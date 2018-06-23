please move to Slack offecial API
A simple node.js library for send notifications to Slack via Incoming WebHooks.
You can also install via npm:
npm install node-slackr
Initialize client:
Slack = require('node-slackr');
slack = new Slack('https://<incoming-hook-url>');
Initialize with options:
slack = new Slack('https://<incoming-hook-url>',{
channel: "#development",
username: "slack-bot",
icon_url: "http://domain.com/image.png",
icon_emoji: ":ghost:"
});
If channel is not set default channel is #general
slack.notify("Message"); //without callback
slack.notify("Message", function(err, result){
console.log(err,result);
});
You can customize the name and icon of your Incoming Webhook.
messages = {
text: "Message",
channel: "#random",
username: "new-bot-name",
icon_url: "https://slack.com/img/icons/app-57.png"
}
slack.notify(messages);
Send multiple channels:
messages = {
text: "Message",
channel: ["#channel1","#channel2","#channel3"]
}
slack.notify(messages);
To display a richly-formatted message attachment in Slack, you can use the same JSON payload as above, but add in an attachments array. Each element of this array is a hash containing the following parameters:
messages = {
text: "Server Down",
channel: "#alert",
attachments: [
{
fallback: "Detected server down",
color: "#36a64f", // Can either be one of 'good', 'warning', 'danger'
fields: [
{
title: "Uptime",
value: "30 Hours",
short: false
},
{
title: "Downtime",
value: "20 Minutes",
short: false
}
]
}
]
};
slack.notify(messages, function(err, result) {
console.log(err, result);
});
For more information such as send URL link, Message Formatting, @mention and Parsing modes, please follow the link below