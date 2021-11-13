node-seal is a homomorphic encryption library for TypeScript or JavaScript.
Now supporting Microsoft SEAL 3.7.2
node-seal can be installed with your favorite package manager:
npm install node-seal
yarn add node-seal
Import the library using
import or
require syntax:
// Auto-detects browser or nodejs.
// Defaults to "node-seal/throws_wasm_node_umd" for NodeJS
// Defaults to "node-seal/throws_wasm_web_umd" for Browsers
// Defaults to "node-seal/throws_wasm_web_es" for Modules
import SEAL from 'node-seal'
const SEAL = require('node-seal')
You may also specify a deep import to target your environment better. This is useful for environments that aren't detected properly or do not support WebAssembly. In addition, there are two separate bundles for throwing on transparent ciphertexts and another for allowing transparent ciphertexts. If you're unsure what you need, start with the build that throws on transparent ciphertexts. This is also the default import that is used.
The deep import link is structured like the following:
node-seal / <throws|allows>_<wasm|js>_<node|web|worker>_<umd|es>
// Always Pick a variant which throws on transparent ciphertexts unless you
// have a specific reason to allow the use of transparent ciphertexts.
import SEAL from 'node-seal/throws_wasm_node_umd'
// Or pick a variant which allows transparent ciphertexts (only use this if you know what you're doing)
import SEAL from 'node-seal/allows_wasm_node_umd'
React-native does not support WASM libraries; however, it is possible to run a WASM library, including
node-seal by using a WebView to load both the library and a simple interface to communicate with on top of the built-in
postMessage API. Instead of publicly hosting the web application to be rendered by the WebView, it is possible to bundle the mini web application into a single HTML file (with JS inlined) and load the HTML file directly to the WebView.
Microsoft SEAL has a native benchmark tool that we compile directly to WASM.
npm run seal:build:bench
npm run benchmark
Microsoft SEAL now comes with a benchmark binary that can be directly compiled to WASM.
Test specs:
Versions:
Note: NodeJS and Chrome have the ability to increase WASM memory past 2GB; however, Safari and FireFox's does not allow WASM memory be increased beyond 2GB and therefore crashes at the point in the benchmark where the memory allocations exceed that capacity. It is worth to mention the benchmark was not originally designed to be run under the 2GB constraint.
|Native (No HEXL)
|Node
|Chrome
|Safari
|FireFox
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|KeyGen
|Secret
|iterations:10
|125
|203
|501
|200
|100.0
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|KeyGen
|Public
|iterations:10
|137
|251
|878
|200
|200
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|158
|432
|1338
|1000
|400
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|251
|551
|1224
|900
|600
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|44.2
|146
|222
|800
|200
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|EncodeBatch
|iterations:10
|9.96
|29.3
|43.0
|100.0
|0.000
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|DecodeBatch
|iterations:10
|17.5
|40.7
|47.0
|200
|100.0
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|3.66
|9.80
|10.5
|100.0
|0.000
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|17.9
|174
|274
|300
|300
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|432
|1497
|2429
|2900
|1500
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|50.6
|192
|226
|300
|100
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|BFV
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|323
|1193
|1794
|2100
|900
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|139
|259
|737
|200
|200
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|250
|486
|914
|400
|400
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|6.67
|20.9
|28.5
|0.000
|100.0
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|EncodeDouble
|iterations:10
|43.6
|78.6
|154
|800
|100
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|DecodeDouble
|iterations:10
|36.9
|67.2
|143
|500
|0.000
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|3.31
|9.88
|10.0
|0.000
|0.000
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|2.50
|5.56
|3.50
|100.0
|0.000
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|21.3
|57.6
|81.5
|200
|100.0
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|7.20
|25.0
|37.0
|0.000
|0.000
|n=1024
|log(q)=27
|CKKS
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|11.8
|43.2
|57.5
|100
|0.000
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|KeyGen
|Secret
|iterations:10
|204
|310
|642
|300
|200
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|KeyGen
|Public
|iterations:10
|233
|421
|1304
|400
|400
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|283
|808
|1925
|1000
|700
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|478
|1112
|2310
|1200
|1100
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|88.7
|290
|436
|400
|100
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|EncodeBatch
|iterations:10
|19.4
|61.8
|88.0
|200
|0.000
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|DecodeBatch
|iterations:10
|27.0
|80.0
|89.0
|100
|100.0
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|5.20
|19.0
|18.5
|0.000
|0.000
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|33.6
|399
|585
|500
|500
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|1003
|3173
|5004
|3600
|3100
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|106
|392
|460
|200
|400
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|BFV
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|668
|2326
|3662
|2500
|1900
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|241
|419
|1345
|300
|400
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|473
|740
|1688
|500
|600
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|10.9
|72.1
|55.0
|0.000
|0.000
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|EncodeDouble
|iterations:10
|108
|175
|337
|100.0
|200
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|DecodeDouble
|iterations:10
|75.6
|146
|313
|100.0
|100
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|5.18
|18.7
|18.5
|100
|0.000
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|3.37
|10.4
|9.00
|0.000
|0.000
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|30.9
|116
|169
|200
|200
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|12.6
|50.1
|78.5
|100.0
|0.000
|n=2048
|log(q)=54
|CKKS
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|21.6
|92.3
|117
|200
|100
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|KeyGen
|Secret
|iterations:10
|491
|919
|1612
|800
|700
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|KeyGen
|Public
|iterations:10
|773
|1555
|4772
|1500
|1300
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|KeyGen
|Relin
|iterations:10
|1545
|3166
|9628
|2900
|2700
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|KeyGen
|Galois
|iterations:10
|1629
|3135
|9616
|3000
|2800
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|722
|2229
|4923
|2200
|1700
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|1337
|3548
|6373
|3800
|2800
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|304
|1070
|1471
|900
|800
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EncodeBatch
|iterations:10
|44.3
|138
|180
|0.000
|100
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|DecodeBatch
|iterations:10
|56.0
|170
|213
|200
|100.0
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|17.9
|95.3
|71.0
|100
|100
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|102
|799
|1168
|800
|800
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|3228
|10952
|16126
|9400
|9600
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|442
|1627
|2002
|1900
|1300
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|2290
|7896
|12024
|7100
|7300
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateModSwitchInplace
|iterations:10
|39.6
|158
|174
|100.0
|200
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateRelinInplace
|iterations:10
|586
|2254
|2929
|5700
|1600
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateRotateRows
|iterations:10
|599
|2252
|3136
|2300
|1900
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|BFV
|EvaluateRotateCols
|iterations:10
|597
|2260
|3331
|2000
|2000
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|608
|1156
|3569
|1000
|900
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|1510
|3600
|6185
|3200
|3300
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|38.6
|164
|223
|200
|200
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EncodeDouble
|iterations:10
|236
|555
|912
|400
|500
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|DecodeDouble
|iterations:10
|335
|741
|1408
|1000
|800
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|19.3
|73.7
|64.0
|0.000
|0.000
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|10.3
|40.5
|32.0
|200
|0.000
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|132
|460
|658
|600
|600
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|70.3
|207
|273
|300
|200
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|87.7
|345
|476
|300
|500
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EvaluateRescaleInplace
|iterations:10
|165
|624
|755
|600
|200
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EvaluateRelinInplace
|iterations:10
|645
|2371
|3044
|2000
|1900
|n=4096
|log(q)=109
|CKKS
|EvaluateRotate
|iterations:10
|640
|2294
|3159
|1900
|1900
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|KeyGen
|Secret
|iterations:10
|1216
|2502
|4114
|1900
|1900
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|KeyGen
|Public
|iterations:10
|2300
|4425
|14274
|4000
|3900
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|KeyGen
|Relin
|iterations:10
|9130
|17811
|54680
|14900
|16400
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|KeyGen
|Galois
|iterations:10
|8902
|17592
|54816
|14700
|16200
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|2329
|6361
|15322
|5900
|5700
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|3651
|10008
|16088
|8200
|8500
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|993
|3856
|5426
|3100
|3300
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EncodeBatch
|iterations:10
|88.2
|317
|398
|0.000
|500
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|DecodeBatch
|iterations:10
|113
|363
|419
|400
|0.000
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|100
|349
|270
|200
|100.0
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|336
|1912
|2761
|2100
|1800
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|12301
|41927
|66550
|35700
|38500
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|2002
|6889
|8103
|5100
|5300
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|9116
|31535
|49921
|27000
|28300
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateModSwitchInplace
|iterations:10
|212
|670
|887
|700
|900
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateRelinInplace
|iterations:10
|3126
|11861
|15001
|8700
|9100
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateRotateRows
|iterations:10
|2969
|11661
|15285
|8700
|9400
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|BFV
|EvaluateRotateCols
|iterations:10
|3079
|11431
|15548
|8600
|9600
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|1799
|3650
|11429
|3100
|3200
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|4201
|11817
|16892
|7800
|8700
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|154
|698
|848
|100.0
|800
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EncodeDouble
|iterations:10
|739
|1918
|3085
|2500
|1500
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|DecodeDouble
|iterations:10
|1325
|3128
|5483
|4700
|2900
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|67.6
|335
|259
|0.000
|0.000
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|46.3
|173
|107
|100.0
|100.0
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|550
|1949
|2550
|2200
|2200
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|195
|806
|1100
|800
|1000
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|376
|1473
|1812
|1600
|1600
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EvaluateRescaleInplace
|iterations:10
|749
|2701
|3358
|1900
|1900
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EvaluateRelinInplace
|iterations:10
|3224
|11668
|14986
|8700
|9400
|n=8192
|log(q)=218
|CKKS
|EvaluateRotate
|iterations:10
|3098
|11630
|14986
|9100
|9300
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|KeyGen
|Secret
|iterations:10
|3460
|8070
|12079
|5600
|6100
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|KeyGen
|Public
|iterations:10
|7703
|15024
|44852
|12900
|14500
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|KeyGen
|Relin
|iterations:10
|58779
|119280
|369311
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|KeyGen
|Galois
|iterations:10
|57529
|118681
|363953
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|8997
|23451
|51869
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|12029
|32771
|47392
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|4028
|15709
|20084
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EncodeBatch
|iterations:10
|186
|631
|816
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|DecodeBatch
|iterations:10
|242
|744
|840
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|389
|1253
|1052
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|1545
|4662
|5843
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|49965
|185973
|296308
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|8061
|29075
|34189
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|37019
|137812
|230896
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateModSwitchInplace
|iterations:10
|974
|3254
|4025
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateRelinInplace
|iterations:10
|18268
|71240
|91871
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateRotateRows
|iterations:10
|18537
|71103
|90900
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|BFV
|EvaluateRotateCols
|iterations:10
|18643
|71521
|90580
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|6590
|13848
|40833
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|13636
|39883
|52729
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|805
|2634
|3334
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EncodeDouble
|iterations:10
|2501
|7124
|10073
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|DecodeDouble
|iterations:10
|5735
|15365
|25753
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|368
|1295
|1014
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|194
|666
|434
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|2188
|7471
|10411
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|783
|3146
|4279
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|1497
|5561
|7197
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EvaluateRescaleInplace
|iterations:10
|2823
|11547
|13768
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EvaluateRelinInplace
|iterations:10
|17745
|71186
|89405
|n=16384
|log(q)=438
|CKKS
|EvaluateRotate
|iterations:10
|18075
|72348
|90717
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|KeyGen
|Secret
|iterations:10
|11451
|29421
|36442
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|KeyGen
|Public
|iterations:10
|26361
|56594
|158626
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|KeyGen
|Relin
|iterations:10
|386014
|802450
|2385523
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|KeyGen
|Galois
|iterations:10
|377254
|797020
|2378326
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|32543
|76962
|186449
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|42415
|114184
|148914
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|17333
|58445
|75091
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EncodeBatch
|iterations:10
|411
|1252
|1664
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|DecodeBatch
|iterations:10
|513
|1776
|1830
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|1847
|5153
|4244
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|5404
|12691
|14776
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|227627
|807244
|1357129
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|31524
|115310
|134943
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|170213
|609716
|1027222
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateModSwitchInplace
|iterations:10
|4263
|14322
|15895
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateRelinInplace
|iterations:10
|111049
|443974
|575684
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateRotateRows
|iterations:10
|112213
|443623
|584722
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|BFV
|EvaluateRotateCols
|iterations:10
|113158
|447828
|558419
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EncryptSecret
|iterations:10
|24089
|51807
|146027
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EncryptPublic
|iterations:10
|48190
|147791
|181788
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|Decrypt
|iterations:10
|3237
|10144
|12763
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EncodeDouble
|iterations:10
|10565
|25808
|33770
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|DecodeDouble
|iterations:10
|25892
|75720
|129281
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddCt
|iterations:10
|1701
|5252
|4061
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EvaluateAddPt
|iterations:10
|1150
|2775
|1819
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulCt
|iterations:10
|9700
|28899
|39094
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EvaluateMulPt
|iterations:10
|3303
|12264
|15796
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EvaluateSquare
|iterations:10
|6389
|21483
|26827
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EvaluateRescaleInplace
|iterations:10
|12060
|45603
|52907
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EvaluateRelinInplace
|iterations:10
|110248
|472238
|552677
|n=32768
|log(q)=881
|CKKS
|EvaluateRotate
|iterations:10
|112866
|544871
|603159
Conversion from C++ to Web Assembly has some limitations:
±2^53 bit numbers: JavaScript uses 2^53 numbers (not true 64 bit). Values higher than these
will typically result in inaccuracies. If you're using the
CKKS scheme, you need to keep this in mind.
BFV users will inherently adhere to these limitations due to the Int32Array/Uint32Array TypedArrays. Recently,
BFV users now have support for BigInt64Array/BigUint64Array TypedArrays
but at a significant encode/decode penalty - encyption/evaluation/decryption performance is the same.
Memory: Generating large keys and saving them in the browser could be problematic. We can control NodeJS heap size, but not inside a user's browser.
Saving keys is very memory intensive especially for
polyModulusDegreess above
16384.
This is because there's currently no way (that we have found) to use io streams
across JS and Web Assembly code, so the strings have to be buffered completely in RAM and
they can be very, very large when using the default
zstd compression. User's who are
experiencing OOM exceptions when saving
GaloisKeys should try specifying a compression
override such as
none or the less performant
zlib. Ex:
galoisKeys.save(seal.ComprModeType.zlib)
Garbage Collection: Unfortunately, the typical way of cleaning up dereferenced JS objects will leave behind a the Web Assembly (C++) object in memory. There is no way to automatically call the destructors on C++ objects. JavaScript code must explicitly delete any C++ object handles it has received, or the heap will grow indefinitely.
<instance>.delete()
The main purpose of this library is to continue to evolve and promote the adoption of homomorphic encryption (using Microsoft SEAL) in modern web applications today. Development of node-seal happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
node-seal is MIT licensed.