displayName
String
|Display name
|firstName
String
|First name
|lastName
String
|Last name
|avatar
String
|Avatar URL
|orgId
String
|Organization ID
|roles
Array.String
|Array of assigned Role IDs
|licenses
Array.String
|Array of assigned License IDs
|created
String
|Date created (ISO 8601)
object
Role Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Role ID
|name
String
|Role name
object
Room Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Room ID
|title
String
|Room Title
|type
String
|Room Type
|isLocked
Boolean
|Room Moderated/Locked
|teamId
String
|Team ID
|lastActivity
String
|Last Activity in Room (ISO 8601)
|creatorId
String
|person ID of Room creator (ISO 8601)
|created
String
|Room Created (ISO 8601)
object
Team Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Message ID
|name
String
|Team name
|created
String
|Date Team created (ISO 8601)
object
Team Membership Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Membership ID
|teamId
String
|Team ID
|personId
String
|Person ID
|personEmail
String
|Person Email
|isModerator
Boolean
|Membership is a moderator
|created
String
|Date Membership created (ISO 8601)
object
Webhook Object
Kind: global namespace
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Webhook ID
|name
String
|Webhook name
|targetUrl
String
|Webhook target URL
|resource
String
|Webhook resource
|event
String
|Webhook event
|filter
String
|Webhook filter
|created
String
|Date Webhook created (ISO 8601)
object
Spark Object Validation
Kind: global namespace
object
Promise.String
Promise.String
Promise.String
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Promise.String
Validate filePath resolves to existing file. Returns fulfilled Promise with filePath if valid, else returns rejected Promise if not valid.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Promise.String - Absolute path to file
|Param
|Type
|Description
|filePath
String
|Absolute path to file
Promise.String
Validate filePath resolves to existing dir. Returns fulfilled Promise with dirPath if valid, else returns rejected Promise if not valid.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Promise.String - Absolute path to a directory
|Param
|Type
|Description
|dirPath
String
|Absolute path to a directory
Promise.String
Validate Spark Token is valid by sending request to API to determine if authorized. Returns fulfilled Promise with token if valid, else returns rejected Promise if not valid.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Promise.String - Cisco Spark Token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|token
String
|Cisco Spark Token
Boolean
Validate String is Email.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
String
|Email address string
Boolean
Validate Emails in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|emails
Array
|Array of Email address string
Boolean
Validate String is URL.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
String
|URL String
Boolean
Validate String is File path and not a URL/URI.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
String
|String to test
Boolean
Validate Options object
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object.<Options>
|Validate that object passed includes all valid options for sparky constructor
Boolean
Validate File object
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|file
Object.<File>
|Validate that object passed includes all valid options required in a file object
Boolean
Validate Spark Event Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|event
Event
|Event object
Boolean
Validate Spark Event Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|events
Array
|Array of Event objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Event Search Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|searchObj
EventSearch
|EventSearch object
Boolean
Validate Spark License Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|license
License
|License object
Boolean
Validate Spark License Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|licenses
Array
|Array of License objects
Boolean
Validate Spark License Search Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|searchObj
LicenseSearch
|LicenseSearch object
Boolean
Validate Spark Membership Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|membership
Membership
|Membership object
Boolean
Validate Spark Membership Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|memberships
Array
|Array of Membership objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Membership Search Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|searchObj
MembershipSearch
|MembershipSearch object
Boolean
Validate Spark Message Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
Message
|Message object
Boolean
Validate Spark Message Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messages
Array
|Array of Message objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Message Search Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|searchObj
MessageSearch
|MessageSearch object
Boolean
Validate Spark Organization Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|organization
Organization
|Organization object
Boolean
Validate Spark Organizations Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|organizations
Array
|Array of Organization objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Person Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|person
Person
|Person object
Boolean
Validate Spark Person Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|people
Array
|Array of Person objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Person Search Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|searchObj
PersonSearch
|Person Search object
Boolean
Validate Spark Role Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|role
Role
|Role object
Boolean
Validate Spark Role Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|roles
Array
|Array of Role objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Room Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|room
Room
|Room Object
Boolean
Validate Spark Room Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rooms
Array
|Array of Room objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Room Search Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|searchObj
RoomSearch
|RoomSearch object
Boolean
Validate Spark Team Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|team
Team
|Team object
Boolean
Validate Spark Team Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|teams
Array
|Array of Team objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Team Membership Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|teamMembership
TeamMembership
|TeamMembership object
Boolean
Validate Spark Team Membership Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|teamMemberships
Array
|Array of TeamMembership objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Team Memebership Search Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|searchObj
TeamMembershipSearch
|TeamMembership object
Boolean
Validate Spark Webhook Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|webhook
Webhook
|Webhook object
Boolean
Validate Spark Webhook Objects in Array.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|webhooks
Array
|Array of Webhook objects
Boolean
Validate Spark Webhook Search Object.
Kind: static method of
Validator
Returns:
Boolean - result
|Param
|Type
|Description
|searchObj
WebhookSearch
|TeamMembership object
Webhook membership event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|event
String
|Triggered event (created, updated, deleted)
|membership
Object.<Membership>
|Membership Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook messages event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|event
String
|Triggered event (created, deleted)
|message
Object.<Message>
|Message Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook rooms event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|event
String
|Triggered event (created, updated)
|room
Object.<Room>
|Room Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook Memberships Created event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|membership
Object.<Membership>
|Membership Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook Memberships Updated event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|membership
Object.<Membership>
|Membership Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook Memberships Deleted event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|membership
Object.<Membership>
|Membership Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook Messages Created event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|message
Object.<Message>
|Message Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook Messages Deleted event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|message
Object.<Message>
|Message Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook Rooms Created event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|message
Object.<Room>
|Room Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook Rooms Updated event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|message
Object.<Room>
|Room Object found in Webhook
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
Webhook request event
Kind: event emitted
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|reqBody
Object.<RequestBody>
|Full Webhook Body Object
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016-2018
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.