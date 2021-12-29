Warning: LibSass and Node Sass are deprecated. While they will continue to receive maintenance releases indefinitely, there are no plans to add additional features or compatibility with any new CSS or Sass features. Projects that still use it should move onto Dart Sass.
Below is a quick guide for minimum and maximum supported versions of node-sass:
|NodeJS
|Supported node-sass version
|Node Module
|Node 17
|7.0+
|102
|Node 16
|6.0+
|93
|Node 15
|5.0+, <7.0
|88
|Node 14
|4.14+
|83
|Node 13
|4.13+, <5.0
|79
|Node 12
|4.12+
|72
|Node 11
|4.10+, <5.0
|67
|Node 10
|4.9+, <6.0
|64
|Node 8
|4.5.3+, <5.0
|57
|Node <8
|<5.0
|<57
Node-sass is a library that provides binding for Node.js to LibSass, the C version of the popular stylesheet preprocessor, Sass.
It allows you to natively compile .scss files to css at incredible speed and automatically via a connect middleware.
Find it on npm: https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-sass
Follow @nodesass on twitter for release updates: https://twitter.com/nodesass
npm install node-sass
Some users have reported issues installing on Ubuntu due to
node being registered to another package. Follow the official NodeJS docs to install NodeJS so that
#!/usr/bin/env node correctly resolves.
Compiling on Windows machines requires the node-gyp prerequisites.
Are you seeing the following error? Check out our Troubleshooting guide.**
SyntaxError: Use of const in strict mode.
Having installation troubles? Check out our Troubleshooting guide.
npm install -g mirror-config-china --registry=http://registry.npm.taobao.org
npm install node-sass
var sass = require('node-sass');
sass.render({
file: scss_filename,
[, options..]
}, function(err, result) { /*...*/ });
// OR
var result = sass.renderSync({
data: scss_content
[, options..]
});
String
null
Special:
file or
data must be specified
Path to a file for LibSass to compile.
String
null
Special:
file or
data must be specified
A string to pass to LibSass to compile. It is recommended that you use
includePaths in conjunction with this so that LibSass can find files when using the
@import directive.
This is an experimental LibSass feature. Use with caution.
Function | Function[] signature
function(url, prev, done)
undefined
Function Parameters and Information:
url (String) - the path in import as-is, which LibSass encountered
prev (String) - the previously resolved path
done (Function) - a callback function to invoke on async completion, takes an object literal containing
file (String) - an alternate path for LibSass to use OR
contents (String) - the imported contents (for example, read from memory or the file system)
Handles when LibSass encounters the
@import directive. A custom importer allows extension of the LibSass engine in both a synchronous and asynchronous manner. In both cases, the goal is to either
return or call
done() with an object literal. Depending on the value of the object literal, one of two things will happen.
When returning or calling
done() with
{ file: "String" }, the new file path will be assumed for the
@import. It's recommended to be mindful of the value of
prev in instances where relative path resolution may be required.
When returning or calling
done() with
{ contents: "String" }, the string value will be used as if the file was read in through an external source.
Starting from v3.0.0:
this refers to a contextual scope for the immediate run of
sass.render or
sass.renderSync
importers can return error and LibSass will emit that error in response. For instance:
done(new Error('doesn\'t exist!'));
// or return synchronously
return new Error('nothing to do here');
importer can be an array of functions, which will be called by LibSass in the order of their occurrence in array. This helps user specify special importer for particular kind of path (filesystem, http). If an importer does not want to handle a particular path, it should return
null. See functions section for more details on Sass types.
This is an experimental LibSass feature. Use with caution.
functions is an
Object that holds a collection of custom functions that may be invoked by the sass files being compiled. They may take zero or more input parameters and must return a value either synchronously (
return ...;) or asynchronously (
done();). Those parameters will be instances of one of the constructors contained in the
require('node-sass').types hash. The return value must be of one of these types as well. See the list of available types below:
getValue()/
setValue(value) : gets / sets the numerical portion of the number
getUnit() /
setUnit(unit) : gets / sets the unit portion of the number
getValue() /
setValue(value) : gets / sets the enclosed string
getR() /
setR(value) : red component (integer from
0 to
255)
getG() /
setG(value) : green component (integer from
0 to
255)
getB() /
setB(value) : blue component (integer from
0 to
255)
getA() /
setA(value) : alpha component (number from
0 to
1.0)
Example:
var Color = require('node-sass').types.Color,
c1 = new Color(255, 0, 0),
c2 = new Color(0xff0088cc);
getValue() : gets the enclosed boolean
types.Boolean.TRUE : Singleton instance of
types.Boolean that holds "true"
types.Boolean.FALSE : Singleton instance of
types.Boolean that holds "false"
getValue(index) /
setValue(index, value) :
value must itself be an instance of one of the constructors in
sass.types.
getSeparator() /
setSeparator(isComma) : whether to use commas as a separator
getLength()
getKey(index) /
setKey(index, value)
getValue(index) /
setValue(index, value)
getLength()
types.Null.NULL : Singleton instance of
types.Null.
sass.renderSync({
data: '#{headings(2,5)} { color: #08c; }',
functions: {
'headings($from: 0, $to: 6)': function(from, to) {
var i, f = from.getValue(), t = to.getValue(),
list = new sass.types.List(t - f + 1);
for (i = f; i <= t; i++) {
list.setValue(i - f, new sass.types.String('h' + i));
}
return list;
}
}
});
Array<String>
[]
An array of paths that LibSass can look in to attempt to resolve your
@import declarations. When using
data, it is recommended that you use this.
Boolean
false
true values enable Sass Indented Syntax for parsing the data string or file.
Note: node-sass/libsass will compile a mixed library of scss and indented syntax (.sass) files with the Default setting (false) as long as .sass and .scss extensions are used in filenames.
String
space
Used to determine whether to use space or tab character for indentation.
Number
2
10
Used to determine the number of spaces or tabs to be used for indentation.
String
lf
Used to determine whether to use
cr,
crlf,
lf or
lfcr sequence for line break.
Boolean
false
Special: When using this, you should also specify
outFile to avoid unexpected behavior.
true values disable the inclusion of source map information in the output file.
String | null
null
Special: Required when
sourceMap is a truthy value
Specify the intended location of the output file. Strongly recommended when outputting source maps so that they can properly refer back to their intended files.
Attention enabling this option will not write the file on disk for you, it's for internal reference purpose only (to generate the map for example).
Example on how to write it on the disk
sass.render({
...
outFile: yourPathTotheFile,
}, function(error, result) { // node-style callback from v3.0.0 onwards
if(!error){
// No errors during the compilation, write this result on the disk
fs.writeFile(yourPathTotheFile, result.css, function(err){
if(!err){
//file written on disk
}
});
}
});
});
String
nested
nested,
expanded,
compact,
compressed
Determines the output format of the final CSS style.
Integer
5
Used to determine how many digits after the decimal will be allowed. For instance, if you had a decimal number of
1.23456789 and a precision of
5, the result will be
1.23457 in the final CSS.
Boolean
false
true Enables the line number and file where a selector is defined to be emitted into the compiled CSS as a comment. Useful for debugging, especially when using imports and mixins.
Boolean | String | undefined
undefined
Enables source map generation during
render and
renderSync.
When
sourceMap === true, the value of
outFile is used as the target output location for the source map with the suffix
.map appended. If no
outFile is set,
sourceMap parameter is ignored.
When
typeof sourceMap === "string", the value of
sourceMap will be used as the writing location for the file.
Boolean
false
true includes the
contents in the source map information
Boolean
false
true embeds the source map as a data URI
String
undefined
the value will be emitted as
sourceRoot in the source map information
render Callback (>= v3.0.0)
node-sass supports standard node style asynchronous callbacks with the signature of
function(err, result). In error conditions, the
error argument is populated with the error object. In success conditions, the
result object is populated with an object describing the result of the render call.
message (String) - The error message.
line (Number) - The line number of error.
column (Number) - The column number of error.
status (Number) - The status code.
file (String) - The filename of error. In case
file option was not set (in favour of
data), this will reflect the value
stdin.
css (Buffer) - The compiled CSS. Write this to a file, or serve it out as needed.
map (Buffer) - The source map
stats (Object) - An object containing information about the compile. It contains the following keys:
entry (String) - The path to the scss file, or
data if the source was not a file
start (Number) - Date.now() before the compilation
end (Number) - Date.now() after the compilation
duration (Number) - end - start
includedFiles (Array) - Absolute paths to all related scss files in no particular order.
var sass = require('node-sass');
sass.render({
file: '/path/to/myFile.scss',
data: 'body{background:blue; a{color:black;}}',
importer: function(url, prev, done) {
// url is the path in import as is, which LibSass encountered.
// prev is the previously resolved path.
// done is an optional callback, either consume it or return value synchronously.
// this.options contains this options hash, this.callback contains the node-style callback
someAsyncFunction(url, prev, function(result){
done({
file: result.path, // only one of them is required, see section Special Behaviours.
contents: result.data
});
});
// OR
var result = someSyncFunction(url, prev);
return {file: result.path, contents: result.data};
},
includePaths: [ 'lib/', 'mod/' ],
outputStyle: 'compressed'
}, function(error, result) { // node-style callback from v3.0.0 onwards
if (error) {
console.log(error.status); // used to be "code" in v2x and below
console.log(error.column);
console.log(error.message);
console.log(error.line);
}
else {
console.log(result.css.toString());
console.log(result.stats);
console.log(result.map.toString());
// or better
console.log(JSON.stringify(result.map)); // note, JSON.stringify accepts Buffer too
}
});
// OR
var result = sass.renderSync({
file: '/path/to/file.scss',
data: 'body{background:blue; a{color:black;}}',
outputStyle: 'compressed',
outFile: '/to/my/output.css',
sourceMap: true, // or an absolute or relative (to outFile) path
importer: function(url, prev, done) {
// url is the path in import as is, which LibSass encountered.
// prev is the previously resolved path.
// done is an optional callback, either consume it or return value synchronously.
// this.options contains this options hash
someAsyncFunction(url, prev, function(result){
done({
file: result.path, // only one of them is required, see section Special Behaviours.
contents: result.data
});
});
// OR
var result = someSyncFunction(url, prev);
return {file: result.path, contents: result.data};
}
});
console.log(result.css);
console.log(result.map);
console.log(result.stats);
file and
data options are set, node-sass will give precedence to
data and use
file to calculate paths in sourcemaps.
Both
node-sass and
libsass version info is now exposed via the
info method:
var sass = require('node-sass');
console.log(sass.info);
/*
it will output something like:
node-sass 2.0.1 (Wrapper) [JavaScript]
libsass 3.1.0 (Sass Compiler) [C/C++]
*/
Since node-sass >=v3.0.0 LibSass version is determined at run time.
Listing of community uses of node-sass in build tools and frameworks.
@jasonsanjose has created a Brackets extension based on node-sass: https://github.com/jasonsanjose/brackets-sass. When editing Sass files, the extension compiles changes on save. The extension also integrates with Live Preview to show Sass changes in the browser without saving or compiling.
Brunch's official sass plugin uses node-sass by default, and automatically falls back to ruby if use of Compass is detected: https://github.com/brunch/sass-brunch
Recompile
.scss files automatically for connect and express based http servers.
This functionality has been moved to
node-sass-middleware in node-sass v1.0.0
@10xLaCroixDrinker wrote a DocPad plugin that compiles
.scss files using node-sass: https://github.com/10xLaCroixDrinker/docpad-plugin-nodesass
@stephenway has created an extension that transpiles Sass to CSS using node-sass with duo.js https://github.com/duojs/sass
@sindresorhus has created a set of grunt tasks based on node-sass: https://github.com/sindresorhus/grunt-sass
@dlmanning has created a gulp sass plugin based on node-sass: https://github.com/dlmanning/gulp-sass
@sintaxi’s Harp web server implicitly compiles
.scss files using node-sass: https://github.com/sintaxi/harp
@stevenschobert has created a metalsmith plugin based on node-sass: https://github.com/stevenschobert/metalsmith-sass
@fourseven has created a meteor plugin based on node-sass: https://github.com/fourseven/meteor-scss
@dbashford has created a Mimosa module for sass which includes node-sass: https://github.com/dbashford/mimosa-sass
There is also an example connect app here: https://github.com/andrew/node-sass-example
Node-sass includes pre-compiled binaries for popular platforms, to add a binary for your platform follow these steps:
Check out the project:
git clone --recursive https://github.com/sass/node-sass.git
cd node-sass
npm install
node scripts/build -f # use -d switch for debug release
# if succeeded, it will generate and move
# the binary in vendor directory.
The interface for command-line usage is fairly simplistic at this stage, as seen in the following usage section.
Output will be sent to stdout if the
--output flag is omitted.
node-sass [options] <input> [output]
Or:
cat <input> | node-sass > output
Example:
node-sass src/style.scss dest/style.css
Options:
-w, --watch Watch a directory or file
-r, --recursive Recursively watch directories or files
-o, --output Output directory
-x, --omit-source-map-url Omit source map URL comment from output
-i, --indented-syntax Treat data from stdin as sass code (versus scss)
-q, --quiet Suppress log output except on error
-v, --version Prints version info
--output-style CSS output style (nested | expanded | compact | compressed)
--indent-type Indent type for output CSS (space | tab)
--indent-width Indent width; number of spaces or tabs (maximum value: 10)
--linefeed Linefeed style (cr | crlf | lf | lfcr)
--source-comments Include debug info in output
--source-map Emit source map
--source-map-contents Embed include contents in map
--source-map-embed Embed sourceMappingUrl as data URI
--source-map-root Base path, will be emitted in source-map as is
--include-path Path to look for imported files
--follow Follow symlinked directories
--precision The amount of precision allowed in decimal numbers
--error-bell Output a bell character on errors
--importer Path to .js file containing custom importer
--functions Path to .js file containing custom functions
--help Print usage info
The
input can be either a single
.scss or
.sass, or a directory. If the input is a directory the
--output flag must also be supplied.
Also, note
--importer takes the (absolute or relative to pwd) path to a js file, which needs to have a default
module.exports set to the importer function. See our test fixtures for example.
The
--source-map option accepts a boolean value, in which case it replaces destination extension with
.css.map. It also accepts path to
.map file and even path to the desired directory.
When compiling a directory
--source-map can either be a boolean value or a directory.
node-sass supports different configuration parameters to change settings related to the sass binary such as binary name, binary path or alternative download path. Following parameters are supported by node-sass:
|Variable name
|.npmrc parameter
|Process argument
|Value
|SASS_BINARY_NAME
|sass_binary_name
|--sass-binary-name
|path
|SASS_BINARY_SITE
|sass_binary_site
|--sass-binary-site
|URL
|SASS_BINARY_PATH
|sass_binary_path
|--sass-binary-path
|path
|SASS_BINARY_DIR
|sass_binary_dir
|--sass-binary-dir
|path
|SASS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED
|sass_reject_unauthorized
|--sass-reject-unauthorized
|value
These parameters can be used as environment variable:
export SASS_BINARY_SITE=http://example.com/
As local or global .npmrc configuration file:
sass_binary_site=http://example.com/
As a process argument:
npm install node-sass --sass-binary-site=http://example.com/
If you are using self-signed certificates for your binary then
SASS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED will override (rejectUnauthorized)[https://nodejs.org/docs/latest/api/tls.html#tls_tls_createserver_options_secureconnectionlistener].
Install runs only two Mocha tests to see if your machine can use the pre-built LibSass which will save some time during install. If any tests fail it will build from source.
This module is brought to you and maintained by the following people:
Copyright (c) 2015 Andrew Nesbitt. See LICENSE for details.