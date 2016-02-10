General
import-once importer for
node-sass inspired by Eyeglass.
$ npm install node-sass-import-once --save-dev
Requires Node Sass >= v3.0.0-alpha.5
var sass = require('node-sass');,
importOnce = require('node-sass-import-once');
sass.render({
file: scss_filename,
importer: importOnce,
importOnce: {
index: false,
css: false,
bower: false
}
});
If you are using Gulp or Grunt to compile (or similiar), require
node-sass-import-once as normal and pass it as the
importer option in to your task.
Node Sass Import Once will ensure that each file import is only imported once. In addition to that, the following options are available:
index.scss,
index.sass,
_index.scss,
_index.sass) that will automatically be imported if just the folder name is imported. For instance,
@import 'partials'; will try and import
(_)partials.s(c|a)ss first, then
partials/(_)index.s(c|a)ss.
bower_components (or specified directory from
.bowerrc),
bower_components/{module-name}/stylesheets,
bower_components/{module-name}-sass/stylesheets,
bower_components/sass-{module-name}/stylesheets,
bower_components/{module-name}/sass,
bower_components/{module-name}-sass/sass,
bower_components/sass-{module-name}/sass.
{module-name} is the first section of your import path, so in
@import 'breakpoint' breakpoint would be your module name and in
@import 'toolkit/kickstart toolkit would be your module name. If you also have css enabled, it will look inside of
bower_components/{module-name}/dist and
bower_components/{module-name}/dist/css.
If you import a file ending in
.js,
.json,
.yml, or
.yaml, the importer will attempt to transform your JSON or YAML into a Sass map, with the variable name being the name of the file.