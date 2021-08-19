openbase logo
node-slack-upload

by elegantmonkeys
2.0.0 (see all)

Node module for uploading files to slack using multipart or string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

node-slack-upload

A node module for uploading files to slack using multipart or string

Slack is a messaging platform that is easy to integrate with. This module should be useful for for uploading files to Slack!

Install

node-slack-upload is available via npm:

npm install node-slack-upload

Usage

Get your Slack api token from here.

var Slack = require('node-slack-upload');
var slack = new Slack(token);

To upload a file from the filesystem as a post

slack.uploadFile({
    file: fs.createReadStream(path.join(__dirname, '..', 'README.md')),
    filetype: 'post',
    title: 'README',
    initialComment: 'my comment',
    channels: 'XXXXX'
}, function(err, data) {
    if (err) {
        console.error(err);
    }
    else {
        console.log('Uploaded file details: ', data);
    }
});

To upload a file from a string as a post

slack.uploadFile({
    content: 'My file contents!',
    filetype: 'post',
    title: 'README',
    initialComment: 'my comment',
    channels: 'XXXXX'
}, function(err, data) {
    if (err) {
        console.error(err);
    }
    else {
        console.log('Uploaded file details: ', data);
    }
});

For more details please refer https://api.slack.com/methods/files.upload

