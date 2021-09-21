node-snowball

This stemming module for Node.js provides stemming capability for a variety of languages using Dr. M.F. Porter's Snowball API. That allow you to get from a word a reduced, inflected (or sometimes derived) word from the original word stem, base or root.

Examples:

A stemmer for English, for example, should identify the string "cats" (and possibly "catlike", "catty" etc.) as based on the root "cat", and "stemmer", "stemming", "stemmed" as based on "stem". A stemming algorithm reduces the words "fishing", "fished", and "fisher" to the root word, "fish". On the other hand, "argue", "argued", "argues", "arguing", and "argus" reduce to the stem "argu" (illustrating the case where the stem is not itself a word or root) but "argument" and "arguments" reduce to the stem "argument".

This library is using bindings to the libstemmer C library. It's support

More about Stemming:

Install

npm install node-snowball

Usage

var snowball = require ( 'node-snowball' ); snowball.stemword( 'consignment' ); snowball.stemword( 'consignment' , 'english' ); snowball.stemword( 'continuation' , 'french' ); snowball.stemword([ 'consignment' , 'conspiring' ], 'english' ); snowball.stemword([ 'continuation' , 'contrainte' ], 'french' );

Quick Doc

snowball.stemword( word || words, language, encoding );

Supported language second argument:

arabic

basque

catalan

danish

dutch

english

finnish

french

german

greek

hindi

hungarian

indonesian

irish

italian

lithuanian

nepali

norwegian

portuguese

spanish

swedish

romanian

russian

tamil

turkish

porter (not a language)

Supported encoding third argument:

UTF-8

ISO-8859-1

ISO-8859-2

To compile, run

Supported NodeJS versions: 10.x, 11.x, 12.x

npm build . npm test

License

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Harold Thetiot hthetiot@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.