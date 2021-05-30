Current node-snap7 version: 1.0.6\ Current snap7 version: 1.4.2

In my spare time I am working on a node-addon-api rewrite and want to switch from prebuild-install to prebuildify.\ The current S7Server implementation has some bugs, please use with caution.

About

This is a node.js wrapper for snap7. Snap7 is an open source, 32/64 bit, multi-platform Ethernet communication suite for interfacing natively with Siemens S7 PLCs (See compatibility).

Installation

Install with:

npm install node-snap7

node-snap7 uses prebuild and prebuild-install for handling prebuilt binaries. See this list of supported prebuilt platform binaries. When installing node-snap7 prebuild-install will install prebuilt binaries from GitHub if they exist and fallback to a compile step if they don't.

If you don't want to use the prebuild for the platform you are installing on, specify the --build-from-source flag when you install.

For building from source you need the following requirements:

Special thanks to

Davide Nardella for creating snap7

How to use

API

Client Example

var snap7 = require ( 'node-snap7' ); var s7client = new snap7.S7Client(); s7client.ConnectTo( '192.168.1.12' , 0 , 1 , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( ' >> Connection failed. Code #' + err + ' - ' + s7client.ErrorText(err)); s7client.ABRead( 0 , 1 , function ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .log( ' >> ABRead failed. Code #' + err + ' - ' + s7client.ErrorText(err)); console .log(res) }); });

Server Example

var snap7 = require ( 'node-snap7' ); var s7server = new snap7.S7Server(); s7server.on( "event" , function ( event ) { console .log(s7server.EventText(event)); }); var db1 = new Buffer( 100 ).fill( 'ÿ' ); s7server.RegisterArea(s7server.srvAreaDB, 1 , db1); s7server.StartTo( '127.0.0.1' ); setTimeout( function ( ) { s7server.Stop(); s7server.UnregisterArea(s7server.srvAreaDB, 1 ); }, 20000 );

Have a look at the resourceless server example here.

License & copyright

Copyright (c) 2019, Mathias Küsel

node-snap7 is licensed under the MIT license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.