This package provides helpers for working with the Sass values that node-sass passes to javascript functions that are exposed as sass functions.

Because the dart-sass (aka sass on npm) implementation mostly adheres to the node-sass implementation, this package has been tested to work with both.

Basic Usage

var sass = require ( "node-sass" ); var sassUtils = require ( "node-sass-utils" )(sass); function mySassFunction ( arg1 ) { console .log(sassUtils.sassString(arg1)); return arg1; }

The sassUtils object provides many useful helper methods.

Many of the Sass Utility functions are more naturally instance methods of the sass types. The sass utilities can infect the Sass types.

var sass = require ( "node-sass" ); var sassUtils = require ( "node-sass-utils" )(sass); sassUtils.infect(); function mySassFunction ( arg1 ) { console .log(arg1.sassString()); return arg1; }

However library authors really should not mess around with core objects. If you really need to, you can disinfect the sass types:

var sass = require ( "node-sass" ); var sassUtils = require ( "node-sass-utils" )(sass); function mySassFunction ( arg1 ) { sassUtils.infect(); console .log(arg1.sassString()); sassUtils.disinfect(); return arg1; }

API

Raises an error unless the sass value is not of the type specified. The type should be a javascript string as would be returned by sassUtils.typeOf .

Returns true if the value is a sass null or boolean false.

Returns true if the value is a sass null.

Returns a javascript string that is the sass value as represented in a Sass file.

Returns a javascript string that is the sass type name of value (as returned by the sass type-of . One of the following: "bool" , "color" , "list" , "map" , "null" , "number" , "string"

Like sassUtils.typeOf except it takes a sass value constructor ( sass.types.Xyz or sassValue.constructor ) instead of a sass value itself.

Returns a new sass string after unquoting it. Returns a sass null if passed a sass null. All other types raise an error.

Returns true if the value is an empty map or an empty list.

Returns an empty map if passed an empty list. Otherwise, returns the value passed in.

Returns a corresponding sass value for the given javascript value.

undefined - cast to sass null .

- cast to sass . null - cast to sass null .

- cast to sass . true - cast to sass true .

- cast to sass . false - cast to sass false .

- cast to sass . number - cast to a unitless sass number.

string - cast to unquoted sass string.

array - cast to sass comma delimited list (set array.separator to false to cast to a space delimited list)

SassJsMap - cast to sass map.

- cast to sass map. SassDimension - cast to sass number.

- cast to sass number. object - cast to sass map where the keys are strings and the values are cast recursively.

function - cannot be cast.

The following Sass types can be coerced:

null - Sass null is converted to JS null. JS undefined will also be converted to Sass null.

- Sass null is converted to JS null. JS undefined will also be converted to Sass null. boolean - Sass boolean values are converted to and from JS Booleans.

- Sass boolean values are converted to and from JS Booleans. string - converted to a javascript string.

- converted to a javascript string. number - converted to a SassDimension.

- converted to a SassDimension. map - Sass Maps are converted to and from SassJsMap objects.

- Sass Maps are converted to and from SassJsMap objects. list - Sass Lists are converted to and from JS Arrays. The sass lists are always comma delimited when coerced from JS.

class SassDimension

value : The numeric part of a dimensional value

: The numeric part of a dimensional value numeratorUnits : Array of units in the numerator.

: Array of units in the numerator. denominatorUnits : Array of units in the denominator.

- new SassDimension(10, "px") : Most commonly there is just a single unit in the numerator.

new SassDimension(10, "px/s") : Units can be passed in the same form as they are returned from the unitStr() method.

: Units can be passed in the same form as they are returned from the unitStr() method. new SassDimension(10, "px", "s") : Single numerator and denominator units can be passed as strings instead of arrays of one unit.

: Single numerator and denominator units can be passed as strings instead of arrays of one unit. new SassDimension(10, ["px"], ["s"]) : numerator and denominator units can be passed as arrays where each index is a single units.

Arithmetic Methods: d1.add(d2 ): computes the sum d1 + d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or convertable. The result is returned using the units of d1. d1.subtract(d2) : computes the difference d1 - d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or convertable. The result is returned using the units of d1. d1.multiply(d2) : computes the product d1 * d2. The numerator units are combined as are the denominator units. d1.divide(d2) : computes the quotient d1 / d2. The numerator units of d1 are combined with the denominatorUnits of d2 and the denominator units of d1 and combined with the numerator units of d2.

Comparison Methods: d1.compareTo(d2) : return positive if d1 is greater than d2, negative if d1 is less than d2, and zero if equal. d1.lt(d2) : returns true when d1 is strictly less than d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable. d1.lte(d2) : returns true when d1 is less than or equal to d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable. d1.gt(d2) : returns true when d1 is strictly greater than d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable. d1.gte(d2) : returns true when d1 is greater than or equal to d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable. d1.eq(d2) : returns true when d1 is greater than or equal to d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable.

Misc Methods: d.unitStr() : output the units of this number in the form n1n2(...)/d1d2(...) d.sassString() : Returns a sass representation of this number. d.convertTo(numeratorUnits, denominatorUnits) : returns a new number converted to the given units or throws an error if they cannot be converted. This method can accept any of the same inputs that the constructor can be passed for units.



new sassUtils.SassJsMap([sassMap])

Returns a new javascript Map that is capable of maping sass objects as keys to sass objects as values. The API of a sass map is identical to the Javascript Map builtin type.

Additional Methods:

map.update(otherMap[, conflictHandler]) - adds the keys and values from otherMap into map . If the same key is present in both maps, the value from otherMap is used. conflictHandler is a function that accepts three arguments: key , newValue (from otherMap ), and oldValue (from map ). The function should return a value to be set into map for key . E.g. It could always pick the oldValue , or it could pick the maximum, or create an average, etc. otherMap can be a standard SassMap or a SassJsMap.

map.deepUpdate(otherMap[, conflictHandler]) - like update except when the values for the same key are both maps, the update recurses into those maps. Values that are Sass maps will be converted to SassJsMap instances if they are updated with another map.

map.toSassMap() - converts a SassJsMap to a SassMap suitable for returning from a custom js function. If any value in the map is a SassJsMap it will also be converted.

map.sassString() - returns a string for this map as it would be typed in a sass file.

map.typeOf() - returns "map" .

Coercion:

A sassJsMap provides a coerce property that automatically coerces arguments and their return values.

The following Sass types can be coerced:

null - Sass null is converted to JS null. JS undefined will also be converted to Sass null.

- Sass null is converted to JS null. JS undefined will also be converted to Sass null. boolean - Sass boolean values are converted to and from JS Booleans.

- Sass boolean values are converted to and from JS Booleans. map - Sass Maps are converted to and from SassJsMap objects.

- Sass Maps are converted to and from SassJsMap objects. list - Sass Lists are converted to and from JS Arrays. The sass lists are always comma delimited when coerced from JS.

map.coerce.get() - allows you to get string keys without creating a sass objects and then unboxing them. This only works for the following sass types sassJsMaps.

- allows you to get string keys without creating a sass objects and then unboxing them. This only works for the following sass types sassJsMaps. map.coerce.set() - string keys and values are automatically converted to sass strings.

Note: It is highly discouraged to use SassJsMap values as a key in another map. The behavior is very unpredictable if the map is mutated.

Usage Example:

var sass = require ( "node-sass" ); var someSassColorLibrary = require ( "some-color-library" ); var sassUtils = require ( "node-sass-utils" )(sass); function someCustomSassFunction ( sassMap ) { var map = new sassUtils.SassJsMap(); var color = map.get( new sass.types.String( "color" )); map.set( new sass.types.String( "background-color" ), someSassColorLibrary.darken(color, 0.20 )) return map.toSassMap(); }

Instance API

These methods are only available after calling sassUtils.infect(sass.types) .

Returns true if the instance is a sass null or boolean false.

Returns true if the instance is a sass null.

Returns a javascript string that is the instance as represented in a Sass file.

Installation