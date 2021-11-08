A lightweight, fast and secure module to perform SCP commands for NodeJS based on SSH2
All functionalities are written using Promise. That means you can use it with
Promise or
Async/Await (No more callback hell, Yeah :) )
And other new features:
mkdir,
stat, check if path exists
npm install --save node-scp
# or
yarn add node-scp
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
client.uploadFile('./test.txt', '/workspace/test.txt')
.then(response => {
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async function test() {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
await client.uploadFile('./test.txt', '/workspace/test.txt')
// you can perform upload multiple times
await client.uploadFile('./test1.txt', '/workspace/test1.txt')
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
client.downloadFile('/workspace/test.txt', './test.txt')
.then(response => {
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async function test () {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
await client.downloadFile('/workspace/test.txt', './test.txt')
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch(e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
client.uploadDir('./local/dir', '/server/path')
.then(response => {
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async funtion test () {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
await client.uploadDir('./local/dir', '/server/path')
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
client.downloadDir('/server/path', 'local/path')
.then(response => {
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async funtion test () {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
await client.downloadDir('./local/dir', '/server/path')
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
client.mkdir('/server/path')
.then(response => {
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async function test() {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
await client.mkdir('/server/path')
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
const result = client.exists('/server/path')
.then(result => {
console.log(result)
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async function test() {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
const result = await client.exists('/server/path')
console.log(result)
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
client.stat('/server/path')
.then(result => {
console.log(result)
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async function test() {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
cosnt result = await client.stat('/server/path')
console.log(result)
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
client.list('/server/path')
.then(result => {
console.log(result)
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async function test() {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
cosnt result = await client.list('/server/path')
console.log(result)
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Using
Promise
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
}).then(client => {
client.realPath('/server/path')
.then(result => {
console.log(result)
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
})
.catch(error => {})
}).catch(e => console.log(e))
Using
async/await:
// with commonJS
const { Client } = require('node-scp')
// with ES Module
import { Client } from 'node-scp'
async function test() {
try {
const client = await Client({
host: 'your host',
port: 22,
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
// privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem'),
// passphrase: 'your key passphrase',
})
cosnt result = await client.realPath('/server/path')
console.log(result)
client.close() // remember to close connection after you finish
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
}
test()
Below are available options you can pass when connecting to server:
agent - string - Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication. Windows users: set to 'pageant' for authenticating with Pageant or (actual) path to a cygwin "UNIX socket." Default: (none)
agentForward - boolean - Set to
true to use OpenSSH agent forwarding (
auth-agent@openssh.com) for the life of the connection.
agent must also be set to use this feature. Default:
false
algorithms - object - This option allows you to explicitly override the default transport layer algorithms used for the connection. The value for each category must either be an array of valid algorithm names to set an exact list (with the most preferable first) or an object containing
append,
prepend, and/or
remove properties that each contain an array of algorithm names or RegExps to match to adjust default lists for each category. Valid keys:
cipher - mixed - Ciphers.
chacha20-poly1305@openssh.com (priority of chacha20-poly1305 may vary depending upon CPU and/or optional binding availability)
aes128-gcm
aes128-gcm@openssh.com
aes256-gcm
aes256-gcm@openssh.com
aes128-ctr
aes192-ctr
aes256-ctr
3des-cbc
aes256-cbc
aes192-cbc
aes128-cbc
arcfour256
arcfour128
arcfour
blowfish-cbc
cast128-cbc
compress - mixed - Compression algorithms.
none
zlib@openssh.com
zlib
hmac - mixed - (H)MAC algorithms.
hmac-sha2-256-etm@openssh.com
hmac-sha2-512-etm@openssh.com
hmac-sha1-etm@openssh.com
hmac-sha2-256
hmac-sha2-512
hmac-sha1
hmac-md5
hmac-sha2-256-96
hmac-sha2-512-96
hmac-ripemd160
hmac-sha1-96
hmac-md5-96
kex - mixed - Key exchange algorithms.
curve25519-sha256 (node v14.0.0+)
curve25519-sha256@libssh.org (node v14.0.0+)
ecdh-sha2-nistp256
ecdh-sha2-nistp384
ecdh-sha2-nistp521
diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha256
diffie-hellman-group14-sha256
diffie-hellman-group15-sha512
diffie-hellman-group16-sha512
diffie-hellman-group17-sha512
diffie-hellman-group18-sha512
diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha1
diffie-hellman-group14-sha1
diffie-hellman-group1-sha1
serverHostKey - mixed - Server host key formats.
ssh-ed25519 (node v12.0.0+)
ecdsa-sha2-nistp256
ecdsa-sha2-nistp384
ecdsa-sha2-nistp521
rsa-sha2-512
rsa-sha2-256
ssh-rsa
ssh-dss
authHandler - mixed - Either an array of objects as described below or a function with parameters
(methodsLeft, partialSuccess, callback) where
methodsLeft and
partialSuccess are
null on the first authentication attempt, otherwise are an array and boolean respectively. Return or call
callback() with either the name of the authentication method or an object containing the method name along with method-specific details to try next (return/pass
false to signal no more methods to try). Valid method names are:
'none', 'password', 'publickey', 'agent', 'keyboard-interactive', 'hostbased'. Default: function that follows a set method order: None -> Password -> Private Key -> Agent (-> keyboard-interactive if
tryKeyboard is
true) -> Hostbased
When returning or calling
callback() with an object, it can take one of the following forms:
{
type: 'none',
username: 'foo',
}
{
type: 'password'
username: 'foo',
password: 'bar',
}
{
type: 'publickey'
username: 'foo',
// Can be a string, Buffer, or parsed key containing a private key
key: ...,
// `passphrase` only required for encrypted keys
passphrase: ...,
}
{
type: 'hostbased'
username: 'foo',
localHostname: 'baz',
localUsername: 'quux',
// Can be a string, Buffer, or parsed key containing a private key
key: ...,
// `passphrase` only required for encrypted keys
passphrase: ...,
}
{
type: 'agent'
username: 'foo',
// Can be a string that is interpreted exactly like the `agent`
// connection config option or can be a custom agent
// object/instance that extends and implements `BaseAgent`
agent: ...,
}
{
type: 'keyboard-interactive'
username: 'foo',
// This works exactly the same way as a 'keyboard-interactive'
// Client event handler
prompt: (name, instructions, instructionsLang, prompts, finish) => {
// ...
},
}
debug - function - Set this to a function that receives a single string argument to get detailed (local) debug information. Default: (none)
forceIPv4 - boolean - Only connect via resolved IPv4 address for
host. Default:
false
forceIPv6 - boolean - Only connect via resolved IPv6 address for
host. Default:
false
host - string - Hostname or IP address of the server. Default:
'localhost'
hostHash - string - Any valid hash algorithm supported by node. The host's key is hashed using this algorithm and passed to the hostVerifier function as a hex string. Default: (none)
hostVerifier - function - Function with parameters
(hashedKey[, callback]) where
hashedKey is a string hex hash of the host's key for verification purposes. Return
true to continue with the handshake or
false to reject and disconnect, or call
callback() with
true or
false if you need to perform asynchronous verification. Default: (auto-accept if
hostVerifier is not set)
keepaliveCountMax - integer - How many consecutive, unanswered SSH-level keepalive packets that can be sent to the server before disconnection (similar to OpenSSH's ServerAliveCountMax config option). Default:
3
keepaliveInterval - integer - How often (in milliseconds) to send SSH-level keepalive packets to the server (in a similar way as OpenSSH's ServerAliveInterval config option). Set to 0 to disable. Default:
0
localAddress - string - IP address of the network interface to use to connect to the server. Default: (none -- determined by OS)
localHostname - string - Along with localUsername and privateKey, set this to a non-empty string for hostbased user authentication. Default: (none)
localPort - string - The local port number to connect from. Default: (none -- determined by OS)
localUsername - string - Along with localHostname and privateKey, set this to a non-empty string for hostbased user authentication. Default: (none)
passphrase - string - For an encrypted
privateKey, this is the passphrase used to decrypt it. Default: (none)
password - string - Password for password-based user authentication. Default: (none)
port - integer - Port number of the server. Default:
22
privateKey - mixed - Buffer or string that contains a private key for either key-based or hostbased user authentication (OpenSSH format). Default: (none)
readyTimeout - integer - How long (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete. Default:
20000
sock - ReadableStream - A ReadableStream to use for communicating with the server instead of creating and using a new TCP connection (useful for connection hopping).
strictVendor - boolean - Performs a strict server vendor check before sending vendor-specific requests, etc. (e.g. check for OpenSSH server when using
openssh_noMoreSessions()) Default:
true
tryKeyboard - boolean - Try keyboard-interactive user authentication if primary user authentication method fails. If you set this to
true, you need to handle the
keyboard-interactive event. Default:
false
username - string - Username for authentication. Default: (none)
If you like this project, give me 1 ⭐️