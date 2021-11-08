New SCP module for NodeJS

A lightweight, fast and secure module to perform SCP commands for NodeJS based on SSH2

What's new

All functionalities are written using Promise. That means you can use it with Promise or Async/Await (No more callback hell, Yeah :) )

And other new features:

Scp a directory from local to remote server and from remote to local

Perform commands on remote server: mkdir , stat , check if path exists

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save node-scp yarn add node-scp

Guide

Scp file from local to remote server

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { client.uploadFile( './test.txt' , '/workspace/test.txt' ) .then( response => { client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async function test ( ) { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) await client.uploadFile( './test.txt' , '/workspace/test.txt' ) await client.uploadFile( './test1.txt' , '/workspace/test1.txt' ) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

Scp file from remote server to local

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { client.downloadFile( '/workspace/test.txt' , './test.txt' ) .then( response => { client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async function test ( ) { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) await client.downloadFile( '/workspace/test.txt' , './test.txt' ) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

Scp a directory from local to remote server

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { client.uploadDir( './local/dir' , '/server/path' ) .then( response => { client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async funtion test () { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) await client.uploadDir( './local/dir' , '/server/path' ) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

Scp a directory from remote server to local

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { client.downloadDir( '/server/path' , 'local/path' ) .then( response => { client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async funtion test () { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) await client.downloadDir( './local/dir' , '/server/path' ) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

Create a directory on remote server

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { client.mkdir( '/server/path' ) .then( response => { client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async function test ( ) { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) await client.mkdir( '/server/path' ) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

Check if a path exists on remote server

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { const result = client.exists( '/server/path' ) .then( result => { console .log(result) client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async function test ( ) { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) const result = await client.exists( '/server/path' ) console .log(result) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

Get stats of a path on remote server

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { client.stat( '/server/path' ) .then( result => { console .log(result) client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async function test ( ) { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) cosnt result = await client.stat( '/server/path' ) console .log(result) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

List all files in remote directory

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { client.list( '/server/path' ) .then( result => { console .log(result) client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async function test ( ) { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) cosnt result = await client.list( '/server/path' ) console .log(result) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

Convert relative path to absolute path on remote server

Using Promise

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }).then( client => { client.realPath( '/server/path' ) .then( result => { console .log(result) client.close() }) .catch( error => {}) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Using async/await :

const { Client } = require ( 'node-scp' ) import { Client } from 'node-scp' async function test ( ) { try { const client = await Client({ host : 'your host' , port : 22 , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }) cosnt result = await client.realPath( '/server/path' ) console .log(result) client.close() } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } test()

Connection options

Below are available options you can pass when connecting to server:

agent - string - Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication. Windows users: set to 'pageant' for authenticating with Pageant or (actual) path to a cygwin "UNIX socket." Default: (none)

agentForward - boolean - Set to true to use OpenSSH agent forwarding ( auth-agent@openssh.com ) for the life of the connection. agent must also be set to use this feature. Default: false

algorithms - object - This option allows you to explicitly override the default transport layer algorithms used for the connection. The value for each category must either be an array of valid algorithm names to set an exact list (with the most preferable first) or an object containing append , prepend , and/or remove properties that each contain an array of algorithm names or RegExps to match to adjust default lists for each category. Valid keys: cipher - mixed - Ciphers. Default list (in order from most to least preferable): chacha20-poly1305@openssh.com (priority of chacha20-poly1305 may vary depending upon CPU and/or optional binding availability) aes128-gcm aes128-gcm@openssh.com aes256-gcm aes256-gcm@openssh.com aes128-ctr aes192-ctr aes256-ctr Other supported names: 3des-cbc aes256-cbc aes192-cbc aes128-cbc arcfour256 arcfour128 arcfour blowfish-cbc cast128-cbc compress - mixed - Compression algorithms. Default list (in order from most to least preferable): none zlib@openssh.com zlib Other supported names: hmac - mixed - (H)MAC algorithms. Default list (in order from most to least preferable): hmac-sha2-256-etm@openssh.com hmac-sha2-512-etm@openssh.com hmac-sha1-etm@openssh.com hmac-sha2-256 hmac-sha2-512 hmac-sha1 Other supported names: hmac-md5 hmac-sha2-256-96 hmac-sha2-512-96 hmac-ripemd160 hmac-sha1-96 hmac-md5-96 kex - mixed - Key exchange algorithms. Default list (in order from most to least preferable): curve25519-sha256 (node v14.0.0+) curve25519-sha256@libssh.org (node v14.0.0+) ecdh-sha2-nistp256 ecdh-sha2-nistp384 ecdh-sha2-nistp521 diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha256 diffie-hellman-group14-sha256 diffie-hellman-group15-sha512 diffie-hellman-group16-sha512 diffie-hellman-group17-sha512 diffie-hellman-group18-sha512 Other supported names: diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha1 diffie-hellman-group14-sha1 diffie-hellman-group1-sha1 serverHostKey - mixed - Server host key formats. Default list (in order from most to least preferable): ssh-ed25519 (node v12.0.0+) ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 ecdsa-sha2-nistp384 ecdsa-sha2-nistp521 rsa-sha2-512 rsa-sha2-256 ssh-rsa Other supported names: ssh-dss

authHandler - mixed - Either an array of objects as described below or a function with parameters (methodsLeft, partialSuccess, callback) where methodsLeft and partialSuccess are null on the first authentication attempt, otherwise are an array and boolean respectively. Return or call callback() with either the name of the authentication method or an object containing the method name along with method-specific details to try next (return/pass false to signal no more methods to try). Valid method names are: 'none', 'password', 'publickey', 'agent', 'keyboard-interactive', 'hostbased' . Default: function that follows a set method order: None -> Password -> Private Key -> Agent (-> keyboard-interactive if tryKeyboard is true ) -> Hostbased When returning or calling callback() with an object, it can take one of the following forms: { type : 'none' , username : 'foo' , } { type : 'password' username : 'foo' , password : 'bar' , } { type : 'publickey' username : 'foo' , key : ..., passphrase : ..., } { type : 'hostbased' username : 'foo' , localHostname : 'baz' , localUsername : 'quux' , key : ..., passphrase : ..., } { type : 'agent' username : 'foo' , agent : ..., } { type : 'keyboard-interactive' username : 'foo' , prompt : ( name, instructions, instructionsLang, prompts, finish ) => { }, }

debug - function - Set this to a function that receives a single string argument to get detailed (local) debug information. Default: (none)

forceIPv4 - boolean - Only connect via resolved IPv4 address for host . Default: false

forceIPv6 - boolean - Only connect via resolved IPv6 address for host . Default: false

host - string - Hostname or IP address of the server. Default: 'localhost'

hostHash - string - Any valid hash algorithm supported by node. The host's key is hashed using this algorithm and passed to the hostVerifier function as a hex string. Default: (none)

hostVerifier - function - Function with parameters (hashedKey[, callback]) where hashedKey is a string hex hash of the host's key for verification purposes. Return true to continue with the handshake or false to reject and disconnect, or call callback() with true or false if you need to perform asynchronous verification. Default: (auto-accept if hostVerifier is not set)

keepaliveCountMax - integer - How many consecutive, unanswered SSH-level keepalive packets that can be sent to the server before disconnection (similar to OpenSSH's ServerAliveCountMax config option). Default: 3

keepaliveInterval - integer - How often (in milliseconds) to send SSH-level keepalive packets to the server (in a similar way as OpenSSH's ServerAliveInterval config option). Set to 0 to disable. Default: 0

localAddress - string - IP address of the network interface to use to connect to the server. Default: (none -- determined by OS)

localHostname - string - Along with localUsername and privateKey , set this to a non-empty string for hostbased user authentication. Default: (none)

localPort - string - The local port number to connect from. Default: (none -- determined by OS)

localUsername - string - Along with localHostname and privateKey , set this to a non-empty string for hostbased user authentication. Default: (none)

passphrase - string - For an encrypted privateKey , this is the passphrase used to decrypt it. Default: (none)

password - string - Password for password-based user authentication. Default: (none)

port - integer - Port number of the server. Default: 22

privateKey - mixed - Buffer or string that contains a private key for either key-based or hostbased user authentication (OpenSSH format). Default: (none)

readyTimeout - integer - How long (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete. Default: 20000

sock - ReadableStream - A ReadableStream to use for communicating with the server instead of creating and using a new TCP connection (useful for connection hopping).

strictVendor - boolean - Performs a strict server vendor check before sending vendor-specific requests, etc. (e.g. check for OpenSSH server when using openssh_noMoreSessions() ) Default: true

tryKeyboard - boolean - Try keyboard-interactive user authentication if primary user authentication method fails. If you set this to true , you need to handle the keyboard-interactive event. Default: false

username - string - Username for authentication. Default: (none)

