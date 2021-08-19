A node module for uploading files to slack using multipart or string

Slack is a messaging platform that is easy to integrate with. This module should be useful for for uploading files to Slack!

Install

node-slack-upload is available via npm:

npm install node-slack-upload

Usage

Get your Slack api token from here.

var Slack = require ( 'node-slack-upload' ); var slack = new Slack(token);

To upload a file from the filesystem as a post

slack .uploadFile ({ file : fs.createReadStream(path.join(__dirname, '..' , 'README.md' )), filetype : 'post' , title : 'README' , initialComment : 'my comment' , channels : 'XXXXX' }, function (err, data) { if (err) { console .error (err); } else { console .log ( 'Uploaded file details: ' , data); } });

To upload a file from a string as a post

slack .uploadFile ({ content : 'My file contents!' , filetype : 'post' , title : 'README' , initialComment : 'my comment' , channels : 'XXXXX' }, function (err, data) { if (err) { console .error (err); } else { console .log ( 'Uploaded file details: ' , data); } });

For more details please refer https://api.slack.com/methods/files.upload