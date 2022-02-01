ES6/7 Node wrapper around Apple's
simctl binary, the "Command line utility to control the iOS Simulator".
simctl is run as a sub-command of xcrun
Install through npm.
npm install node-simctl
The module exports single class
Simctl. This class contains methods
which wrap the following simctl subcommands:
*
None
None
None
None
None
None
*
*
*
*
*
*
None
None
None
None
None
None
Methods marked with the star (
*) character do not require the
udid property to be set
on the
Simctl instance upon their invocation. All other methods will throw an error if the
udid
property is unset while they are being invoked.
All public methods are supplied with docstrings that describe their arguments and returned values.
The
Simctl class constructor supports the following options:
xcrun (Object): The xcrun properties. Currently only one property
is supported, which is
path and it by default contains
null, which enforces
the instance to automatically detect the full path to
xcrun tool and to throw
an exception if it cannot be detected. If the path is set upon instance creation
then it is going to be used by
exec and no autodetection will happen.
execTimeout (number[600000]): The maximum number of milliseconds
to wait for a single synchronous xcrun command.
logErrors (boolean[true]): Whether to write xcrun error messages
into the debug log before throwing them as errors.
udid (string[null]): The unique identifier of the current device, which is
going to be implicitly passed to all methods, which require it (see above). It can either be set
upon instance creation if it is already known or later when/if needed via the corresponding
setter.
devicesSetPath (string[null]): Full path to the set of devices that you want to manage.
By default this path usually equals to ~/Library/Developer/CoreSimulator/Devices. This option
has a getter and a setter which allows to switch between multiple device sets during the Simctl
instance life cycle.
Any simctl subcommand could be called via
exec method, which accepts the subcommand itself
as the first argument and the set of options, which may contain additional command args,
environment variables, encoding, etc. For example:
import Simctl from 'node-simctl';
const simctl = new Simctl();
const name = 'My Device Name';
simctl.udid = await simctl.createDevice(name, 'iPhone X', '13.3');
await simctl.bootDevice();
await simctl.startBootMonitor({timeout: 120000});
await simctl.exec('pbsync');
console.log(`Pasteboard content: ${await simctl.getPasteboard()}`);
const {stdout} = await simctl.exec('status_bar', {
args: [simctl.udid, 'list']
});
console.log(output);
simctl.udid = void(await simctl.deleteDevice());
See specs for examples of usage.
It is possible to run multiple simulators using different Xcode SDKs on a single machine.
Simply set a proper value to
DEVELOPER_DIR environment variable for each process.
Read this MacOps article for more details.