Javascript library to manipulate sketch files

Install

npm install node-sketch

const ns = require ( 'node-sketch' ); async function run ( ) { const sketch = await ns.read(__dirname + '/design.sketch' ); const buttonSymbol = sketch.symbolsPage.get( 'symbolMaster' , 'button' ); const firstPage = sketch.pages[ 0 ]; firstPage .getAll( 'symbolInstance' , instance => instance.symbolMaster.name === 'old-button' ) .forEach( instance => instance.symbolMaster = buttonSymbol); sketch.save( 'modified-design.sketch' ) .then( console .log( 'File saved!!' )); } run();

API

Two classes are used to manage sketch files:

Sketch

Represents the sketch file and contains all data (pages, symbols, styles, shapes, etc). Contains the method .save() to create a sketch file with the result.

const ns = require ( 'node-sketch' ); ns.read( 'input.sketch' ).then( sketch => { sketch.document sketch.meta sketch.user sketch.pages sketch.symbolsPage sketch.layerStyles sketch.textStyles sketch.colors sketch.gradients sketch.symbols sketch.foreignSymbols sketch.foreignLayerStyles sketch.foreignTextStyles sketch.save( 'output.sketch' ); });

Node

It's the base class used by all other elements. Any page, symbol, color, etc is an instance of this class.

const symbolsPage = sketch.symbolsPage; console .log(symbolsPage instanceof Node); const button = symbolsPage.get( 'symbolMaster' ); const button = symbolsPage.get( 'symbolMaster' , 'button' ); const button = symbolsPage.get( 'symbolMaster' , symbol => symbol.name === 'button' ); const button = symbolsPage.get( node => node._class === 'symbolMaster' && node.name === 'button' ); const allSymbols = symbolsPage.getAll( 'symbolMaster' );

There are other classes extending Node to provide special funcionalities in some nodes, like Style or SymbolInstance .

JSON Scheme

Technically, the sketch format consist in a zip with some json files. To manipulate a sketch file with this library, you need to know the scheme of json. You can use this code to read and extract a sketch file into a directory, in order to inspect the json scheme:

const ns = require ( '../' ); ns.read( 'demo.sketch' ).then( sketch => sketch.saveDir( 'demo' ));

Here you can see an example of extracted file

CLI

Starting from v0.14.0, the command node-sketch was included to use the library from CLI. You only need a file named node-sketch.js exporting the function to manipulate a sketch file. For example:

module .exports = sketch => { sketch.textStyles.forEach( textStyle => { textStyle.name = textStyle.name.toUpperCase(); }) }

To execute this script with the sketch file my-styles.sketch , run node-sketch my-styles.sketch . By default, the file is readed, but not saved. If you want to override the file with the modifications, run node-sketch my-styles.sketch --save .

And to execute a script file with a different name, use the --script argument: node-sketch my-styles.sketch --script=my-script.js --save .

See the API detailed