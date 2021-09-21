openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

node-snowball

by Harold Thétiot
0.6.0 (see all)

This stemmming module for Node.js provides stemming capability for a variety of languages using Dr. M.F. Porter's Snowball API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

390

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-snowball

NPM

Build Status

This stemming module for Node.js provides stemming capability for a variety of languages using Dr. M.F. Porter's Snowball API. That allow you to get from a word a reduced, inflected (or sometimes derived) word from the original word stem, base or root.

Examples:

A stemmer for English, for example, should identify the string "cats" (and possibly "catlike", "catty" etc.) as based on the root "cat", and "stemmer", "stemming", "stemmed" as based on "stem". A stemming algorithm reduces the words "fishing", "fished", and "fisher" to the root word, "fish". On the other hand, "argue", "argued", "argues", "arguing", and "argus" reduce to the stem "argu" (illustrating the case where the stem is not itself a word or root) but "argument" and "arguments" reduce to the stem "argument".

This library is using bindings to the libstemmer C library. It's support

More about Stemming:

Install

npm install node-snowball

Usage

var snowball = require('node-snowball');

// Using String
snowball.stemword('consignment'); // 'consign'

// Using String and a specific language algorithm
snowball.stemword('consignment', 'english'); // 'consign'
snowball.stemword('continuation', 'french'); // 'continu'

// Or using Array of string
snowball.stemword(['consignment', 'conspiring'], 'english'); // ['consign', 'conspiri']
snowball.stemword(['continuation', 'contrainte'], 'french'); // ['continu', 'contrain']

Quick Doc

snowball.stemword(
    word || words, // The word or group of words that you need the stemming from
    language,      // The language (optional, default is "english")
    encoding       // The text encoding (optional, default is "UTF-8")
);

Supported language second argument:

  • arabic
  • basque
  • catalan
  • danish
  • dutch
  • english
  • finnish
  • french
  • german
  • greek
  • hindi
  • hungarian
  • indonesian
  • irish
  • italian
  • lithuanian
  • nepali
  • norwegian
  • portuguese
  • spanish
  • swedish
  • romanian
  • russian
  • tamil
  • turkish
  • porter (not a language)

Supported encoding third argument:

  • UTF-8
  • ISO-8859-1
  • ISO-8859-2

To compile, run

Supported NodeJS versions: 10.x, 11.x, 12.x

npm build .
npm test

License

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Harold Thetiot hthetiot@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial