node-sp-auth-config provides wizard-like approach for building and managing config files for node-sp-auth (Node.js to SharePoint unattended http authentication). Includes CLI for generating config files from a command prompt.
Versions supported:
Authentication options:
Config layer and auth support Office 365 Dedicated (SPO on a custom domain) as well.
npm install node-sp-auth-config --save
or install globally to use as CLI:
npm install node-sp-auth-config -g
sp-auth init --path ./config/private.config.json
sp-auth --help # for help about parameters
import { AuthConfig } from 'node-sp-auth-config';
const authConfig = new AuthConfig({
configPath: './config/private.json',
encryptPassword: true,
saveConfigOnDisk: true
});
authConfig.getContext()
.then((context) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(context, null, 2));
// context.authOptions - node-sp-auth authentication options
})
.catch(console.warn);
const AuthConfig = require('node-sp-auth-config').AuthConfig;
const authConfig = new AuthConfig({
configPath: './config/private.json',
encryptPassword: true,
saveConfigOnDisk: true
});
authConfig.getContext()
.then((context) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(context, null, 2));
// context.authOptions - node-sp-auth authentication options
})
.catch(console.warn);
|Parameter
|Default value
|Description
|configPath
|'
./config/private.json'
|Path to auth config
.json
|encryptPassword
true
|Encrypt password to a machine-bind hash
|saveConfigOnDisk
true
|Save config
.json to disk
|forcePrompts
false
|Force parameters prompts
|headlessMode
false
|Prevents interactive prompts - for headless, CI/CD processes
|defaultConfigPath
|empty
|Path to
.json config, parameters from which are placed as defaults
|authOptions
|empty
|Any valid
node-sp-auth options
When using in a headless mode, in case of missing parameters, one can expect non-interactive behavior with no prompts but graceful exit with corresponding error output.
This can be achieved by providing
headlessMode settings property is equal to
true.
The headless mode also automatically configured when
NODE_ENV (or
SPAUTH_ENV) environment variable is equal to
production.
All the parameters which are usually stored in
private.json can be defined also using environment variables. Environment variables started with
SPAUTH_ prefix are recognized with the library. The second part of the name is an actual name of the
node-sp-auth credentials property yet in uppercase (e.g.
SPAUTH_SITEURL,
SPAUTH_USERNAME,
SPAUTH_PASSWORD).
Along with credentials props these service variables are used:
|Variable
|Description
NODE_ENV
|When equal to
production forces
headlessMode.
SPAUTH_ENV
|When equal to
production forces
headlessMode. Overwrites
NODE_ENV.
SPAUTH_FORCE
|Makes
SPAUTH_{CREDENTIALS} variables take precedence over those possibly stored in
private.json.
Checkout this end-to-end sample.