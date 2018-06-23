This module has been deprecated.

please move to Slack offecial API

Summary

A simple node.js library for send notifications to Slack via Incoming WebHooks.

Installation

You can also install via npm:

npm install node-slackr

Initialize client:

Slack = require ( 'node-slackr' ); slack = new Slack( 'https://<incoming-hook-url>' );

Initialize with options:

slack = new Slack( 'https://<incoming-hook-url>' ,{ channel : "#development" , username : "slack-bot" , icon_url : "http://domain.com/image.png" , icon_emoji : ":ghost:" });

Send message:

If channel is not set default channel is #general

slack.notify( "Message" ); slack.notify( "Message" , function ( err, result ) { console .log(err,result); });

Customized Appearance:

You can customize the name and icon of your Incoming Webhook.

messages = { text : "Message" , channel : "#random" , username : "new-bot-name" , icon_url : "https://slack.com/img/icons/app-57.png" } slack.notify(messages);

Send multiple channels:

messages = { text : "Message" , channel : [ "#channel1" , "#channel2" , "#channel3" ] } slack.notify(messages);

Message Attachments:

To display a richly-formatted message attachment in Slack, you can use the same JSON payload as above, but add in an attachments array. Each element of this array is a hash containing the following parameters:

messages = { text : "Server Down" , channel : "#alert" , attachments : [ { fallback : "Detected server down" , color : "#36a64f" , fields : [ { title : "Uptime" , value : "30 Hours" , short : false }, { title : "Downtime" , value : "20 Minutes" , short : false } ] } ] }; slack.notify(messages, function ( err, result ) { console .log(err, result); });

Documentation

For more information such as send URL link, Message Formatting, @mention and Parsing modes, please follow the link below

Formatting

Incomg Webook