node-seal is a homomorphic encryption library for TypeScript or JavaScript.

Web Assembly: Fastest web implementation of the C++ Microsoft SEAL library

Fastest web implementation of the C++ Microsoft SEAL library Zero dependencies: Very lean, only contains a low level API which is very close to the C++ calls from Microsoft SEAL.

Very lean, only contains a low level API which is very close to the C++ calls from Microsoft SEAL. Node.js, Browser: Install once, work in any server/client configuration.

Now supporting Microsoft SEAL 3.7.2

Installation

node-seal can be installed with your favorite package manager:

npm install node-seal

yarn add node-seal

Import the library using import or require syntax:

import SEAL from 'node-seal' const SEAL = require ( 'node-seal' )

You may also specify a deep import to target your environment better. This is useful for environments that aren't detected properly or do not support WebAssembly. In addition, there are two separate bundles for throwing on transparent ciphertexts and another for allowing transparent ciphertexts. If you're unsure what you need, start with the build that throws on transparent ciphertexts. This is also the default import that is used.

The deep import link is structured like the following:

node-seal / <throws|allows>_<wasm|js>_<node|web|worker>_<umd|es>

import SEAL from 'node-seal/throws_wasm_node_umd' import SEAL from 'node-seal/allows_wasm_node_umd'

React-native does not support WASM libraries; however, it is possible to run a WASM library, including node-seal by using a WebView to load both the library and a simple interface to communicate with on top of the built-in postMessage API. Instead of publicly hosting the web application to be rendered by the WebView, it is possible to bundle the mini web application into a single HTML file (with JS inlined) and load the HTML file directly to the WebView.

Demo

Go to morfix.io/sandbox

This sandbox was built for users to experiment and learn how to use Microsoft SEAL featuring node-seal.

Encryption Parameters: experiment with many settings to prototype a context.

experiment with many settings to prototype a context. Keys: Create, download, upload Secret/Public Keys - even for Relinearization and Galois Keys.

Create, download, upload Secret/Public Keys - even for Relinearization and Galois Keys. Variables: Create, download, upload PlainTexts or CipherTexts

Create, download, upload PlainTexts or CipherTexts Functions: Create a list of HE functions to execute!

Create a list of HE functions to execute! Code Generation: After your experimentation is complete, generate working code to use!

Usage

Checkout the basics

Documentation

View the latest docs here

Examples

Check out the Sandbox to run HE functions and even generate working code!

If you'd rather read an example, take a look here.

For more exhaustive examples, view the tests or the benchmarks.

Changes

For changes in this library, take a look here.

For changes in Microsoft SEAL, take a look at their list of changes.

Benchmarking

Microsoft SEAL has a native benchmark tool that we compile directly to WASM.

npm run seal:build:bench npm run benchmark

Performance

Microsoft SEAL now comes with a benchmark binary that can be directly compiled to WASM.

Test specs:

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacOS Big Sur 11.2.3

16 GB 2667 MHz DDR4

Versions:

Microsoft Seal v3.6.3

Node-seal v4.5.4

NodeJS v14.16.0

Chrome Version 89.0.4389.114 (Official Build) (x86_64)

Firefox Version 87.0 (64-bit)

Safari Version 14.0.3 (16610.4.3.1.7)

Note: NodeJS and Chrome have the ability to increase WASM memory past 2GB; however, Safari and FireFox's does not allow WASM memory be increased beyond 2GB and therefore crashes at the point in the benchmark where the memory allocations exceed that capacity. It is worth to mention the benchmark was not originally designed to be run under the 2GB constraint.

Native (No HEXL) Node Chrome Safari FireFox n=1024 log(q)=27 KeyGen Secret iterations:10 125 203 501 200 100.0 n=1024 log(q)=27 KeyGen Public iterations:10 137 251 878 200 200 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV EncryptSecret iterations:10 158 432 1338 1000 400 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV EncryptPublic iterations:10 251 551 1224 900 600 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV Decrypt iterations:10 44.2 146 222 800 200 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV EncodeBatch iterations:10 9.96 29.3 43.0 100.0 0.000 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV DecodeBatch iterations:10 17.5 40.7 47.0 200 100.0 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 3.66 9.80 10.5 100.0 0.000 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 17.9 174 274 300 300 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 432 1497 2429 2900 1500 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 50.6 192 226 300 100 n=1024 log(q)=27 BFV EvaluateSquare iterations:10 323 1193 1794 2100 900 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS EncryptSecret iterations:10 139 259 737 200 200 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS EncryptPublic iterations:10 250 486 914 400 400 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS Decrypt iterations:10 6.67 20.9 28.5 0.000 100.0 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS EncodeDouble iterations:10 43.6 78.6 154 800 100 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS DecodeDouble iterations:10 36.9 67.2 143 500 0.000 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 3.31 9.88 10.0 0.000 0.000 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 2.50 5.56 3.50 100.0 0.000 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 21.3 57.6 81.5 200 100.0 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 7.20 25.0 37.0 0.000 0.000 n=1024 log(q)=27 CKKS EvaluateSquare iterations:10 11.8 43.2 57.5 100 0.000 n=2048 log(q)=54 KeyGen Secret iterations:10 204 310 642 300 200 n=2048 log(q)=54 KeyGen Public iterations:10 233 421 1304 400 400 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV EncryptSecret iterations:10 283 808 1925 1000 700 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV EncryptPublic iterations:10 478 1112 2310 1200 1100 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV Decrypt iterations:10 88.7 290 436 400 100 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV EncodeBatch iterations:10 19.4 61.8 88.0 200 0.000 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV DecodeBatch iterations:10 27.0 80.0 89.0 100 100.0 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 5.20 19.0 18.5 0.000 0.000 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 33.6 399 585 500 500 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 1003 3173 5004 3600 3100 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 106 392 460 200 400 n=2048 log(q)=54 BFV EvaluateSquare iterations:10 668 2326 3662 2500 1900 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS EncryptSecret iterations:10 241 419 1345 300 400 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS EncryptPublic iterations:10 473 740 1688 500 600 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS Decrypt iterations:10 10.9 72.1 55.0 0.000 0.000 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS EncodeDouble iterations:10 108 175 337 100.0 200 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS DecodeDouble iterations:10 75.6 146 313 100.0 100 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 5.18 18.7 18.5 100 0.000 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 3.37 10.4 9.00 0.000 0.000 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 30.9 116 169 200 200 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 12.6 50.1 78.5 100.0 0.000 n=2048 log(q)=54 CKKS EvaluateSquare iterations:10 21.6 92.3 117 200 100 n=4096 log(q)=109 KeyGen Secret iterations:10 491 919 1612 800 700 n=4096 log(q)=109 KeyGen Public iterations:10 773 1555 4772 1500 1300 n=4096 log(q)=109 KeyGen Relin iterations:10 1545 3166 9628 2900 2700 n=4096 log(q)=109 KeyGen Galois iterations:10 1629 3135 9616 3000 2800 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EncryptSecret iterations:10 722 2229 4923 2200 1700 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EncryptPublic iterations:10 1337 3548 6373 3800 2800 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV Decrypt iterations:10 304 1070 1471 900 800 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EncodeBatch iterations:10 44.3 138 180 0.000 100 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV DecodeBatch iterations:10 56.0 170 213 200 100.0 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 17.9 95.3 71.0 100 100 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 102 799 1168 800 800 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 3228 10952 16126 9400 9600 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 442 1627 2002 1900 1300 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateSquare iterations:10 2290 7896 12024 7100 7300 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateModSwitchInplace iterations:10 39.6 158 174 100.0 200 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateRelinInplace iterations:10 586 2254 2929 5700 1600 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateRotateRows iterations:10 599 2252 3136 2300 1900 n=4096 log(q)=109 BFV EvaluateRotateCols iterations:10 597 2260 3331 2000 2000 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EncryptSecret iterations:10 608 1156 3569 1000 900 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EncryptPublic iterations:10 1510 3600 6185 3200 3300 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS Decrypt iterations:10 38.6 164 223 200 200 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EncodeDouble iterations:10 236 555 912 400 500 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS DecodeDouble iterations:10 335 741 1408 1000 800 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 19.3 73.7 64.0 0.000 0.000 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 10.3 40.5 32.0 200 0.000 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 132 460 658 600 600 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 70.3 207 273 300 200 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EvaluateSquare iterations:10 87.7 345 476 300 500 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EvaluateRescaleInplace iterations:10 165 624 755 600 200 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EvaluateRelinInplace iterations:10 645 2371 3044 2000 1900 n=4096 log(q)=109 CKKS EvaluateRotate iterations:10 640 2294 3159 1900 1900 n=8192 log(q)=218 KeyGen Secret iterations:10 1216 2502 4114 1900 1900 n=8192 log(q)=218 KeyGen Public iterations:10 2300 4425 14274 4000 3900 n=8192 log(q)=218 KeyGen Relin iterations:10 9130 17811 54680 14900 16400 n=8192 log(q)=218 KeyGen Galois iterations:10 8902 17592 54816 14700 16200 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EncryptSecret iterations:10 2329 6361 15322 5900 5700 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EncryptPublic iterations:10 3651 10008 16088 8200 8500 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV Decrypt iterations:10 993 3856 5426 3100 3300 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EncodeBatch iterations:10 88.2 317 398 0.000 500 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV DecodeBatch iterations:10 113 363 419 400 0.000 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 100 349 270 200 100.0 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 336 1912 2761 2100 1800 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 12301 41927 66550 35700 38500 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 2002 6889 8103 5100 5300 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateSquare iterations:10 9116 31535 49921 27000 28300 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateModSwitchInplace iterations:10 212 670 887 700 900 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateRelinInplace iterations:10 3126 11861 15001 8700 9100 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateRotateRows iterations:10 2969 11661 15285 8700 9400 n=8192 log(q)=218 BFV EvaluateRotateCols iterations:10 3079 11431 15548 8600 9600 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EncryptSecret iterations:10 1799 3650 11429 3100 3200 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EncryptPublic iterations:10 4201 11817 16892 7800 8700 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS Decrypt iterations:10 154 698 848 100.0 800 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EncodeDouble iterations:10 739 1918 3085 2500 1500 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS DecodeDouble iterations:10 1325 3128 5483 4700 2900 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 67.6 335 259 0.000 0.000 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 46.3 173 107 100.0 100.0 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 550 1949 2550 2200 2200 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 195 806 1100 800 1000 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EvaluateSquare iterations:10 376 1473 1812 1600 1600 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EvaluateRescaleInplace iterations:10 749 2701 3358 1900 1900 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EvaluateRelinInplace iterations:10 3224 11668 14986 8700 9400 n=8192 log(q)=218 CKKS EvaluateRotate iterations:10 3098 11630 14986 9100 9300 n=16384 log(q)=438 KeyGen Secret iterations:10 3460 8070 12079 5600 6100 n=16384 log(q)=438 KeyGen Public iterations:10 7703 15024 44852 12900 14500 n=16384 log(q)=438 KeyGen Relin iterations:10 58779 119280 369311 n=16384 log(q)=438 KeyGen Galois iterations:10 57529 118681 363953 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EncryptSecret iterations:10 8997 23451 51869 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EncryptPublic iterations:10 12029 32771 47392 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV Decrypt iterations:10 4028 15709 20084 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EncodeBatch iterations:10 186 631 816 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV DecodeBatch iterations:10 242 744 840 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 389 1253 1052 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 1545 4662 5843 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 49965 185973 296308 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 8061 29075 34189 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateSquare iterations:10 37019 137812 230896 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateModSwitchInplace iterations:10 974 3254 4025 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateRelinInplace iterations:10 18268 71240 91871 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateRotateRows iterations:10 18537 71103 90900 n=16384 log(q)=438 BFV EvaluateRotateCols iterations:10 18643 71521 90580 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EncryptSecret iterations:10 6590 13848 40833 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EncryptPublic iterations:10 13636 39883 52729 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS Decrypt iterations:10 805 2634 3334 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EncodeDouble iterations:10 2501 7124 10073 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS DecodeDouble iterations:10 5735 15365 25753 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 368 1295 1014 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 194 666 434 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 2188 7471 10411 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 783 3146 4279 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EvaluateSquare iterations:10 1497 5561 7197 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EvaluateRescaleInplace iterations:10 2823 11547 13768 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EvaluateRelinInplace iterations:10 17745 71186 89405 n=16384 log(q)=438 CKKS EvaluateRotate iterations:10 18075 72348 90717 n=32768 log(q)=881 KeyGen Secret iterations:10 11451 29421 36442 n=32768 log(q)=881 KeyGen Public iterations:10 26361 56594 158626 n=32768 log(q)=881 KeyGen Relin iterations:10 386014 802450 2385523 n=32768 log(q)=881 KeyGen Galois iterations:10 377254 797020 2378326 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EncryptSecret iterations:10 32543 76962 186449 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EncryptPublic iterations:10 42415 114184 148914 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV Decrypt iterations:10 17333 58445 75091 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EncodeBatch iterations:10 411 1252 1664 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV DecodeBatch iterations:10 513 1776 1830 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 1847 5153 4244 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 5404 12691 14776 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 227627 807244 1357129 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 31524 115310 134943 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateSquare iterations:10 170213 609716 1027222 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateModSwitchInplace iterations:10 4263 14322 15895 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateRelinInplace iterations:10 111049 443974 575684 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateRotateRows iterations:10 112213 443623 584722 n=32768 log(q)=881 BFV EvaluateRotateCols iterations:10 113158 447828 558419 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EncryptSecret iterations:10 24089 51807 146027 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EncryptPublic iterations:10 48190 147791 181788 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS Decrypt iterations:10 3237 10144 12763 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EncodeDouble iterations:10 10565 25808 33770 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS DecodeDouble iterations:10 25892 75720 129281 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EvaluateAddCt iterations:10 1701 5252 4061 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EvaluateAddPt iterations:10 1150 2775 1819 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EvaluateMulCt iterations:10 9700 28899 39094 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EvaluateMulPt iterations:10 3303 12264 15796 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EvaluateSquare iterations:10 6389 21483 26827 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EvaluateRescaleInplace iterations:10 12060 45603 52907 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EvaluateRelinInplace iterations:10 110248 472238 552677 n=32768 log(q)=881 CKKS EvaluateRotate iterations:10 112866 544871 603159

Caveats

Conversion from C++ to Web Assembly has some limitations:

±2^53 bit numbers: JavaScript uses 2^53 numbers (not true 64 bit). Values higher than these will typically result in inaccuracies. If you're using the CKKS scheme, you need to keep this in mind. BFV users will inherently adhere to these limitations due to the Int32Array/Uint32Array TypedArrays. Recently, BFV users now have support for BigInt64Array/BigUint64Array TypedArrays but at a significant encode/decode penalty - encyption/evaluation/decryption performance is the same.

Memory: Generating large keys and saving them in the browser could be problematic. We can control NodeJS heap size, but not inside a user's browser. Saving keys is very memory intensive especially for polyModulusDegrees s above 16384 . This is because there's currently no way (that we have found) to use io streams across JS and Web Assembly code, so the strings have to be buffered completely in RAM and they can be very, very large when using the default zstd compression. User's who are experiencing OOM exceptions when saving GaloisKeys should try specifying a compression override such as none or the less performant zlib . Ex: galoisKeys.save(seal.ComprModeType.zlib)

Garbage Collection: Unfortunately, the typical way of cleaning up dereferenced JS objects will leave behind a the Web Assembly (C++) object in memory. There is no way to automatically call the destructors on C++ objects. JavaScript code must explicitly delete any C++ object handles it has received, or the heap will grow indefinitely. <instance>.delete()

Contributing

The main purpose of this library is to continue to evolve and promote the adoption of homomorphic encryption (using Microsoft SEAL) in modern web applications today. Development of node-seal happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements.

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

node-seal is MIT licensed.