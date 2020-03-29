This package provides helpers for working with the Sass values that
node-sass
passes to javascript functions that are exposed as sass functions.
Because the
dart-sass (aka
sass on npm) implementation mostly adheres to the
node-sass implementation, this package has been tested to work with both.
var sass = require("node-sass");
var sassUtils = require("node-sass-utils")(sass);
// standard invocation: methods on the sassUtils object
function mySassFunction(arg1) {
console.log(sassUtils.sassString(arg1));
return arg1;
}
The
sassUtils object provides many useful helper methods.
Many of the Sass Utility functions are more naturally instance methods of the sass types. The sass utilities can infect the Sass types.
var sass = require("node-sass");
var sassUtils = require("node-sass-utils")(sass);
sassUtils.infect();
function mySassFunction(arg1) {
console.log(arg1.sassString());
return arg1;
}
However library authors really should not mess around with core objects. If you really need to, you can disinfect the sass types:
var sass = require("node-sass");
var sassUtils = require("node-sass-utils")(sass);
function mySassFunction(arg1) {
sassUtils.infect();
console.log(arg1.sassString());
sassUtils.disinfect();
return arg1;
}
sassUtils.assertType(value, typeName)
Raises an error unless the sass value is not of the type specified. The
type should be a javascript string as would be returned by
sassUtils.typeOf.
sassUtils.isFalsy(value)
Returns true if the value is a sass null or boolean false.
sassUtils.isNull(value)
Returns true if the value is a sass null.
sassUtils.sassString(value)
Returns a javascript string that is the sass value as represented in a Sass file.
sassUtils.typeOf(value)
Returns a javascript string that is the sass type name of value (as
returned by the sass
type-of. One of the following:
"bool",
"color",
"list",
"map",
"null",
"number",
"string"
sassUtils.typeOfConstructor(constructor)
Like
sassUtils.typeOf except it takes a sass value constructor
(
sass.types.Xyz or
sassValue.constructor) instead of a sass value itself.
sassUtils.unquote(value)
Returns a new sass string after unquoting it. Returns a sass null if passed a sass null. All other types raise an error.
sassUtils.isEmptyMap(value)
Returns true if the value is an empty map or an empty list.
sassUtils.handleEmptyMap(value)
Returns an empty map if passed an empty list. Otherwise, returns the value passed in.
sassUtils.castToSass(jsValue)
Returns a corresponding sass value for the given javascript value.
undefined - cast to sass
null.
null - cast to sass
null.
true - cast to sass
true.
false - cast to sass
false.
SassJsMap - cast to sass map.
SassDimension - cast to sass number.
function - cannot be cast.
sassUtils.castToJs(jsValue)
The following Sass types can be coerced:
null - Sass null is converted to JS null. JS undefined will also be
converted to Sass null.
boolean - Sass boolean values are converted to and from JS Booleans.
string - converted to a javascript string.
number - converted to a SassDimension.
map - Sass Maps are converted to and from SassJsMap objects.
list - Sass Lists are converted to and from JS Arrays. The sass
lists are always comma delimited when coerced from JS.
class SassDimension
value: The numeric part of a dimensional value
numeratorUnits: Array of units in the numerator.
denominatorUnits: Array of units in the denominator.
-
new SassDimension(10, "px"): Most commonly there is just a
single unit in the numerator.
new SassDimension(10, "px/s"): Units can be passed in the same
form as they are returned from the unitStr() method.
new SassDimension(10, "px", "s"): Single numerator and
denominator units can be passed as strings instead of arrays
of one unit.
new SassDimension(10, ["px"], ["s"]): numerator and denominator
units can be passed as arrays where each index is a single units.
d1.add(d2): computes the sum d1 + d2. The units of d1 and d2
must be the same or convertable. The result is returned using
the units of d1.
d1.subtract(d2): computes the difference d1 - d2. The units of d1 and d2
must be the same or convertable. The result is returned using
the units of d1.
d1.multiply(d2): computes the product d1 * d2. The numerator
units are combined as are the denominator units.
d1.divide(d2): computes the quotient d1 / d2. The numerator
units of d1 are combined with the denominatorUnits of d2 and
the denominator units of d1 and combined with the numerator
units of d2.
d1.compareTo(d2): return positive if d1 is greater than d2,
negative if d1 is less than d2, and zero if equal.
d1.lt(d2): returns true when d1 is strictly less than d2. The
units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable.
d1.lte(d2): returns true when d1 is less than or equal to d2.
The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable.
d1.gt(d2): returns true when d1 is strictly greater than d2.
The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable.
d1.gte(d2): returns true when d1 is greater than or equal to
d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable.
d1.eq(d2): returns true when d1 is greater than or equal to
d2. The units of d1 and d2 must be the same or comparable.
d.unitStr(): output the units of this number in the form
n1n2(...)/d1d2(...)
d.sassString(): Returns a sass representation of this number.
d.convertTo(numeratorUnits, denominatorUnits): returns a new
number converted to the given units or throws an error if
they cannot be converted. This method can accept any of the
same inputs that the constructor can be passed for units.
new sassUtils.SassJsMap([sassMap])
Returns a new javascript Map that is capable of maping sass objects as keys to sass objects as values. The API of a sass map is identical to the Javascript Map builtin type.
Additional Methods:
map.update(otherMap[, conflictHandler]) - adds the keys and values from
otherMap into
map. If the same key is present in both maps, the value from
otherMap
is used.
conflictHandler is a function that accepts three arguments:
key,
newValue (from
otherMap), and
oldValue (from
map). The
function should return a value to be set into
map for
key. E.g. It
could always pick the
oldValue, or it could pick the maximum, or
create an average, etc.
otherMap can be a standard SassMap or a
SassJsMap.
map.deepUpdate(otherMap[, conflictHandler]) - like
update except when
the values for the same key are both maps, the update recurses into
those maps. Values that are Sass maps will be converted to SassJsMap instances if
they are updated with another map.
map.toSassMap() - converts a SassJsMap to a SassMap suitable for
returning from a custom js function. If any value in the map is a SassJsMap it
will also be converted.
map.sassString() - returns a string for this map as it would be
typed in a sass file.
map.typeOf() - returns
"map".
Coercion:
A sassJsMap provides a
coerce property that automatically coerces
arguments and their return values.
The following Sass types can be coerced:
null - Sass null is converted to JS null. JS undefined will also be
converted to Sass null.
boolean - Sass boolean values are converted to and from JS Booleans.
map - Sass Maps are converted to and from SassJsMap objects.
list - Sass Lists are converted to and from JS Arrays. The sass
lists are always comma delimited when coerced from JS.
map.coerce.get() - allows you to get string keys without creating a
sass objects and then unboxing them. This only works for the following
sass types
sassJsMaps.
map.coerce.set() - string keys and values are automatically converted
to sass strings.
Note: It is highly discouraged to use SassJsMap values as a key in another map. The behavior is very unpredictable if the map is mutated.
Usage Example:
var sass = require("node-sass");
var someSassColorLibrary = require("some-color-library");
var sassUtils = require("node-sass-utils")(sass);
function someCustomSassFunction(sassMap) {
var map = new sassUtils.SassJsMap();
var color = map.get(new sass.types.String("color"));
map.set(new sass.types.String("background-color"),
someSassColorLibrary.darken(color, 0.20))
return map.toSassMap();
}
These methods are only available after calling
sassUtils.infect(sass.types).
isFalsy()
Returns true if the instance is a sass null or boolean false.
isNull()
Returns true if the instance is a sass null.
sassString()
Returns a javascript string that is the instance as represented in a Sass file.
$ npm install --save node-sass-utils