A notification toast inspired by Google Material Design.
Installing Snackbar is as easy as...
bower install snackbar
or maybe you wish to use NPM...
npm install node-snackbar
and if that doesn't float you, you can always download and implement the CSS and JS files...
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/snackbar.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="dist/snackbar.min.css" />
or via CDN...
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/node-snackbar@latest/src/js/snackbar.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/node-snackbar@latest/dist/snackbar.min.css" />
In order to contribute to the development of this library you will need grunt
npm install -g grunt
The files that are going to be edited are in the
src/ folder.
After making changes, you'll need to build the dist files by running
grunt build
The minified files will be in the
dist/ folder. Those files are the ones used
on the demo html, so simply reload the page and your changes should be visible.
Happy contributing!
Checkout the demo page.