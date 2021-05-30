Current node-snap7 version: 1.0.6\ Current snap7 version: 1.4.2
In my spare time I am working on a node-addon-api rewrite and want to switch from prebuild-install to prebuildify.\ The current S7Server implementation has some bugs, please use with caution.
This is a node.js wrapper for snap7. Snap7 is an open source, 32/64 bit, multi-platform Ethernet communication suite for interfacing natively with Siemens S7 PLCs (See compatibility).
Install with:
npm install node-snap7
node-snap7 uses
prebuild and
prebuild-install for handling prebuilt binaries. See this list of supported prebuilt platform binaries. When installing node-snap7
prebuild-install will install prebuilt binaries from GitHub if they exist and fallback to a compile step if they don't.
If you don't want to use the
prebuild for the platform you are installing on, specify the
--build-from-source flag when you install.
For building from source you need the following requirements:
var snap7 = require('node-snap7');
var s7client = new snap7.S7Client();
s7client.ConnectTo('192.168.1.12', 0, 1, function(err) {
if(err)
return console.log(' >> Connection failed. Code #' + err + ' - ' + s7client.ErrorText(err));
// Read the first byte from PLC process outputs...
s7client.ABRead(0, 1, function(err, res) {
if(err)
return console.log(' >> ABRead failed. Code #' + err + ' - ' + s7client.ErrorText(err));
// ... and write it to stdout
console.log(res)
});
});
var snap7 = require('node-snap7');
var s7server = new snap7.S7Server();
// Set up event listener
s7server.on("event", function(event) {
console.log(s7server.EventText(event));
});
// Create a new Buffer and register it to the server as DB1
var db1 = new Buffer(100).fill('ÿ');
s7server.RegisterArea(s7server.srvAreaDB, 1, db1);
// Start the server
s7server.StartTo('127.0.0.1');
// Close the server after 20s in this example
setTimeout(function() {
s7server.Stop();
s7server.UnregisterArea(s7server.srvAreaDB, 1);
}, 20000);
Have a look at the resourceless server example here.
Copyright (c) 2019, Mathias Küsel
node-snap7 is licensed under the MIT license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.
node-snap7 builds on the excellent work of the snap7 framework from Davide Nardella. Snap7 is issued under the GPL/LGPLv3 (see
./deps/snap7/gpl.txt ./deps/snap7/lgpl-3.0.txt).