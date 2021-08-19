A node module for uploading files to slack using multipart or string
Slack is a messaging platform that is easy to integrate with. This module should be useful for for uploading files to Slack!
node-slack-upload is available via npm:
npm install node-slack-upload
Get your Slack api token from here.
var Slack = require('node-slack-upload');
var slack = new Slack(token);
To upload a file from the filesystem as a post
slack.uploadFile({
file: fs.createReadStream(path.join(__dirname, '..', 'README.md')),
filetype: 'post',
title: 'README',
initialComment: 'my comment',
channels: 'XXXXX'
}, function(err, data) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
}
else {
console.log('Uploaded file details: ', data);
}
});
To upload a file from a string as a post
slack.uploadFile({
content: 'My file contents!',
filetype: 'post',
title: 'README',
initialComment: 'my comment',
channels: 'XXXXX'
}, function(err, data) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
}
else {
console.log('Uploaded file details: ', data);
}
});
For more details please refer https://api.slack.com/methods/files.upload