Simple, lightweight and expressive web scraping with Node.js

Scraping made simple

const scrapy = require ( 'node-scrapy' ) const fetch = require ( 'node-fetch' ) const url = 'https://github.com/expressjs/express' const model = '.mb-3.h4 + .f4.mt-3' fetch(url) .then( ( res ) => res.text()) .then( ( body ) => { console .log(scrapy.extract(body, model)) }) .catch( console .error)

node-scrapy can resolve complex objects. Give it a data model:

const fetch = require ( 'node-fetch' ) const url = 'https://github.com/strongloop/express' const model = { author : '.author ($ | trim)' , repo : '[itemprop="name"] ($ | trim)' , stats : { commits : '.js-details-container > div:last-child strong' , branches : '.octicon-git-branch + strong' , releases : 'a[href$="/releases"] > span' , contributors : 'a[href$="/graphs/contributors"] > span' , social : { watch : '.pagehead-actions > li:nth-child(1) .social-count ($ | trim)' , stars : '.pagehead-actions > li:nth-child(2) .social-count ($ | trim)' , forks : '.pagehead-actions > li:nth-child(3) .social-count ($ | trim)' , }, }, files : [ '.js-active-navigation-container .Box-row > :nth-child(2)' , { name : 'a' , url : 'a (href)' , }, ], } fetch(url) .then( ( res ) => res.text()) .then( ( body ) => { console .log(scrapy.extract(body, model)) }) .catch( console .error)

...and Scrapy will return:

{ author : 'expressjs' , repo : 'express' , stats : { commits : '5,592' , branches : '9' , releases : '280' , contributors : '261' , social : { watch : '1.8k' , stars : '49.8k' , forks : '8.3k' } }, files : [ { name : 'benchmarks' , url : '/expressjs/express/tree/master/benchmarks' }, { name : 'examples' , url : '/expressjs/express/tree/master/examples' }, { name : 'lib' , url : '/expressjs/express/tree/master/lib' }, { name : 'test' , url : '/expressjs/express/tree/master/test' }, { name : '.editorconfig' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/.editorconfig' }, { name : '.eslintignore' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/.eslintignore' }, { name : '.eslintrc.yml' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/.eslintrc.yml' }, { name : '.gitignore' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/.gitignore' }, { name : '.travis.yml' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/.travis.yml' }, { name : 'Charter.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Charter.md' }, { name : 'Code-Of-Conduct.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Code-Of-Conduct.md' }, { name : 'Collaborator-Guide.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Collaborator-Guide.md' }, { name : 'Contributing.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Contributing.md' }, { name : 'History.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/History.md' }, { name : 'LICENSE' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/LICENSE' }, { name : 'Readme-Guide.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Readme-Guide.md' }, { name : 'Readme.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Readme.md' }, { name : 'Release-Process.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Release-Process.md' }, { name : 'Security.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Security.md' }, { name : 'Triager-Guide.md' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/Triager-Guide.md' }, { name : 'appveyor.yml' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/appveyor.yml' }, { name : 'index.js' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/index.js' }, { name : 'package.json' , url : '/expressjs/express/blob/master/package.json' } ] }

For more examples, check the test folder.

Install

npm install node-scrapy

Features

🍠 Simple: No XPaths. No complex object inheritance. No extensive config files. Just JSON and the CSS selectors you're used to. Simple as potatoes.

⚡ Lightweight: node-scrapy relies on htmlparser2 and css-select, known for being fast.

📢 Expressive: Web scrapping is all about data, so node-scrapy aims to make it declarative. Both, the model and its corresponding output are JSON-serializable.

Alternatives

Here some alternative nodejs-based solutions similar to node-scrapy (in popularity order):

Contributing

node-scrapy is in an early stage, we would love you to involve in its development! Go ahead and open a new issue.

License

MIT ❤