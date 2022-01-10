node-sp-auth-config - Config options builder for node-sp-auth (SharePoint Authentication in Node.js)

node-sp-auth-config provides wizard-like approach for building and managing config files for node-sp-auth (Node.js to SharePoint unattended http authentication). Includes CLI for generating config files from a command prompt.

Versions supported:

SharePoint Online

SharePoint 2019

SharePoint 2016

SharePoint 2013

SharePoint 2010

Authentication options:

SharePoint Online: User credentials (SAML/ADFS) Add-In Only permissions On-Demand authentication (using Electron popup)

SharePoint 2019, 2016, 2013: User credentials (NTLM, NTLM v2) ADFS user credentials Form-based authentication (FBA) Form-based authentication (Forefront TMG) Add-In Only permissions On-Demand authentication (using Electron popup)

SharePoint 2010: User credentials (NTLM, NTMLv2) Form-based authentication (FBA) Form-based authentication (Forefront TMG)



Config layer and auth support Office 365 Dedicated (SPO on a custom domain) as well.

How to use

Install

npm install node-sp-auth-config --save

or install globally to use as CLI:

npm install node-sp-auth-config -g

Usage as CLI

sp-auth init --path ./config/private.config.json sp-auth -- help

Usage in TypeScript

import { AuthConfig } from 'node-sp-auth-config' ; const authConfig = new AuthConfig({ configPath : './config/private.json' , encryptPassword : true , saveConfigOnDisk : true }); authConfig.getContext() .then( ( context ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(context, null , 2 )); }) .catch( console .warn);

Usage in JavaScript

const AuthConfig = require ( 'node-sp-auth-config' ).AuthConfig; const authConfig = new AuthConfig({ configPath : './config/private.json' , encryptPassword : true , saveConfigOnDisk : true }); authConfig.getContext() .then( ( context ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(context, null , 2 )); }) .catch( console .warn);

Initiation parameters

Parameter Default value Description configPath ' ./config/private.json ' Path to auth config .json encryptPassword true Encrypt password to a machine-bind hash saveConfigOnDisk true Save config .json to disk forcePrompts false Force parameters prompts headlessMode false Prevents interactive prompts - for headless, CI/CD processes defaultConfigPath empty Path to .json config, parameters from which are placed as defaults authOptions empty Any valid node-sp-auth options

Production runtime

Headless mode

When using in a headless mode, in case of missing parameters, one can expect non-interactive behavior with no prompts but graceful exit with corresponding error output.

This can be achieved by providing headlessMode settings property is equal to true .

The headless mode also automatically configured when NODE_ENV (or SPAUTH_ENV ) environment variable is equal to production .

Environment variables

All the parameters which are usually stored in private.json can be defined also using environment variables. Environment variables started with SPAUTH_ prefix are recognized with the library. The second part of the name is an actual name of the node-sp-auth credentials property yet in uppercase (e.g. SPAUTH_SITEURL , SPAUTH_USERNAME , SPAUTH_PASSWORD ).

Along with credentials props these service variables are used:

Variable Description NODE_ENV When equal to production forces headlessMode . SPAUTH_ENV When equal to production forces headlessMode . Overwrites NODE_ENV . SPAUTH_FORCE Makes SPAUTH_{CREDENTIALS} variables take precedence over those possibly stored in private.json .

Configuring CI/CD

Checkout this end-to-end sample.

License