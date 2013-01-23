using smush.it service to optimize image(s) in node

How to use?

install by NPM

npm install node-smushit -g

use smushit in shell

//view help smushit -h //smash files or directory smushit file1 file2 file3 //with recursive smushit file1 file2 file3 -R //smash file and save by new name smushit image-file-name -o new-file-name /** * change the default service. * by default, `node-smushit` use the !Yahoo smushi.it service, you can create your owne smush service. * If you are in China, you will know how important to create your own smush.it service. * FUCK THE GFW & POOR NETWORK SPEED. */ // view all config smushit -c //view service endpoint config, indicate the smush.it HTTP service smushit -c service //change the config smushit -c service=http://your-own-service-endpoint/

use it in node

var smushit = require ( 'node-smushit' ); smushit.smushit( 'images/need-to-smash.png' ); smushit.smushit([ 'file1' , 'fiel2' , ..]); smushit.smushit( 'images-folder-path' ); smushit.smushit( 'images-folder-path' , { recursive : true }); smushit.smushit( 'images-folder-path' , { onItemStart : function ( item ) { }, onItemComplete : function ( e, item, response ) { }, onComplete : function ( reports ) { }, service : 'http://my-custom-domain-service/' });

Changelog

v0.5.1 modify the lib/smushit.js, change the regexp /.+\// -> /.+[\/\\]/ bugfix: wrong filename writed to the request body under Windows.

v0.5.0 modify the cli.js file to unix format for resolving issue #4

v0.4.0 change path.existsSync to fs.existsSync

v0.3.0 add custom smushit serivce feature

add global service config for CLI

can save the smashed file by new name

v0.2.0 add callback while the image(s) smashed completed