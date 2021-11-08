openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

node-scp

by Duc Trung Mai
0.0.16 (see all)

🚀Lightweight, fast and secure SCP functions for NodeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

New SCP module for NodeJS

A lightweight, fast and secure module to perform SCP commands for NodeJS based on SSH2

What's new

All functionalities are written using Promise. That means you can use it with Promise or Async/Await (No more callback hell, Yeah :) )

And other new features:

  • Scp a directory from local to remote server and from remote to local
  • Perform commands on remote server: mkdir, stat, check if path exists

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save node-scp
# or
yarn add node-scp

Guide

Scp file from local to remote server

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  client.uploadFile('./test.txt', '/workspace/test.txt')
        .then(response => {
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

async function test() {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    await client.uploadFile('./test.txt', '/workspace/test.txt')
    // you can perform upload multiple times
    await client.uploadFile('./test1.txt', '/workspace/test1.txt')
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

Scp file from remote server to local

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  client.downloadFile('/workspace/test.txt', './test.txt')
        .then(response => {
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

async function test () {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    await client.downloadFile('/workspace/test.txt', './test.txt')
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch(e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

Scp a directory from local to remote server

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  client.uploadDir('./local/dir', '/server/path')
        .then(response => {
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

async funtion test () {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    await client.uploadDir('./local/dir', '/server/path')
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

Scp a directory from remote server to local

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  client.downloadDir('/server/path', 'local/path')
        .then(response => {
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

async funtion test () {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    await client.downloadDir('./local/dir', '/server/path')
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

Create a directory on remote server

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  client.mkdir('/server/path')
        .then(response => {
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

async function test() {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    await client.mkdir('/server/path')
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

Check if a path exists on remote server

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  const result = client.exists('/server/path')
        .then(result => {
          console.log(result)
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async function test() {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    const result = await client.exists('/server/path')
    console.log(result)
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

Get stats of a path on remote server

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  client.stat('/server/path')
        .then(result => {
          console.log(result)
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

async function test() {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    cosnt result = await client.stat('/server/path')
    console.log(result)
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

List all files in remote directory

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  client.list('/server/path')
        .then(result => {
          console.log(result)
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

async function test() {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    cosnt result = await client.list('/server/path')
    console.log(result)
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

Convert relative path to absolute path on remote server

Using Promise

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

Client({
  host: 'your host',
  port: 22,
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password',
  // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
  // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
  client.realPath('/server/path')
        .then(result => {
          console.log(result)
          client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
        })
        .catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))

Using async/await:

// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')

// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'

async function test() {
  try {
    const client = await Client({
      host: 'your host',
      port: 22,
      username: 'username',
      password: 'password',
      // privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
      // passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
    })
    cosnt result = await client.realPath('/server/path')
    console.log(result)
    client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e)
  }
}

test()

Connection options

Below are available options you can pass when connecting to server:

  • agent - string - Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication. Windows users: set to 'pageant' for authenticating with Pageant or (actual) path to a cygwin "UNIX socket." Default: (none)

  • agentForward - boolean - Set to true to use OpenSSH agent forwarding (auth-agent@openssh.com) for the life of the connection. agent must also be set to use this feature. Default: false

  • algorithms - object - This option allows you to explicitly override the default transport layer algorithms used for the connection. The value for each category must either be an array of valid algorithm names to set an exact list (with the most preferable first) or an object containing append, prepend, and/or remove properties that each contain an array of algorithm names or RegExps to match to adjust default lists for each category. Valid keys:

    • cipher - mixed - Ciphers.

      • Default list (in order from most to least preferable):
        • chacha20-poly1305@openssh.com (priority of chacha20-poly1305 may vary depending upon CPU and/or optional binding availability)
        • aes128-gcm
        • aes128-gcm@openssh.com
        • aes256-gcm
        • aes256-gcm@openssh.com
        • aes128-ctr
        • aes192-ctr
        • aes256-ctr
      • Other supported names:
        • 3des-cbc
        • aes256-cbc
        • aes192-cbc
        • aes128-cbc
        • arcfour256
        • arcfour128
        • arcfour
        • blowfish-cbc
        • cast128-cbc

    • compress - mixed - Compression algorithms.

      • Default list (in order from most to least preferable):
        • none
        • zlib@openssh.com
        • zlib
      • Other supported names:

    • hmac - mixed - (H)MAC algorithms.

      • Default list (in order from most to least preferable):
        • hmac-sha2-256-etm@openssh.com
        • hmac-sha2-512-etm@openssh.com
        • hmac-sha1-etm@openssh.com
        • hmac-sha2-256
        • hmac-sha2-512
        • hmac-sha1
      • Other supported names:
        • hmac-md5
        • hmac-sha2-256-96
        • hmac-sha2-512-96
        • hmac-ripemd160
        • hmac-sha1-96
        • hmac-md5-96

    • kex - mixed - Key exchange algorithms.

      • Default list (in order from most to least preferable):
        • curve25519-sha256 (node v14.0.0+)
        • curve25519-sha256@libssh.org (node v14.0.0+)
        • ecdh-sha2-nistp256
        • ecdh-sha2-nistp384
        • ecdh-sha2-nistp521
        • diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha256
        • diffie-hellman-group14-sha256
        • diffie-hellman-group15-sha512
        • diffie-hellman-group16-sha512
        • diffie-hellman-group17-sha512
        • diffie-hellman-group18-sha512
      • Other supported names:
        • diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha1
        • diffie-hellman-group14-sha1
        • diffie-hellman-group1-sha1

    • serverHostKey - mixed - Server host key formats.

      • Default list (in order from most to least preferable):
        • ssh-ed25519 (node v12.0.0+)
        • ecdsa-sha2-nistp256
        • ecdsa-sha2-nistp384
        • ecdsa-sha2-nistp521
        • rsa-sha2-512
        • rsa-sha2-256
        • ssh-rsa
      • Other supported names:
        • ssh-dss

  • authHandler - mixed - Either an array of objects as described below or a function with parameters (methodsLeft, partialSuccess, callback) where methodsLeft and partialSuccess are null on the first authentication attempt, otherwise are an array and boolean respectively. Return or call callback() with either the name of the authentication method or an object containing the method name along with method-specific details to try next (return/pass false to signal no more methods to try). Valid method names are: 'none', 'password', 'publickey', 'agent', 'keyboard-interactive', 'hostbased'. Default: function that follows a set method order: None -> Password -> Private Key -> Agent (-> keyboard-interactive if tryKeyboard is true) -> Hostbased

    • When returning or calling callback() with an object, it can take one of the following forms:

      {
  type: 'none',
  username: 'foo',
}

      {
  type: 'password'
  username: 'foo',
  password: 'bar',
}

      {
  type: 'publickey'
  username: 'foo',
  // Can be a string, Buffer, or parsed key containing a private key
  key: ...,
  // `passphrase` only required for encrypted keys
  passphrase: ...,
}

      {
  type: 'hostbased'
  username: 'foo',
  localHostname: 'baz',
  localUsername: 'quux',
  // Can be a string, Buffer, or parsed key containing a private key
  key: ...,
  // `passphrase` only required for encrypted keys
  passphrase: ...,
}

      {
  type: 'agent'
  username: 'foo',
  // Can be a string that is interpreted exactly like the `agent`
  // connection config option or can be a custom agent
  // object/instance that extends and implements `BaseAgent`
  agent: ...,
}

      {
  type: 'keyboard-interactive'
  username: 'foo',
  // This works exactly the same way as a 'keyboard-interactive'
  // Client event handler
  prompt: (name, instructions, instructionsLang, prompts, finish) => {
    // ...
  },
}

  • debug - function - Set this to a function that receives a single string argument to get detailed (local) debug information. Default: (none)

  • forceIPv4 - boolean - Only connect via resolved IPv4 address for host. Default: false

  • forceIPv6 - boolean - Only connect via resolved IPv6 address for host. Default: false

  • host - string - Hostname or IP address of the server. Default: 'localhost'

  • hostHash - string - Any valid hash algorithm supported by node. The host's key is hashed using this algorithm and passed to the hostVerifier function as a hex string. Default: (none)

  • hostVerifier - function - Function with parameters (hashedKey[, callback]) where hashedKey is a string hex hash of the host's key for verification purposes. Return true to continue with the handshake or false to reject and disconnect, or call callback() with true or false if you need to perform asynchronous verification. Default: (auto-accept if hostVerifier is not set)

  • keepaliveCountMax - integer - How many consecutive, unanswered SSH-level keepalive packets that can be sent to the server before disconnection (similar to OpenSSH's ServerAliveCountMax config option). Default: 3

  • keepaliveInterval - integer - How often (in milliseconds) to send SSH-level keepalive packets to the server (in a similar way as OpenSSH's ServerAliveInterval config option). Set to 0 to disable. Default: 0

  • localAddress - string - IP address of the network interface to use to connect to the server. Default: (none -- determined by OS)

  • localHostname - string - Along with localUsername and privateKey, set this to a non-empty string for hostbased user authentication. Default: (none)

  • localPort - string - The local port number to connect from. Default: (none -- determined by OS)

  • localUsername - string - Along with localHostname and privateKey, set this to a non-empty string for hostbased user authentication. Default: (none)

  • passphrase - string - For an encrypted privateKey, this is the passphrase used to decrypt it. Default: (none)

  • password - string - Password for password-based user authentication. Default: (none)

  • port - integer - Port number of the server. Default: 22

  • privateKey - mixed - Buffer or string that contains a private key for either key-based or hostbased user authentication (OpenSSH format). Default: (none)

  • readyTimeout - integer - How long (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete. Default: 20000

  • sock - ReadableStream - A ReadableStream to use for communicating with the server instead of creating and using a new TCP connection (useful for connection hopping).

  • strictVendor - boolean - Performs a strict server vendor check before sending vendor-specific requests, etc. (e.g. check for OpenSSH server when using openssh_noMoreSessions()) Default: true

  • tryKeyboard - boolean - Try keyboard-interactive user authentication if primary user authentication method fails. If you set this to true, you need to handle the keyboard-interactive event. Default: false

  • username - string - Username for authentication. Default: (none)

Support

If you like this project, give me 1 ⭐️

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial