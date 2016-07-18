Since HTTP driven applications are stateless, sessions provide a way to store information about the user across requests. NodeSession ships with a variety of session back-ends available for use through a clean, unified API. Support for back-ends such as File and databases is included out of the box.
The source is available for download from GitHub. Alternatively, you can install using Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install node-session
Initialization
var NodeSession = require('node-session');
// init
session = new NodeSession({secret: 'Q3UBzdH9GEfiRCTKbi5MTPyChpzXLsTD'});
// start session for an http request - response
// this will define a session property to the request object
session.startSession(req, res, callback)
Accessing sessions
The session can be accessed via the HTTP request's session property.
Storing An Item In The Session
req.session.put('key', 'value');
Push A Value Onto An Array Session Value
req.session.push('user.teams', 'developers');
Retrieving An Item From The Session
var value = req.session.get('key');
Retrieving An Item Or Returning A Default Value
var value = req.session.get('key', 'default');
Retrieving An Item And Forgetting It
var value = req.session.pull('key', 'default');
Retrieving All Data From The Session
var data = req.session.all();
Determining If An Item Exists In The Session
if (req.session.has('users'))
{
//
}
Removing An Item From The Session
req.session.forget('key');
Removing All Items From The Session
req.session.flush();
Regenerating The Session ID
req.session.regenerate();
Sometimes you may wish to store items in the session only for the next request. You may do so using the
req.session.flash method:
req.session.flash('key', 'value');
Reflashing The Current Flash Data For Another Request
req.session.reflash();
Reflashing Only A Subset Of Flash Data
req.session.keep('username', 'email');
By default NodeSession generates and keeps CSRF token for your application in session.
Access CSRF token
req.session.getToken()
Regenerate CSRF token
req.session.regenerateToken()
Configuration options are passed during initialization of NodeSession module as an object. NodeSession supports following configuration options.
{
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Encryption secret
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| This secret key is used by the NodeSession to encrypt session and sign cookies
| etc. This should be set to a random, 32 character string, otherwise these
| encrypted strings will not be safe.
|
*/
'secret': 'Q3UBzdH9GEfiRCTKbi5MTPyChpzXLsTD'
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Default Session Driver
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| This option controls the default session "driver" that will be used on
| requests. By default, NodeSession will use the lightweight file driver but
| you may specify any of the other wonderful drivers provided here.
|
| Supported: "memory", "file", "database"
|
*/
'driver': 'file',
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Session Lifetime
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| Here you may specify the number of milli seconds that you wish the session
| to be allowed to remain idle before it expires. If you want them
| to immediately expire on the browser closing, set that option.
|
| Default lifetime value: 300000
| Default expireOnClose value: false
|
*/
'lifetime': 300000, // 5 minutes
'expireOnClose': false,
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Session File Location
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| When using the file session driver, we need a location where session
| files may be stored. By default NodeSession will use the location shown here
| but a different location may be specified. This is only needed for
| file sessions.
|
*/
'files': process.cwd() + '/sessions',
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Session Database Connection
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| When using the "database" session driver, you may specify a connection that
| should be used to manage these sessions.
|
| NodeSession uses Nodejs Waterline module for database interactions, hence
| it supports all databases supported by waterline. Before you specify a
| waterline adapter with your connection make sure that you have installed
| it in your application.
|
| For example before using sail-mong adapter
| Run:
| npm install sails-mongo
|
*/
'connection': {
'adapter': 'sails-mongo',
'host': 'localhost',
'port': 27017,
'user': 'tron',
'password': '',
'database': 'tron'
},
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Session Database Table
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| When using the "database" session driver, you may specify the table we
| should use to manage the sessions. Of course, NodeSession uses `sessions`
| by default; however, you are free to change this as needed.
|
*/
'table': 'sessions',
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Session Sweeping Lottery
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| Some session drivers must manually sweep their storage location to get
| rid of old sessions from storage. Here are the chances that it will
| happen on a given request. By default, the odds are 2 out of 100.
|
*/
'lottery': [2, 100],
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Session Cookie Name
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| Here you may change the name of the cookie used to identify a session
| instance by ID. The name specified here will get used every time a
| new session cookie is created by the NodeSession for every driver.
|
| default: 'node_session'
|
*/
'cookie': 'node_session',
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Session Cookie Path
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| The session cookie path determines the path for which the cookie will
| be regarded as available. Typically, this will be the root path of
| your application but you are free to change this when necessary.
|
| default: '/'
|
*/
'path': '/',
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Session Cookie Domain
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| Here you may change the domain of the cookie used to identify a session
| in your application. This will determine which domains the cookie is
| available to in your application.
|
| default: null
|
*/
'domain': null,
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| HTTPS Only Cookies
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| By setting this option to true, session cookies will only be sent back
| to the server if the browser has a HTTPS connection. This will keep
| the cookie from being sent to you if it can not be done securely.
|
| default: false
|
*/
'secure': false
/**
|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Encrypt session
|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| If you need all stored session data to be encrypted, set the encrypt
| configuration option to true.
|
| default: false
|
*/
'encrypt': false
}
The NodeSession uses the flash session key internally, so you should not add an item to the session by that name.
When using the database session driver, you may need to setup a table to contain the session items based on database. Below is a required schema for the table:
|filed
|type
|index
|id
|string
|unique
|payload
|string
|lastActivity
|integer
The session "driver" defines where session data will be stored for each request. NodeSession ships with several great drivers out of the box:
The NodeSession is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.