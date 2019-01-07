A node module for sending and receiving messages with Slack via webhooks.
Slack is a messaging platform that is easy to integrate with. This module should be useful for creating various integrations with Slack, such as chat bots!
node-slack is available via npm:
npm install node-slack
Get your hook_url from the Slack Incoming Webhooks Integration page.
var Slack = require('node-slack');
var slack = new Slack(hook_url,options);
If your system requires that requests be made through an HTTP or HTTPS proxy, you can either set an environment variables https_proxy and http_proxy, or pass in the optional third option:
var slack = new Slack(hook_url,{proxy: http_proxy});
To send a message, call slack.send:
slack.send({
text: 'Howdy!',
channel: '#foo',
username: 'Bot'
});
You can also specify an emoji icon, a url to a custom icon, attachments, and any of the other options listed here.
slack.send({
text: 'Howdy!',
channel: '#foo',
username: 'Bot',
icon_emoji: 'taco',
attachments: attachment_array,
unfurl_links: true,
link_names: 1
});
To respond to an outgoing webhook from slack, pass the information from the webhook into slack.respond, along with a callback function responsible for returning a response.
From inside an Express.js route, this is as easy as passing in req.body:
app.post('/yesman',function(req,res) {
var reply = slack.respond(req.body,function(hook) {
return {
text: 'Good point, ' + hook.user_name,
username: 'Bot'
};
});
res.json(reply);
});