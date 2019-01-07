A node module for sending and receiving messages with Slack via webhooks.

Slack is a messaging platform that is easy to integrate with. This module should be useful for creating various integrations with Slack, such as chat bots!

Install Slack

node-slack is available via npm:

npm install node-slack

Get your hook_url from the Slack Incoming Webhooks Integration page.

var Slack = require ( 'node-slack' ); var slack = new Slack(hook_url,options);

If your system requires that requests be made through an HTTP or HTTPS proxy, you can either set an environment variables https_proxy and http_proxy, or pass in the optional third option:

var slack = new Slack(hook_url,{proxy: http_proxy});

To send a message, call slack.send:

slack .send ({ text : 'Howdy!' , channel: '#foo' , username: 'Bot' });

You can also specify an emoji icon, a url to a custom icon, attachments, and any of the other options listed here.

slack .send ({ text : 'Howdy!' , channel : '#foo' , username : 'Bot' , icon_emoji : 'taco' , attachments : attachment_array, unfurl_links : true, link_names : 1 });

To respond to an outgoing webhook from slack, pass the information from the webhook into slack.respond, along with a callback function responsible for returning a response.

From inside an Express.js route, this is as easy as passing in req.body: