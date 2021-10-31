openbase logo
node-snackbar

by Chris Brame
0.1.16 (see all)

Google Material Design Inspired SnackBar Plugin

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

SnackBar

A notification toast inspired by Google Material Design.

Getting Started

Installing Snackbar is as easy as...

bower install snackbar

or maybe you wish to use NPM...

npm install node-snackbar

and if that doesn't float you, you can always download and implement the CSS and JS files...

<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/snackbar.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="dist/snackbar.min.css" />

or via CDN...

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/node-snackbar@latest/src/js/snackbar.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/node-snackbar@latest/dist/snackbar.min.css" />

Development

In order to contribute to the development of this library you will need grunt

npm install -g grunt

The files that are going to be edited are in the src/ folder. After making changes, you'll need to build the dist files by running

grunt build

The minified files will be in the dist/ folder. Those files are the ones used on the demo html, so simply reload the page and your changes should be visible.

Happy contributing!

Examples

Checkout the demo page.

