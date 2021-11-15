Simple signing of PDFs in node.
The purpose of this package is not as much to be used as a dependendency, although it could. The main purpose is to demonstrate the way signing can be achieved in a piece of readable code as it can take a lot of hours to figure out.
Install with
npm i -S node-signpdf node-forge.
In practice we expect that most people will just read through the code we've written in the testing part of this package and figure it out themselves. If that's your case, you should read the [Signing PDF in simple steps] section.
You have already created a PDF using foliojs/pdfkit and you want to sign that. Before saving (writing to fs, or just converting to
Buffer) your file, you need to a add a signature placeholder to it. We have a helper for that. This is demonstrated in the
signs input PDF test.
Once you have the placeholder, just [sign the document].
Yes. This is new since version 1.0. We have a helper that can add a signature placeholder in at least the most basic PDFs without depending on pdfkit. You can see how this is done in the
signs a ready pdf test.
Once you have the placeholder, just [sign the document].
import signer from 'node-signpdf';
...
const signedPdf = signer.sign(
fs.readFileSync(PATH_TO_PDF_FILE),
fs.readFileSync(PATH_TO_P12_CERTIFICATE),
);
Contents descriptor in the
Sig be placed after the
ByteRange one;
Buffers of the PDF and a P12 certificate to use when signing;
See the unit-testing code. PDFKit is used there for generating the document. This also allows easy addition of the signature placeholder.
What's needed is a
Sig element and a
Widget that is also linked in a
Form. The form needs to be referenced in the root descriptor of the PDF as well. A (hopefully) readable sample is available in the helpers. Note the
Contents descriptor of the
Sig where zeros are placed that will later be replaced with the actual signature.
This package provides two helpers for adding the signature placeholder:
Note: Signing in detached mode makes the signature length independent of the PDF's content length, but it may still vary between different signing certificates. So every time you sign using the same P12 you will get the same length of the output signature, no matter the length of the signed content. It is safe to find out the actual signature length your certificate produces and use it to properly configure the placeholder length.
To produce PAdES compliant signatures, the ETSI Signature Dictionary SubFilter value must be
ETSI.CAdES.detached instead of the standard Adobe value.
This can be declared using the subFilter option argument passed to
pdfkitAddPlaceholder and
plainAddPlaceholder.
import { SUBFILTER_ETSI_CADES_DETACHED, pdfkitAddPlaceholder } from 'node-signpdf';
const pdfToSign = pdfkitAddPlaceholder({
...,
subFilter: SUBFILTER_ETSI_CADES_DETACHED,
});
That's where the Signer kicks in. Given a PDF and a P12 certificate a signature is generated in detached mode and is replaced in the placeholder. This is best demonstrated in the tests.
node-forge is used for working with signatures.
PDFKit is used in the tests for generating a PDF with a signature placeholder.