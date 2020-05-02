JSON importer for node-sass. Allows
@importing
.json or
.json5 files in Sass files parsed by
node-sass.
This module hooks into node-sass's importer api.
var sass = require('node-sass');
var jsonImporter = require('node-sass-json-importer');
// Example 1
sass.render({
file: scss_filename,
importer: jsonImporter(),
[, options..]
}, function(err, result) { /*...*/ });
// Example 2
var result = sass.renderSync({
data: scss_content
importer: [jsonImporter(), someOtherImporter]
[, options..]
});
To run this using node-sass CLI, point
--importer to your installed json importer, for example:
./node_modules/.bin/node-sass --importer node_modules/node-sass-json-importer/dist/cli.js --recursive ./src --output ./dist
import jsonImporter from 'node-sass-json-importer';
// Webpack config
export default {
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.scss$/,
loaders: ["style", "css", "sass"]
}],
},
// Apply the JSON importer via sass-loader's options.
sassLoader: {
importer: jsonImporter()
}
};
import jsonImporter from 'node-sass-json-importer';
// Webpack config
export default {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.scss$/,
use: [
'style-loader',
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
importLoaders: 1
},
},
{
loader: 'sass-loader',
// Apply the JSON importer via sass-loader's options.
options: {
importer: jsonImporter(),
},
},
},
],
],
},
};
Since JSON doesn't map directly to SASS's data types, a common source of confusion is how to handle strings. While SASS allows strings to be both quoted and unquoted, strings containing spaces, commas and/or other special characters have to be wrapped in quotes. In terms of JSON, this means the string has to be double quoted:
{
"description": "A sentence with spaces."
}
{
"description": "'A sentence with spaces.'"
}
See discussion here for more:
https://github.com/Updater/node-sass-json-importer/pull/5
You can also import *.js Files. This way you can use javascript to compose and export json structure for node-sass-json-importer.
const xl = require('./variables.json')
const md = require('./variables-md.json')
const xs = require('./variables-xs.json')
module.exports = {
xl,
md,
xs,
}
Should you care to resolve paths, say, starting with
~/ relative to project root or some other arbitrary directory, you can do it as follows:
1.sass:
@import '~/1.json'
body
margin: $body-margin
json/1.json:
{"body-margin": 0}
var path = require('path');
var sass = require('node-sass');
var jsonImporter = require('../dist/node-sass-json-importer');
sass.render({
file: './1.sass',
importer: jsonImporter({
resolver: function(dir, url) {
return url.startsWith('~/')
? path.resolve(dir, 'json', url.substr(2))
: path.resolve(dir, url);
},
}),
}, function(err, result) { console.log(err || result.css.toString()) });
If you want to convert standard JavaScript caseCase keys into CSS/SCSS compliant kebab-case keys, for example:
variables.json:
{
"bgBackgroundColor": 'red'
}
For usage like this:
style.scss:
@import "variables.json";
div {
background: $bg-background-color;
}
You can pass set the
convertCase option to true as an argument to
jsonImporter like so:
sass.render({
file: './1.sass',
importer: jsonImporter({
convertCase: true,
}),
}, function(err, result) { console.log(err || result.css.toString()) });
This module is based on the sass-json-vars gem, which unfortunately isn't compatible with
node-sass.