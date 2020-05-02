JSON importer for node-sass. Allows @import ing .json or .json5 files in Sass files parsed by node-sass .

Usage

This module hooks into node-sass's importer api.

var sass = require ( 'node-sass' ); var jsonImporter = require ( 'node-sass-json-importer' ); sass.render({ file : scss_filename, importer : jsonImporter(), [, options..] }, function ( err, result ) { }); var result = sass.renderSync({ data : scss_content importer : [jsonImporter(), someOtherImporter] [, options..] });

To run this using node-sass CLI, point --importer to your installed json importer, for example:

./node_modules/.bin/node-sass --importer node_modules/node-sass-json-importer/dist/cli.js --recursive ./src --output ./dist

Webpack v1

import jsonImporter from 'node-sass-json-importer' ; export default { module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.scss$/ , loaders : [ "style" , "css" , "sass" ] }], }, sassLoader : { importer : jsonImporter() } };

Webpack v2

import jsonImporter from 'node-sass-json-importer' ; export default { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { importLoaders : 1 }, }, { loader : 'sass-loader' , options : { importer : jsonImporter(), }, }, }, ], ], }, };

Importing

Importing strings

Since JSON doesn't map directly to SASS's data types, a common source of confusion is how to handle strings. While SASS allows strings to be both quoted and unquoted, strings containing spaces, commas and/or other special characters have to be wrapped in quotes. In terms of JSON, this means the string has to be double quoted:

Incorrect

{ "description" : "A sentence with spaces." }

Correct

{ "description" : "'A sentence with spaces.'" }

See discussion here for more:

https://github.com/Updater/node-sass-json-importer/pull/5

Importing *.js Files

You can also import *.js Files. This way you can use javascript to compose and export json structure for node-sass-json-importer.

const xl = require ( './variables.json' ) const md = require ( './variables-md.json' ) const xs = require ( './variables-xs.json' ) module .exports = { xl, md, xs, }

Custom resolver

Should you care to resolve paths, say, starting with ~/ relative to project root or some other arbitrary directory, you can do it as follows:

1.sass :

@import '~/1.json' body margin: $body-margin

json/1.json :

{ "body-margin" : 0 }

var path = require ( 'path' ); var sass = require ( 'node-sass' ); var jsonImporter = require ( '../dist/node-sass-json-importer' ); sass.render({ file : './1.sass' , importer : jsonImporter({ resolver : function ( dir, url ) { return url.startsWith( '~/' ) ? path.resolve(dir, 'json' , url.substr( 2 )) : path.resolve(dir, url); }, }), }, function ( err, result ) { console .log(err || result.css.toString()) });

camelCase to kebab-case

If you want to convert standard JavaScript caseCase keys into CSS/SCSS compliant kebab-case keys, for example:

variables.json :

{ "bgBackgroundColor" : 'red' }

For usage like this:

style.scss :

@ import "variables.json" ; div { background : $bg-background-color ; }

You can pass set the convertCase option to true as an argument to jsonImporter like so:

sass.render({ file : './1.sass' , importer : jsonImporter({ convertCase : true , }), }, function ( err, result ) { console .log(err || result.css.toString()) });

Thanks to