⚠️ This repository is no longer actively maintained.

Overwiew

node-smb-server is an open-source JavaScript implementation of the SMB/CIFS file sharing protocol.

Some highlights:

pure JavaScript

fully configurable/customizable

extensible: allows to expose non-filesystem based data as a mountable file system via an abstract backend SPI (similar to Samba's VFS)

Note: The current implementation works with Finder on OS X (Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra). More recent OS X versions might work as well but they haven't been tested. Windows is not supported. File Explorer only supports the standard SMB port 445 . It's virtually impossible to run a custom SMB server listening on port 445 on Windows. See here and here for related discussions.

Installation

npm install node-smb-server

or

git clone https://github.com/adobe/node-smb-server.git cd node-smb-server npm install

Getting started

Execute the following commands in a terminal:

cd <node-smb-server install dir> npm start

In Finder, open the 'Connect to Server' dialog (⌘K) and enter the url smb://localhost:8445/fs (user: test , password: test ).

Getting your hands dirty

User management

The following users are pre-configured: test/test , admin/admin , guest/<empty password>

Users can be edited in the config.json file:

... "users" : { "test" : { "lmHash" : "01fc5a6be7bc6929aad3b435b51404ee" , "ntlmHash" : "0cb6948805f797bf2a82807973b89537" }, "admin" : { "lmHash" : "f0d412bd764ffe81aad3b435b51404ee" , "ntlmHash" : "209c6174da490caeb422f3fa5a7ae634" }, "guest" : { "lmHash" : "aad3b435b51404eeaad3b435b51404ee" , "ntlmHash" : "31d6cfe0d16ae931b73c59d7e0c089c0" } } ...

Password hashes can be computed by running:

node createhash.js

Share configuration

Share configurations can be edited in the config.json file, e.g.:

... "shares" : { "FS" : { "backend" : "fs" , "description" : "fs-based test share" , "path" : "./smbroot" }, "JCR" : { "backend" : "jcr" , "description" : "AEM-based test share" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 4502 , "protocol" : "http:" , "auth" : { "user" : "<user>" , "pass" : "<pwd>" }, "path" : "/" , "maxSockets" : 64 , "contentCacheTTL" : 30000 , "binCacheTTL" : 600000 }, ...

Developing a custom backend

Consider the following example use case:

You would like to enable your desktop applications to access data and documents stored in a RDBMS or a Cloud-based service.

You could write a custom backend by implementing the Share , Tree and File interfaces of the virtual backend SPI ( lib/spi ). Check out the existing implementations ( lib/backends ) to get an idea.

Current Status

Implements CIFS and MS-SMB 1.0 .

and . Support for SMB2 is currently work in progress.

is currently work in progress. Supports LM , LMv2 , NTLM , NTLMSSP authentication protocols

, , , authentication protocols Supported backends: local file system ( lib/backends/fs ) JCR ( lib/backends/jcr ) AEM Assets ( lib/backends/dam )

Tested with Finder on OS X (Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra).

Test with other clients on other platforms (Windows, Linux).

Test cases/suite

missing NT_TRANSACT subcommands

subcommands missing TRANSACTION subcommands

subcommands missing TRANSACTION2 subcommand information levels

subcommand information levels missing CIFS commands: TRANSACTION_SECONDARY TRANSACTION2_SECONDARY NT_TRANSACT_SECONDARY OPEN_PRINT_FILE

support for named streams?

SMB Signing?

proper implementation of LOCKING_ANDX ?

SMB Versions 2 and 3

Check/Implement the following protocol extensions/versions:

Specifications

Contributing

